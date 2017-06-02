Van Wezel Named No. 1 Performing Arts Hall

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall has been ranked as the No. 1 Performing Arts Hall in North America in the 2000-seat category of “top spots” in Venues Today magazine. It's the sixth time that the hall has claimed the number one spot; to compile its list, Venues Today compares hundreds of theaters based on performance and event grosses.

The 2016-17 Van Wezel lineup included Steve Martin, Martin Short, Billy Crystal, Dave Chappelle, Daniel Tosh, Lilly Tomlin and Jay Leno. Kristin Chenoweth returned by popular demand and Idina Mezel made her Sarasota debut. Broadway headliner Kinky Boots performed eight shows, and dance troupes including Alvin Ailey and Twyla Tharp also graced the stage.

Other highlights of the season included teh Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Orchestre National de Lyon, classical piano phenom Lang Lang and rock bands Boston, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Boz Scaggs with special guest The Robert Cray Band. For more information, including the 2017-18 season lineup, visit vanwezel.org.