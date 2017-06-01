What We're Watching This Summer

“Four hours in—14 to go. Even if I’m not crazy about Twin Peaks: The Return so far, there’s no way I’m not finishing it. My wife and I didn’t watch the original two seasons all the way through (twice) and the film prequel, Fire Walk with Me, to cop out now. But the four episodes released so far are littered with first-draft dialogue, flat acting and plot clichés. ('Why, yes, let’s definitely have sex in this dank warehouse in front of this mysterious glass box!')

“In his 1995 essay on Twin Peaks co-creator David Lynch, David Foster Wallace argued that Lynch’s best movies are those ‘anchored by strongly developed main characters’ through whose experiences the audience more fully feels the stories’ horror and violence. Zilch of that in the new Twin Peaks so far. But I’ll keep watching. Perhaps Lynch and company can surprise me. Lord knows they’ve done it before.”—Associate editor Cooper Levey-Baker

“I loved the first season of Aziz Ansari’s Master of None, the Netflix series that offers a fresh take on friendship, life and dating in New York City—so when the second season became available earlier this month, I settled onto my couch with a glass of wine and binge-watched the entire thing. It begins with Ansari’s character, Dev Shah, in Italy after a big break-up, and follows him as he returns to New York, tries to find romance via a series of Tinder dates, and ends up falling in love with an Italian woman who’s engaged to be married. Dev is relatable and funny, but my two favorite episodes of the series actually feature him as an ancillary character: 'New York, I Love You,' which tracks a day in the life of a doorman, a deaf clerk and a taxi driver, and 'Thanksgiving,' which Ansari co-wrote with his Master of None costar Lena Waithe and which is based on Waithe’s real-life experience of coming out to her mother (played here by the marvelous Angela Bassett), aunt and grandmother. This show is smart, sincere and sensitive.”—Web editor Megan McDonald

“I’m looking forward to the movie The Big Sick, co-written by and starring Kumail Nanjiani. He wrote it with his wife, Emily V. Gordon, and it’s the true story of how they fell in love and then she promptly fell into a weeks-long coma. Nanjiani plays Dinesh, one of my favorite characters on HBO’s Silicon Valley, and I love his deadpan humor.”—Senior editor Ilene Denton

“I’ll be watching season five of House of Cards on Netflix, even though I’m not sure how the writers of the show can top anything that is in reality coming out of Washington these days. Still, now that Frank and Claire Underwood are running mates against their Republican rival, as well as a husband-and-wife team, there should be more twists than ever to their power grabs. And I hear the Underwood White House is instituting a travel ban…”—Executive editor Kay Kipling

“I’m a sucker for dog movies—any time I see a trailer that stars a furry companion I get overly excited. But what makes the upcoming movie, Megan Leavey, different from other dog movies is that it’s about a woman and her dog. Everyone knows that dogs are a man’s best friend, and most movies depict the animal-human duo as a man and his dog. This inspirational story is about a Marine corporal [played by Kate Mara] who develops a strong bond with her German shepherd while on deployment in Iraq. I don’t get really emotional in many movies, but the relationship between a person and her dog is heartwarming to me.”—Editorial intern Stephanie Hagan

“The third season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is as easy to binge as ever. It stays true to the light comedy genre, providing a pleasant timeout from dramas like Game of Thrones and Twin Peaks, but it still addresses serious issues like feminism, post-traumatic stress disorder and gentrification. Cameos this season include Ray Liotta, Rachel Dratch and Jim Gaffigan, and Tituss Burgess does a full rendition of Beyonce’s 'Hold Up' music video, which is hard to beat.”—Editorial assistant Rick Morgan