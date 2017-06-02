The Woman's Exchange: Grants, and Good News

College scholarship recipients Tyler Mathis, foreground, and Rachel Querreveld, background Image: Courtesy The Woman's Exchange

The Woman’s Exchange of Sarasota celebrated two events the evening of June 1: the awarding of $250,000 to 18 arts and cultural organizations and 24 students pursuing a higher education in the arts—and the acquisition of the Short Stop Market next door, which will mean expansion of the Exchange’s consignment operation.

It’s good news all around for the Exchange, its clientele and the recipients of the grants the Exchange provides. (Although we at Sarasota Magazine will also miss the Short Stop, a frequent haunt for us in our downtown neighborhood.) The Exchange has been supporting the local arts community for 55 years, awarding more than $8 million in financial funding. But the possibility existed that the organization might not be able to continue operating in its Orange Avenue location, because it needed more space for, among other things, a loading zone. Now the Exchange can continue to operate out of its historic building, helping to ensure money for future arts funding.

Nancy Morris and Catherine Vernon, representing grant recipient Key Chorale Image: Courtesy The Woman's Exchange

Here’s a look at the grant recipients this year.

Arts and Cultural Alliance for Inspire Sarasota! A Celebration of Art.

Asolo Theatre, Inc. as a season presenter.

Florida Studio Theatre, for its winter cabaret series.

FSU/Asolo Convervatory, for its Dog Days Theatre.

Gloria Musicae, for its presentation of Mass in B Minor.

Key Chorale, for its “Honoring Heroes” concert.

La Musica International Chamber Music Festival, for its education outreach.

Perlman Music Program, for “Everyone Loves Classical Music.”

The Players Centre for Performing Arts, as a season sponsor.

Sarasota Ballet, for its production of The Secret Garden.

Sarasota Opera, for its youth opera production of Rootabaga Country.

Sarasota Orchestra, for its Young Persons’ Concerts.

Sarasota Pops, for its concert series.

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

Urbanite Theatre, for its production of Naming True.

Van Wezel Foundation, for additional instrumentalists for three concerts.

The Venice Chorale, for additional instrumentalists for three concerts.

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, for its mainstage season.

The Woman's Exchange's Helen Bloch, Maureen Williams, Linda Ploger and Deidre Peeler Image: Courtesy The Woman's Exchange

And receiving scholarships for the coming year were Victoria Byrd, Anthony DeNiro, Marie Dull, Zoe Ezechiels, Joshua Galindo, Melanie Gasparoni, Abigail Hodgson, David Klos, Tyler Mathis, Douglas Ortner, Rachael Querreveld, Haley Simmons, Anna Jane Trinci, Reed Tucker, Margaux Albiez, Sommer Altier, Marissa Brotz, Anthony Cali, Evianna Gianoplus, Coralie Jean-Marie, Madison Miller, Haley Rosenthal, Nina Vanucci and Hannah Jae Wasserman.

Congratulations to all.