  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Weekly Planner

Grilled Cheese Night, AMOB Summer Fest, Fuzzy's Grand Opening Fiesta and More Local Dining Events

...including Naughty Monk Brewery's grand opening, Darwin Brewing Co.'s first annual Ribfest and more.

By Eat Beat Team 6/21/2017 at 11:28am

Dining events oevxqp

Image: RawPixel.com / Shutterstock

Naughty Monk Brewery Grand Opening

June 22

Raise your glass for the opening of the area's newest brewery in Bradenton. The ribbon cutting's at 6 p.m., and there'll be an open mic night after. 

Glenlivet Tasting at Michael's On East

June 22

A $49 fee gets you access to a special evening spent sipping six whiskies from the Glenlivet family, including Founder's Reserve, 18- and 21-year whiskies, Aberlour Abundah, Longmorn 16-year and Scapa Glansa. Included in the price is a bottle of Founder's Reserve, as well. 

Grilled Cheese Night at Artisan Cheese Company

June 23

Join the Artisan Cheese Company cheesemongers for a night of the shop's famous grilled cheese sandwiches. Beer and wine offered a la carte; reservations required. Pickles and a cup of soup is included in the price. $20. 

Anna Maria Oyster Bar Summer Fest

June 23

Head to AMOB for its first-ever Summer Fest, where you'll get to nosh on fish tacos, chipotle oysters and burgers and sip on beer, margaritas and more. Live music, outdoor games, and arts and crafts vendors, too.

Fuzzy's Grand Opening Fiesta

June 24

The Bradenton outpost of Fuzzy's Taco Shop opens its doors this Saturday with a grand opening party from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. From 12-2 p.m., select tacos will be $1.05, and guests can enjoy happy hour pricing all day on beer, wine and margaritas. The first 100 guests receive a free T-shirt, and first responders (firefighters, police, EMT) eat free all day.

Music Festival at JR's Old Packinghouse Cafe

June 25

After a fire devastated the property last year, JR's Old Packinghouse Cafe is back and better than ever--and celebrating summer with its first-annual music festival. A $10 entry fee gets you a full Cuban buffet, burgers, wings and live music on two stages. 

Ribfest at Darwin Brewing Co. 

July 1

Mark your calendar for Darwin Brewing Co.'s first annual Ribfest, where amateur pitmasters will square off to see who makes the best ribs in town. Our own Cooper Levey-Baker is one of the judges; there'll also be a patriotic costume contest, live music, fireworks and a full line-up of Darwin Brewing Co. beers. 

Filed under
Weekly Planner
Show Comments

Related Content

Weekly Planner

Brunch in Mable Ringling's Rose Garden, Blues, Brews & BBQ and More Local Dining Events

04/19/2017 By Staff

Weekly Planner

National Doughnut Day, a Make-Your-Own-Herbal-Tea Workshop and More Local Dining Events

05/31/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Weekly Planner

Siesta Key Rum Tour, a Summer Dining Showcase and More Local Dining Events

06/07/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Weekly Planner

The Venice Seafood & Music Festival, Big Top's Anniversary Bash and More Local Dining Events

05/03/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Brunch Bunch

Cask & Ale's Weekend Brunch is a Winner

06/21/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Weekly Planner

Grilled Cheese Night, AMOB Summer Fest, Fuzzy's Grand Opening Fiesta and More Local Dining Events

06/21/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Slice of Knowledge

What Your Butcher Can Do for You

06/20/2017 By Rick Morgan

Gone Fishin'

Five Great Grouper Sandwiches

06/19/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

Key Chorale's 2017-18 Season Offers Musical Variety

06/20/2017 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Venice Theatre Heats Up with Summer Cabaret Festival

06/16/2017 By Kay Kipling

Review

IncrediBello! at Historic Asolo Theater Brings Laughs and Surprises to the Whole Family

06/15/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Monster Mash

Kevin Smith Films Latest Horror Movie in Sarasota

06/15/2017 By Rick Morgan

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: June 15-21

06/15/2017 By Ilene Denton

A Little Big Top

Step Right Up to the Howard Bros. Circus Model at The Ringling

06/14/2017 By Alice Murphy

Fashion & Shopping

In the Glow

Van Wezel Foundation Prez and CEO Monica Van Buskirk Shares Her Beauty Secrets

06/20/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Who's in Store

No Passport Required: Ethnic Origin Company Offers Global Products Rich with History

06/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Gift Guide

Five Gifts Your Dad Wants for Father's Day

06/14/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Shop To It

This Weekend's Best Sales

06/09/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Sarasota Magazine’s Cooper Levey-Baker

06/07/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: An Anna Maria Beach Cottage for $2.95 Million

06/19/2017 By Robert Plunket

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Interior Design Awards 2017

Announcing Our 2017 Interior Design Awards Competition!

06/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Futuristic Family Home Near IMG Academy

06/08/2017 By Robert Plunket

Top Sale

A Bird Key Home is Sarasota County’s Priciest Residential Sale of 2017

06/06/2017 By Ilene Denton

Offers They Couldn't Refuse

Seaward Development Buys Out Tiny Downtown Condo Building

06/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

News

Dates for This Year's Siesta Key Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Festival Announced

06/20/2017 By Megan McDonald

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Welcome to the Jungle

An Unused Plot of Land Becomes a Thriving Food Forest at Bay Haven School of Basics Plus

06/13/2017 By Rick Morgan

Applause

Van Wezel Named No. 1 Performing Arts Hall

06/02/2017 By Megan McDonald

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Heat Wave

Think Sarasota Summers are Unbearable? Just Wait.

06/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Travel & Outdoors

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Great Boating Adventures

Your Guide to Boating in Sarasota

03/31/2017 By Tom Bayles

Health & Fitness

Namaste on the Beach

Go to the Beach or Practice Yoga? Why Not Do Both?

06/20/2017 By Rick Morgan

Kick Pain to the Curb

Sarasota Memorial Debuts New Back Pain Procedure

06/13/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Mr. Chatterbox

Our Humor Columnist Gets Personal About the Disease Men Fear Most

06/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Takin' It to the Bleat

Try This: Goat Yoga at Geraldson Community Farm

05/10/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Saving Babies

Infant Swimming Resource Helps Kids Learn Water-Survival Techniques

04/26/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Multiplicity

Quadruplets Born at Sarasota Memorial Hospital are Thriving

04/21/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Cody and Jana Stapleton at the South Florida Museum

10/07/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe