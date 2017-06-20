  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Shopping & Trends

Who's in Store

No Passport Required: Ethnic Origin Company Offers Global Products Rich with History

A trip to the Rosemary District is all you need to snatch up some unique pieces from faraway lands.

By Katherine Flanders 6/20/2017 at 9:00am

Screen shot 2017 06 19 at 3.58.13 pm s0ea9y

Petra Gurin in her shop.

Image: Petra Gurin/Ethnic Origin Company

Shopping with purpose has become easy in Sarasota with the arrival of Petra Gurin’s Ethnic Origin Company. Tucked neatly into the Rosemary District, the little shop stocks unique items from 30 countries.

Ethnic Origin Company grew out of Gurin’s successful online store of the same name, offering unique statement pieces like sculptures, wall décor and lighting fixtures. The store focuses on African culture, but items from India, China, and even Southwest Florida can also be found. And the store's reach is as wide as the span of its products. Pieces are shipped globally to countries like France and Australia, as well as within the United States.

Screen shot 2017 06 20 at 8.58.19 am i0zvmg

A collection of baskets and wall hangings.

Image: Petra Gurin/Ethnic Origin Company

Though small, the store is bursting with character and has an eclectic, earthy feel, with natural textures, neutral tones and the occasional pop of color or sparkle. Bright with natural light, Ethnic Origin Company is packed from floor to ceiling. Baskets of all shapes, sizes, and colors are stacked artfully on shelves up to the ceiling, and Gurin has created artful vignettes in corners throughout the store. It's difficult to find a place to settle your gaze for fear of missing something among the displays.

Gurin explains that there is a wide range of products for every taste and budget; baskets have proven to be some of Ethnic Origin Company’s most sought-after items, as they can be used as functional pieces or for display. “I love the juxtaposition that an ethnic piece can add to a modern home,” she says.

Screen shot 2017 06 19 at 4.04.25 pm ju1yjl

Mangbetu pots from Congo.

Image: Petra Gurin/Ethnic Origin Company

Each piece in the store has a story behind it that Gurin is happy to tell—she's finishing up a degree in anthropology at Oregon State University, and is passionate about the human history of each item. She personally hunts for each piece in her inventory, building relationships with craftsmen around the world in order to bring something special to her clients. To her, the story behind the pieces she brings in is just as important as the piece itself.

Acknowledging the people behind each product is important for the longevity of ethnic culture, a cause Gurin holds dear. She is an avid supporter of Survival International, an organization that acts as a mouthpiece for indigenous and tribal peoples in an effort to protect them from exploitation.

Screen shot 2017 06 19 at 3.58.35 pm j9oqfw

A few of Ethnic Origin Company's treasures.

Image: Petra Gurin/Ethnic Origin Company 

“I want to give people something that they can connect with,” says Gurin. “These items are rich with history, which makes them all the more special. If you don’t know the story behind [a piece], you won’t truly love it.”

In addition to baskets, wall prints, sculptures, and blankets, Ethnic Origin Company stocks pieces that were once practical but can be re-purposed into ultimate conversation pieces, like fishing baskets transformed into light fixtures; traditional African mortars—originally used to grind grain and maize—flipped and used as end tables; and a hand-carved wooden bed from the Ivory Coast that, according to Gurin, would make a fabulous coffee table.

In providing products that have a deeper meaning behind them, Gurin hopes to facilitate education while achieving the perfect living room aesthetic.

“People can come together over a shared appreciation of these pieces,” she says.

Ethnic Origin Company is located at 1560 Boulevard of the Arts in the Rosemary District in downtown Sarasota. Hours are Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; call (941) 202-4031 for more information. 

Filed under
Who's in Store
Show Comments

Related Content

Article

Matter Brothers Opens 100,000-Square-Foot Store in Sarasota

03/30/2015 By Carol Tisch

Article

Eleganza Leather Opens in Downtown Sarasota

01/01/2016 By Megan McDonald

Article

Who's in Store: Teliee and Svetka Popov of Soft Square|Calligaris

04/01/2014 By Carol Tisch

Article

Kathy Keh Opens Feng Shui Sarasota

08/01/2013 By Carol Tisch

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Slice of Knowledge

What Your Butcher Can Do for You

9:51am By Rick Morgan

Gone Fishin'

Five Great Grouper Sandwiches

06/19/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Let's Get Cooking

Italian Chef Giuliano Hazan Debuts Giuliano's Classic Italian Foods

06/14/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Every Dad Has His Day

Your Guide to Father's Day Brunch

06/14/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

Key Chorale's 2017-18 Season Offers Musical Variety

10:42am By Kay Kipling

Preview

Venice Theatre Heats Up with Summer Cabaret Festival

06/16/2017 By Kay Kipling

Review

IncrediBello! at Historic Asolo Theater Brings Laughs and Surprises to the Whole Family

06/15/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Monster Mash

Kevin Smith Films Latest Horror Movie in Sarasota

06/15/2017 By Rick Morgan

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: June 15-21

06/15/2017 By Ilene Denton

A Little Big Top

Step Right Up to the Howard Bros. Circus Model at The Ringling

06/14/2017 By Alice Murphy

Fashion & Shopping

Who's in Store

No Passport Required: Ethnic Origin Company Offers Global Products Rich with History

9:00am By Katherine Flanders

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Gift Guide

Five Gifts Your Dad Wants for Father's Day

06/14/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Shop To It

This Weekend's Best Sales

06/09/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Sarasota Magazine’s Cooper Levey-Baker

06/07/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

In the Glow

Former Model Turned Financial Professional Rochelle Nigri Shares Her Beauty Secrets

06/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: An Anna Maria Beach Cottage for $2.95 Million

06/19/2017 By Robert Plunket

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Interior Design Awards 2017

Announcing Our 2017 Interior Design Awards Competition!

06/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Futuristic Family Home Near IMG Academy

06/08/2017 By Robert Plunket

Top Sale

A Bird Key Home is Sarasota County’s Priciest Residential Sale of 2017

06/06/2017 By Ilene Denton

Offers They Couldn't Refuse

Seaward Development Buys Out Tiny Downtown Condo Building

06/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

News

Dates for This Year's Siesta Key Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Festival Announced

10:45am By Megan McDonald

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Welcome to the Jungle

An Unused Plot of Land Becomes a Thriving Food Forest at Bay Haven School of Basics Plus

06/13/2017 By Rick Morgan

Applause

Van Wezel Named No. 1 Performing Arts Hall

06/02/2017 By Megan McDonald

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Heat Wave

Think Sarasota Summers are Unbearable? Just Wait.

06/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Travel & Outdoors

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Great Boating Adventures

Your Guide to Boating in Sarasota

03/31/2017 By Tom Bayles

Health & Fitness

Kick Pain to the Curb

Sarasota Memorial Debuts New Back Pain Procedure

06/13/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Mr. Chatterbox

Our Humor Columnist Gets Personal About the Disease Men Fear Most

06/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Takin' It to the Bleat

Try This: Goat Yoga at Geraldson Community Farm

05/10/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Saving Babies

Infant Swimming Resource Helps Kids Learn Water-Survival Techniques

04/26/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Multiplicity

Quadruplets Born at Sarasota Memorial Hospital are Thriving

04/21/2017 By Megan McDonald

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weddings

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Cody and Jana Stapleton at the South Florida Museum

10/07/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe