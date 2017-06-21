Grilled Cheese Night, AMOB Summer Fest, Fuzzy's Grand Opening Fiesta and More Local Dining Events

June 22

Raise your glass for the opening of the area's newest brewery in Bradenton. The ribbon cutting's at 6 p.m., and there'll be an open mic night after.

June 22

A $49 fee gets you access to a special evening spent sipping six whiskies from the Glenlivet family, including Founder's Reserve, 18- and 21-year whiskies, Aberlour Abundah, Longmorn 16-year and Scapa Glansa. Included in the price is a bottle of Founder's Reserve, as well.

June 23

Join the Artisan Cheese Company cheesemongers for a night of the shop's famous grilled cheese sandwiches. Beer and wine offered a la carte; reservations required. Pickles and a cup of soup is included in the price. $20.

June 23

Head to AMOB for its first-ever Summer Fest, where you'll get to nosh on fish tacos, chipotle oysters and burgers and sip on beer, margaritas and more. Live music, outdoor games, and arts and crafts vendors, too.

June 24

The Bradenton outpost of Fuzzy's Taco Shop opens its doors this Saturday with a grand opening party from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. From 12-2 p.m., select tacos will be $1.05, and guests can enjoy happy hour pricing all day on beer, wine and margaritas. The first 100 guests receive a free T-shirt, and first responders (firefighters, police, EMT) eat free all day.

June 25

After a fire devastated the property last year, JR's Old Packinghouse Cafe is back and better than ever--and celebrating summer with its first-annual music festival. A $10 entry fee gets you a full Cuban buffet, burgers, wings and live music on two stages.

July 1

Mark your calendar for Darwin Brewing Co.'s first annual Ribfest, where amateur pitmasters will square off to see who makes the best ribs in town. Our own Cooper Levey-Baker is one of the judges; there'll also be a patriotic costume contest, live music, fireworks and a full line-up of Darwin Brewing Co. beers.