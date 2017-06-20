  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Body & Beauty

In the Glow

Van Wezel Foundation Prez and CEO Monica Van Buskirk Shares Her Beauty Secrets

Get to know the secrets behind Monica Van Buskirk's timeless beauty.

By Heather Dunhill 6/20/2017 at 3:47pm

Monica 2 uqk9fg

Monica Van Buskirk

Image: Courtesy Monica Van Buskirk

Called Snow White as a child, fair-skinned, blue-eyed beauty Monica Van Buskirk has always approached her skincare thoughtfully. That, coupled with 30-plus years in Manhattan, means she's learned a thing or 17 about beauty products, from skincare to makeup...and it shows. Here, she tells all on how to age gracefully and gorgeously.

What did your mother/mother-figure teach you about beauty?

My mother was very beautiful. She always wore red lipstick, even at night, in case she had to leave the house quickly. My Aunt Trudy, an Austrian beauty, was on the cover of Town & Country twice. She never tanned, had no wrinkles and lived to 93. She did drink a lot of red wine!

How do you nourish your beauty from the inside?

Healthy foods, protein and supplements my husband, Dr. Richard Van Buskirk, chooses for me. He’s big on zinc, probiotics, DHEA and Omega-3. 

Any treatment that you outsource?

I do get tune-ups of Botox and Restylane from the esteemed Dr. Braun Graham. But not enough facials due to my time constraints.

Describe your morning makeup routine.

I’m very careful with cosmetics in the state of Florida because of fungal activity. I use Bobbi Brown and change make-up to keep it fresh. Being married to a physician has benefits! I use a foam anti-fungal medicine that gives a mild peel and takes off dead cells on the skin and keeps the face looking fresh.

Right now I use YSL or Rouge for my eyes and fine lines. I [also] use Bobbi Brown Extra Repair Moisturizing SPF 25. [The aestheticians at the Ritz recommended I use] Sisley +0 vanilla liquid makeup. There is no yellow. I love the texture and sheerness. 

How about your nighttime skincare ritual?

I have a policy of day and nighttime skin care rituals. I change my products every 6-8 months. I use only the best, but I feel the skin has memory and likes change.

What is the biggest beauty blunder?

Never go in the sun unless you have a sunblock of Broad Spectrum SPF over 40. I use NEOVA DNA Damage Control Silk Sheer 2.0 with a photo-finish tint.

Do you have a favorite scent and what do you love about it?

Finally I do: Dune eau de toilette by Christian Dior. A women’s scent is her signature. My Aunt Trudy gave me scarves, jewelry and furs; you can still smell her signature Tiffany perfume after all these years.

More women should…

Show more kindness and civility towards one another. I find that [when it comes to] attractive, successful women, other women feel competitive with them and don’t take the opportunity and time to really get to know them.

Filed under
in the glow
Show Comments

Related Content

In the Glow

Sarasota Dynamo Renee Phinney Talks Beauty

04/20/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Former Model Turned Financial Professional Rochelle Nigri Shares Her Beauty Secrets

06/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Salon Pro and Bon Vivant Terry McKee Shares His Skincare Secrets

05/04/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Entrepreneur Michele Pishalski-Schlossberg Shares Her Beauty Routine

04/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Slice of Knowledge

What Your Butcher Can Do for You

06/20/2017 By Rick Morgan

Gone Fishin'

Five Great Grouper Sandwiches

06/19/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Let's Get Cooking

Italian Chef Giuliano Hazan Debuts Giuliano's Classic Italian Foods

06/14/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Every Dad Has His Day

Your Guide to Father's Day Brunch

06/14/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

Key Chorale's 2017-18 Season Offers Musical Variety

06/20/2017 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Venice Theatre Heats Up with Summer Cabaret Festival

06/16/2017 By Kay Kipling

Review

IncrediBello! at Historic Asolo Theater Brings Laughs and Surprises to the Whole Family

06/15/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Monster Mash

Kevin Smith Films Latest Horror Movie in Sarasota

06/15/2017 By Rick Morgan

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: June 15-21

06/15/2017 By Ilene Denton

A Little Big Top

Step Right Up to the Howard Bros. Circus Model at The Ringling

06/14/2017 By Alice Murphy

Fashion & Shopping

In the Glow

Van Wezel Foundation Prez and CEO Monica Van Buskirk Shares Her Beauty Secrets

06/20/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Who's in Store

No Passport Required: Ethnic Origin Company Offers Global Products Rich with History

06/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Gift Guide

Five Gifts Your Dad Wants for Father's Day

06/14/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Shop To It

This Weekend's Best Sales

06/09/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Sarasota Magazine’s Cooper Levey-Baker

06/07/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: An Anna Maria Beach Cottage for $2.95 Million

06/19/2017 By Robert Plunket

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Interior Design Awards 2017

Announcing Our 2017 Interior Design Awards Competition!

06/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Futuristic Family Home Near IMG Academy

06/08/2017 By Robert Plunket

Top Sale

A Bird Key Home is Sarasota County’s Priciest Residential Sale of 2017

06/06/2017 By Ilene Denton

Offers They Couldn't Refuse

Seaward Development Buys Out Tiny Downtown Condo Building

06/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

News

Dates for This Year's Siesta Key Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Festival Announced

06/20/2017 By Megan McDonald

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Welcome to the Jungle

An Unused Plot of Land Becomes a Thriving Food Forest at Bay Haven School of Basics Plus

06/13/2017 By Rick Morgan

Applause

Van Wezel Named No. 1 Performing Arts Hall

06/02/2017 By Megan McDonald

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Heat Wave

Think Sarasota Summers are Unbearable? Just Wait.

06/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Travel & Outdoors

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Great Boating Adventures

Your Guide to Boating in Sarasota

03/31/2017 By Tom Bayles

Health & Fitness

Namaste on the Beach

Go to the Beach or Practice Yoga? Why Not Do Both?

06/20/2017 By Rick Morgan

Kick Pain to the Curb

Sarasota Memorial Debuts New Back Pain Procedure

06/13/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Mr. Chatterbox

Our Humor Columnist Gets Personal About the Disease Men Fear Most

06/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Takin' It to the Bleat

Try This: Goat Yoga at Geraldson Community Farm

05/10/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Saving Babies

Infant Swimming Resource Helps Kids Learn Water-Survival Techniques

04/26/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Multiplicity

Quadruplets Born at Sarasota Memorial Hospital are Thriving

04/21/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Cody and Jana Stapleton at the South Florida Museum

10/07/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe