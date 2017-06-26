  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

There Must Be El Toro in the Atmosphere

10 Bucks or Less: El Toro Bravo

A Sarasota restaurant moves down the road into bigger digs, but its fresh twist on Tex-Mex remains the same.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 6/26/2017 at 9:00am

El toro bravo rxbf0j

El Toro Bravo's chimichanga

Image: Cooper Levey-Baker

Tex-Mex cuisine gets a bum rap from the food cognoscenti. It's often seen as a lame Americanization of traditional Mexican food, which ignores the reality that Tex-Mex dishes have a history and identity all their own, with a complicated array of geographical distinctions that make even the term "Tex-Mex" oversimplified. I get the criticism; Sarasota Tex-Mex is often predictable and bland. But place a well-crafted chimichanga down in front of me and you know that thing's disappearing in 60 seconds or less. To echo chef and cookbook author Rick Bayless: "I can get down with a burrito just like everybody else."

Sarasota's El Toro Bravo refers to itself as serving "Southwest Mexican food," and indeed its menu hews to the icons of that region. You'll find fajitas and chimichangas, burritos and enchiladas, with an emphasis on beef that's a Tex-Mex signature and a series of solid $8.75 lunch specials.

The restaurant recently moved into new digs on Clark Road, although it didn't move very far—less than one mile down the road from the strip mall location it had occupied for 11 years. The new space is roughly four times as big as the old spot, with a full bar and a bigger kitchen and more storage that has given chef Ruben Caban, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Connie Caban, a bit more breathing room.

One common Tex-Mex limitation is the cuisine's heaviness. Enchiladas bookended by refried beans and seasoned rice is the kind of dish that leads to head-on-desk post-lunch work naps. Caban dodges that trap by brightening up his lunch specials with fresh greens rather than starchy sides. Caban also shuns lard and avoids the deep fryer when he can, and he hand-picks produce from Detwiler's Farm Market.

A chimichanga platter comes out looking beautiful, with the long tortilla in the middle topped with melted cheese, a dollop of guacamole and bumps of sour cream, and crunchy beds of greens and tomatoes on either side. Caban's red chili sauce takes more than 24 hours to make, and that labor pays off. The sauce is ultra-smooth, with a rusty hue and a strong but not overpowering chili tang. My one criticism: The beef is a bit of an afterthought. With so much else going on, I can barely taste it. The restaurant's guacamole, meanwhile, is terrific—rich and ideally seasoned. The guacamole salad appetizer ($6.75) comes with a generous portion of the green stuff (about the size of an overstuffed softball) that makes for a great dip with Toro's well-salted tortilla chips.

Discerning diners today often get hung up on authenticity contests, but I abide by a simple rule: Is the food tasty? At El Toro Bravo, it is.

El Toro Bravo is loctaed at 3218 Clark Road, Sarasota, and is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Call (941) 924-0006 or visit the restaurant's website for more info.

Follow Cooper Levey-Baker’s never-ending quest for cheap food on Twitter. Email him at cooperl@sarasotamagazine.com. Read past 10 Bucks or Less columns here.

Filed under
Mexican food, 10 Bucks Or Less
Show Comments

Related Content

Coming Home

10 Bucks or Less: Bianca's Mexican Restaurant

02/08/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

The Breakfast Club

10 Bucks or Less: Keke's Breakfast Cafe

07/20/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Sugar Shack

10 Bucks or Less: Paisano's Italian Bakery

08/31/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Location 2: Electric Vindaloo

10 Bucks or Less: Curry Station

09/21/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

There Must Be El Toro in the Atmosphere

10 Bucks or Less: El Toro Bravo

06/26/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Brunch Bunch

Cask & Ale's Weekend Brunch is a Winner

06/21/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Weekly Planner

Grilled Cheese Night, Fuzzy's Grand Opening Fiesta and More Local Dining Events

06/21/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Slice of Knowledge

What Your Butcher Can Do for You

06/20/2017 By Rick Morgan

Arts & Entertainment

Review

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Delivers Big with Broadway in Black

06/25/2017 By Kay Kipling

Hidden Gems

Salvador Dalí Fancied Himself a Jeweler

06/22/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: June 22-28

06/22/2017 By Ilene Denton

Preview

Key Chorale's 2017-18 Season Offers Musical Variety

06/20/2017 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Venice Theatre Heats Up with Summer Cabaret Festival

06/16/2017 By Kay Kipling

Review

IncrediBello! at Historic Asolo Theater Brings Laughs and Surprises to the Whole Family

06/15/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Fashion & Shopping

Hidden Gems

Salvador Dalí Fancied Himself a Jeweler

06/22/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Ashley Rogers of Canned Ham Vintage

06/22/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

In the Glow

Van Wezel Foundation Prez and CEO Monica Van Buskirk Shares Her Beauty Secrets

06/20/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Who's in Store

No Passport Required: Ethnic Origin Company Offers Global Products Rich with History

06/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Gift Guide

Five Gifts Your Dad Wants for Father's Day

06/14/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: An Anna Maria Beach Cottage for $2.95 Million

06/19/2017 By Robert Plunket

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Interior Design Awards 2017

Announcing Our 2017 Interior Design Awards Competition!

06/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Futuristic Family Home Near IMG Academy

06/08/2017 By Robert Plunket

Top Sale

A Bird Key Home is Sarasota County’s Priciest Residential Sale of 2017

06/06/2017 By Ilene Denton

Offers They Couldn't Refuse

Seaward Development Buys Out Tiny Downtown Condo Building

06/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

News

Dates for This Year's Siesta Key Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Festival Announced

06/20/2017 By Megan McDonald

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Welcome to the Jungle

An Unused Plot of Land Becomes a Thriving Food Forest at Bay Haven School of Basics Plus

06/13/2017 By Rick Morgan

Applause

Van Wezel Named No. 1 Performing Arts Hall

06/02/2017 By Megan McDonald

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Heat Wave

Think Sarasota Summers are Unbearable? Just Wait.

06/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Travel & Outdoors

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Great Boating Adventures

Your Guide to Boating in Sarasota

03/31/2017 By Tom Bayles

Health & Fitness

Namaste on the Beach

Go to the Beach or Practice Yoga? Why Not Do Both?

06/20/2017 By Rick Morgan

Kick Pain to the Curb

Sarasota Memorial Debuts New Back Pain Procedure

06/13/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Mr. Chatterbox

Our Humor Columnist Gets Personal About the Disease Men Fear Most

06/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Takin' It to the Bleat

Try This: Goat Yoga at Geraldson Community Farm

05/10/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Saving Babies

Infant Swimming Resource Helps Kids Learn Water-Survival Techniques

04/26/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Multiplicity

Quadruplets Born at Sarasota Memorial Hospital are Thriving

04/21/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Cody and Jana Stapleton at the South Florida Museum

10/07/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe