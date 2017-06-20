Key Chorale's 2017-18 Season Offers Musical Variety

A Key Chorale concert Image: Cliff Roles

Whether you are ready to lift your voice in song—or just be taken to new worlds by others doing so—the 2017-2018 season of Key Chorale performances offers something for you.

Taking place at a variety of venues and offering a variety of music, from classic to more contemporary, the season welcomes several guest artists and provides an opportunity for local singers of almost all ages to participate via the season opening choral fest, while the season closer highlights the voices of local students. Here’s what to expect.

Sarasota Choral Festival, Oct. 3, 6 and 7, First United Methodist Church. This festival, open to singers of high school age and older, welcomes those unable to commit to a full season of rehearsals and concerts but who want the opportunity to sing with a larger vocal ensemble. It culminates in a concert featuring music by Schubert and Vaughan Williams.

Chamber Singers Concert: American Roots, Oct. 22, Church of the Redeemer. This concert explores music from Colonial times onward, with nods to Appalachian folk and bluegrass.

Holiday Concert: Christmas with Dale Warland, Nov. 26, First United Methodist Church; Nov. 28, Venice Presbyterian Church. Founder and music director of the Dale Warland Singers, Warland has commissioned more than 270 new choral works. One of his ensemble’s 29 recordings includes Walden Pond, nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Choral Performance in 2003. There will also be a special luncheon with the composer-conductor.

Beethoven’s Choral Fantasy, Feb. 17, First United Methodist Church. The choral ensemble performs Haydn’s Mass in Time of War and welcomes guest artist Jeffrey Biegel to perform Beethoven’s Choral Fantasy for piano, soloists and chorus. Biegel will also be a special guest at a cocktail reception.

Guest pianist Jeffrey Biegel Image: Courtesy Key Chorale

Chamber Singers Concert: French Impressions, March 4, Church of the Redeemer. This concert features choral music from French Impressionist composers Debussy, Ravel, Faure and Durufle. The year 2018 marks the 100th anniversary of Debussy’s death, and his Trois Chansons and Six epigraphs antiques for piano 4 hands will be performed by keyboardists Nancy Yost Olson and Stephen Fancher.

Artistic director Joseph Caulkins Image: Cliff Roles

Cirque des Voix: The Music of Danny Elfman, March 23-25. The ensemble’s annual collaboration with Circus Sarasota, under the Big Top, highlights the music of composer Elfman, best known for his work in collaboration with film director Tim Burton (Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, Batman, Nightmare Before Christmas).

Tomorrow’s Voices Today: late April/early May. Key Chorale’s fifth annual collaboration with Sarasota County schools spotlights the Booker VPA, Riverview and Sarasota High choirs.

Season subscriptions go on sale soon at keychorale.org.