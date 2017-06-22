Your Top 5 Things to Do: June 22-28

  1. Arts & Entertainment
Diana Ross returns to the Van Wezel, Shark Days at Mote, a new exhibit at The Ringling and more.

By Ilene Denton 6/22/2017 at 10:50am

Diana ross cntoau

Diana Ross

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Diana Ross

June 23

The divine Diana Ross brings her In the Name of Love Tour to the Van Wezel Friday night to perform many of the 31 Top 10 hit singles she’s recorded from her early years as lead singer of The Supremes to her solo recording and acting career. Everybody, now, “You can’t hurry love…”

Michaelwyshock cloud 2016 72x52 b4deoj

Cloud by Michael Wyshock.

Image: Courtesy TheRingling

Skyway: A Contemporary Collaboration

Opening June 24

Fifty-seven artists from Sarasota, Manatee, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties will take center stage in a first-ever collaborative exhibit on display simultaneously at the Ringling Museum in Sarasota, St. Petersburg’s Museum of Fine Arts and the Tampa Museum of Art. The curated exhibit, which drew entries from hundreds of area artists, is called Skyway: A Contemporary Collaboration. Shown here, Cloud by Ringling College instructor Michael Wyshock.

Shark Days at Mote

June 26-July 1

Cue the theme from Jaws; Mote Marine Laboratory’s popular Shark Days returns for a week of fun and educational shark-themed activities: Monday is Sharks & Crafts for the kids; Tuesday is a screening of the documentary, Tiburones: The Sharks of Cuba, and a Q&A with Mote’s director of shark research, Dr. Robert Hueter; and so on. It culminates Saturday, July 1, with a Fins & Fun Family Festival. Get all the details here.  

Stargazing shutterstock ekg7bi

Image: Shutterstock.com

Stelliferous Live at Bishop Planetarium

June 28

The popular monthly live star talk led by Bishop Planetarium director Jeff Rodgers returns to the South Florida Museum Wednesday night. Learn about what to look for in August’s night skies and other current events in astronomy. 

Ymusicgroup q7iouy

yMusic

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Orchestra

Sarasota Music Festival Week 3

June 19-24

The renowned teaching festival concludes with a guest appearance Friday night by the New York-based ensemble yMusic, a groundbreaking six-member ensemble that overlaps the worlds of pop and classical music. They will perform six new works composed for them. Lots more this weekend, too; see the complete lineup and get your festival tickets here.  

