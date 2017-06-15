Weekend Planner
Your Top 7 Things to Do: June 15-21
Friday Fest at the Van Wezel, a Circus Sarasota send-off, Father’s Day at Oscar Scherer State Park and more.
Van Wezel Friday Fest 2017
June 16
The Van Wezel’s popular summertime free outdoor concert series kicks off with Doug Deming and The Jewel Tones, a raucous blues band guaranteed to get you up out of your lawn chairs and dancing. The party takes place rain or shine.
The Jersey Tenors
Opening June 15
Four charismatic crooners from across the Hudson River star in Florida Studio Theatre’s first cabaret show of the summer season, offering hits by famed New Jerseyites from Frank Sinatra to Frankie Valli, and of course The Boss, Bruce Springsteen. The talented quartet has opened for superstars Diana Ross and Dionne Warwick.
Selby Gardens’ Garden Music concert: Kafkasso
June 18
Guitarist and Istanbul native Daryal Kafkasso Erdem, known professionally as Kafkasso, brings his upbeat mix of flamenco, rock and Turkish melodies to this month’s free outdoor concert at Selby Gardens. It’s a good chance, too, to catch the Gardens’ groundbreaking Marc Chagall exhibit before it closes July 31.
Father’s Day orienteering at Oscar Scherer State Park
June 18
Here’s a fun way to bond with Dad on his special day: The Father’s Day orienteering class at Oscar Scherer State Park. Novices will learn the A, B, C’s and then navigate a simple course in the South Creek picnic area. More advanced participants will go off-trail. Registration required; call (941) 483-5956.
A Circus Arts Send-Off to Washington, D.C.
June 20
Circus Sarasota goes international when it headlines the Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington, D.C., later this month. Before it packs up its Big Top and heads to the National Mall, you can help wish them bon voyage at a special send-off performance at the Sailor Circus Arena. Tickets are just $10; a $50 VIP ticket provides you entry to a pre-show cocktail party at Michael’s Wine Cellar. Tickets here.
Broadway in Black
June 21-July 23
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe presents a musical salute to the Broadway shows that helped launch the careers of such great black artists as Melba Moore (Purlie), Ben Vereen (Pippin) and Jennifer Holliday (Dreamgirls). WBTT artistic director Nate Jacobs penned the world-premiere musical revue.
Sarasota Music Festival continues
June 15-18
The Sarasota Music Festival enters week two with an artist showcase at Holley Hall, a lecture by former festival artistic director Robert Levin and two big concerts at the Sarasota Opera House, including one featuring Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 3 performed by festival faculty member and Dallas Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Alexander Kerr.
Classical Music
Sarasota Music Festival: A Feast of Music
Theater
Broadway in Black
Theater