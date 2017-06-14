Your Guide to Father's Day Brunch

Father's Day brunch options abound. Image: Shutterstock

Still stumped on what to do for Father’s Day? Since no one can resist a delicious and fun brunch, we’ve rounded up all the best local spots for this Sunday, some with special deals for dad. Consider this your inside guide to the best Father’s Day yet.

The folks at Louie’s Modern are pulling out all the stops for Father’s Day with free bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys and draft beers for all dads. The full brunch buffet will be available, with the special addition of a burger bar. Top your choice of an Angus beef, turkey or veggie patty with your choice of buns, cheeses and toppings like bacon jam, fried eggs and lemon aioli—a perfect option for the choosy carnivore.

Need a last-minute Father’s Day gift? Brunch at Boca comes with a built-in present: every dad will walk away from brunch with a $25 gift card to put towards their next visit. And on Sunday, you'll have a menu full of options like the Hangover Panini, a decadent breakfast sandwich, and lighter fare like the brie and apple flatbread. A bone-in ribeye special will also be available for Father’s Day.

Dine with a gorgeous view of Sarasota Bay at Marina Jack’s on Sunday. Specials include chicken and biscuits (a buttermilk fried chicken breast served over a homemade biscuit, topped with sausage gravy and cheddar) and a classic prime rib sandwich. Feeling more adventurous? The Marina Jack II will be pushing off for a sightseeing lunch cruise with live music at 1 p.m.

Let Dad get creative with Libby’s Bloody Mary and mimosa bar. Fun and delicious toppings include pork belly, Caprese skewers and gherkins for the bloodies, and fresh berries, juices and house-made syrups for the mimosas. How could brunch get any better, you ask? Dads drink for free.

This self-serve beer emporium has finally given everyone an excuse to come try it out: dads drink free at Oak & Stone for their first 40 oz. of beer.

Enjoy a three-course brunch menu with dad at one of Sarasota’s best steakhouses. Pre-fixe options include Lobster Bisque, a Steak & Egg Scramble, and Cinnamon Apple Brioche French Toast. Finish off your meal with a dessert of your choice: New York cheesecake, crème brûlée, or fresh berries and cream.

Take dad for a stroll around St. Armand’s Circle on your way to brunch at Shore, where you’ll find a full menu with great lunch and breakfast options. Indulge with the Lobster, Shrimp & Crab Salad or Braised Pork Belly Benedict, and be sure to try one of Shore’s signature cocktails for an unforgettable meal.