Your Top 7 Things to Do: June 15-21

Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones. Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

June 16

The Van Wezel’s popular summertime free outdoor concert series kicks off with Doug Deming and The Jewel Tones, a raucous blues band guaranteed to get you up out of your lawn chairs and dancing. The party takes place rain or shine.

The Jersey Tenors: Cameron Johnson, Vaden Thurgood, Brian Noonan and Danny Calvert. Image: Courtesy Florida Studio Theatre

Opening June 15

Four charismatic crooners from across the Hudson River star in Florida Studio Theatre’s first cabaret show of the summer season, offering hits by famed New Jerseyites from Frank Sinatra to Frankie Valli, and of course The Boss, Bruce Springsteen. The talented quartet has opened for superstars Diana Ross and Dionne Warwick.

June 18

Guitarist and Istanbul native Daryal Kafkasso Erdem, known professionally as Kafkasso, brings his upbeat mix of flamenco, rock and Turkish melodies to this month’s free outdoor concert at Selby Gardens. It’s a good chance, too, to catch the Gardens’ groundbreaking Marc Chagall exhibit before it closes July 31.

June 18

Here’s a fun way to bond with Dad on his special day: The Father’s Day orienteering class at Oscar Scherer State Park. Novices will learn the A, B, C’s and then navigate a simple course in the South Creek picnic area. More advanced participants will go off-trail. Registration required; call (941) 483-5956.

Circus Sarasota Big Top. Image: Courtesy Circus Arts Conservatory

June 20

Circus Sarasota goes international when it headlines the Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington, D.C., later this month. Before it packs up its Big Top and heads to the National Mall, you can help wish them bon voyage at a special send-off performance at the Sailor Circus Arena. Tickets are just $10; a $50 VIP ticket provides you entry to a pre-show cocktail party at Michael’s Wine Cellar. Tickets here.

Syreeta S. Banks, Cherise James, JoAnna Ford and Ariel Blue in Broadway in Black. Image: Courtesy Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

June 21-July 23

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe presents a musical salute to the Broadway shows that helped launch the careers of such great black artists as Melba Moore (Purlie), Ben Vereen (Pippin) and Jennifer Holliday (Dreamgirls). WBTT artistic director Nate Jacobs penned the world-premiere musical revue.

Sarasota Music Festival students. Image: Courtesy Sarasota Orchestra

June 15-18

The Sarasota Music Festival enters week two with an artist showcase at Holley Hall, a lecture by former festival artistic director Robert Levin and two big concerts at the Sarasota Opera House, including one featuring Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 3 performed by festival faculty member and Dallas Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Alexander Kerr.