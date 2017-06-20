Van Wezel Foundation Prez and CEO Monica Van Buskirk Shares Her Beauty Secrets

Monica Van Buskirk Image: Courtesy Monica Van Buskirk

Called Snow White as a child, fair-skinned, blue-eyed beauty Monica Van Buskirk has always approached her skincare thoughtfully. That, coupled with 30-plus years in Manhattan, means she's learned a thing or 17 about beauty products, from skincare to makeup...and it shows. Here, she tells all on how to age gracefully and gorgeously.

What did your mother/mother-figure teach you about beauty?

My mother was very beautiful. She always wore red lipstick, even at night, in case she had to leave the house quickly. My Aunt Trudy, an Austrian beauty, was on the cover of Town & Country twice. She never tanned, had no wrinkles and lived to 93. She did drink a lot of red wine!

How do you nourish your beauty from the inside?

Healthy foods, protein and supplements my husband, Dr. Richard Van Buskirk, chooses for me. He’s big on zinc, probiotics, DHEA and Omega-3.

Any treatment that you outsource?

I do get tune-ups of Botox and Restylane from the esteemed Dr. Braun Graham. But not enough facials due to my time constraints.

Describe your morning makeup routine.

I’m very careful with cosmetics in the state of Florida because of fungal activity. I use Bobbi Brown and change make-up to keep it fresh. Being married to a physician has benefits! I use a foam anti-fungal medicine that gives a mild peel and takes off dead cells on the skin and keeps the face looking fresh.

Right now I use YSL or Rouge for my eyes and fine lines. I [also] use Bobbi Brown Extra Repair Moisturizing SPF 25. [The aestheticians at the Ritz recommended I use] Sisley +0 vanilla liquid makeup. There is no yellow. I love the texture and sheerness.

How about your nighttime skincare ritual?

I have a policy of day and nighttime skin care rituals. I change my products every 6-8 months. I use only the best, but I feel the skin has memory and likes change.

What is the biggest beauty blunder?

Never go in the sun unless you have a sunblock of Broad Spectrum SPF over 40. I use NEOVA DNA Damage Control Silk Sheer 2.0 with a photo-finish tint.

Do you have a favorite scent and what do you love about it?



Finally I do: Dune eau de toilette by Christian Dior. A women’s scent is her signature. My Aunt Trudy gave me scarves, jewelry and furs; you can still smell her signature Tiffany perfume after all these years.

More women should…

Show more kindness and civility towards one another. I find that [when it comes to] attractive, successful women, other women feel competitive with them and don’t take the opportunity and time to really get to know them.