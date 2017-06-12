  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Interior Design

Interior Design Awards 2017

Announcing Our 2017 Interior Design Awards Competition!

The competition is open to area design industry professionals; winners will be published in the October issue of Sarasota Magazine. But hurry! The deadline to submit is July 7.

By Ilene Denton 6/12/2017 at 4:51pm

Interior design awards gqnwh7

2017 Interior Design Awards.

Sarasota Magazine announces our 2017 Interior Design Awards, celebrating excellence in residential interior design by area interior designers, decorators, kitchen and bath pros, and landscape architects and designers. We’re seeking outstanding residential work—everything from classic and contemporary trends to innovative use of new home furnishings and products.

Design industry professionals are invited to enter their favorite local work of 2016-2017 in these six categories:

Living Room/ Great Room

Kitchen

Bedroom Bath

Outdoor Room

Garden

From now until July 7, nominations for the 2017 Interior Design Awards are open to area design industry professionals. Entries must be of residential projects in Sarasota or Manatee counties, completed between Jan. 1, 2016 and June 30, 2017. You may enter as many categories as you like; simply click here to access the entry form and download your photos.

Filed under
Interior Design Awards
Show Comments

