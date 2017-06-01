  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Television & Film

Now Screening

What We're Watching This Summer

Twin Peaks, House of Cards, Master of None—there's so much to watch this summer.

By Staff 6/1/2017 at 11:22am

Movies n76mpn

Image: Shutterstock

“Four hours in—14 to go. Even if I’m not crazy about Twin Peaks: The Return so far, there’s no way I’m not finishing it. My wife and I didn’t watch the original two seasons all the way through (twice) and the film prequel, Fire Walk with Me, to cop out now. But the four episodes released so far are littered with first-draft dialogue, flat acting and plot clichés. ('Why, yes, let’s definitely have sex in this dank warehouse in front of this mysterious glass box!')

“In his 1995 essay on Twin Peaks co-creator David Lynch, David Foster Wallace argued that Lynch’s best movies are those ‘anchored by strongly developed main characters’ through whose experiences the audience more fully feels the stories’ horror and violence. Zilch of that in the new Twin Peaks so far. But I’ll keep watching. Perhaps Lynch and company can surprise me. Lord knows they’ve done it before.”—Associate editor Cooper Levey-Baker

“I loved the first season of Aziz Ansari’s Master of None, the Netflix series that offers a fresh take on friendship, life and dating in New York City—so when the second season became available earlier this month, I settled onto my couch with a glass of wine and binge-watched the entire thing. It begins with Ansari’s character, Dev Shah, in Italy after a big break-up, and follows him as he returns to New York, tries to find romance via a series of Tinder dates, and ends up falling in love with an Italian woman who’s engaged to be married. Dev is relatable and funny, but my two favorite episodes of the series actually feature him as an ancillary character: 'New York, I Love You,' which tracks a day in the life of a doorman, a deaf clerk and a taxi driver, and 'Thanksgiving,' which Ansari co-wrote with his Master of None costar Lena Waithe and which is based on Waithe’s real-life experience of coming out to her mother (played here by the marvelous Angela Bassett), aunt and grandmother. This show is smart, sincere and sensitive.”—Web editor Megan McDonald

“I’m looking forward to the movie The Big Sick, co-written by and starring Kumail Nanjiani. He wrote it with his wife, Emily V. Gordon, and it’s the true story of how they fell in love and then she promptly fell into a weeks-long coma. Nanjiani plays Dinesh, one of my favorite characters on HBO’s Silicon Valley, and I love his deadpan humor.”—Senior editor Ilene Denton

“I’ll be watching season five of House of Cards on Netflix, even though I’m not sure how the writers of the show can top anything that is in reality coming out of Washington these days. Still, now that Frank and Claire Underwood are running mates against their Republican rival, as well as a husband-and-wife team, there should be more twists than ever to their power grabs. And I hear the Underwood White House is instituting a travel ban…”—Executive editor Kay Kipling

“I’m a sucker for dog movies—any time I see a trailer that stars a furry companion I get overly excited. But what makes the upcoming movie, Megan Leavey, different from other dog movies is that it’s about a woman and her dog. Everyone knows that dogs are a man’s best friend, and most movies depict the animal-human duo as a man and his dog. This inspirational story is about a Marine corporal [played by Kate Mara] who develops a strong bond with her German shepherd while on deployment in Iraq. I don’t get really emotional in many movies, but the relationship between a person and her dog is heartwarming to me.”—Editorial intern Stephanie Hagan

“The third season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is as easy to binge as ever. It stays true to the light comedy genre, providing a pleasant timeout from dramas like Game of Thrones and Twin Peaks, but it still addresses serious issues like feminism, post-traumatic stress disorder and gentrification. Cameos this season include Ray Liotta, Rachel Dratch and Jim Gaffigan, and Tituss Burgess does a full rendition of Beyonce’s 'Hold Up' music video, which is hard to beat.”—Editorial assistant Rick Morgan

Filed under
television
Show Comments

Related Content

So You Want to Be in Pictures?

Here's an Update on Rashida Jones' New Local TV Show

09/21/2016 By Megan McDonald

Star Turn

New Rashida Jones TV Show Will Shoot in Sarasota-Manatee

09/01/2016 By Megan McDonald

Law & Order

Watch Jim's Small Batch Bakery on The People's Court

04/22/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Star Talk

Dylan McDermott’s “Sugar” to Begin Shooting Locally in May

03/01/2016 By Megan McDonald

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Restaurant Review

Restaurant Review: Downtown Sarasota's Lila

01/03/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Beach Eats

The Best Local Beach Eats

06/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

National Doughnut Day, a Make-Your-Own-Herbal-Tea Workshop and More Local Dining Events

05/31/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Beer Buds

Calusa Beers Now Available in Bars and Restaurants

05/31/2017 By Rick Morgan

Icelandia

Cold Brew Coffee Makes Sarasota Summers Survivable

05/30/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Now Screening

What We're Watching This Summer

06/01/2017 By Staff

Mic Check

Local Musician Lesa Silvermore Releases Her First Album

06/01/2017 By Rick Morgan

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: June 1-7

06/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

Art Treasures

Everything You Need to Know About The Ringling's David

05/31/2017 By Alice Murphy

Tribute

Saying Good-bye to Gregg Allman

05/31/2017 By Kay Kipling

Star Circus

Circus Sarasota Heads to the Smithsonian Folklife Festival

05/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Garden Party

Trend Report: Florals

05/26/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Shop To It

The Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales

05/26/2017 By ShopTalk Team

In the Glow

Stylist and California Girl Lissa Murphy Shares Her Beauty Secrets

05/18/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Neighborhood Guide

Where to Shop on St. Armands Circle and Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By Staff

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Blush Bridal Sarasota’s Fondren Watts

05/11/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

In the Glow

Salon Pro and Bon Vivant Terry McKee Shares His Skincare Secrets

05/04/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Offers They Couldn't Refuse

Seaward Development Buys Out Tiny Downtown Condo Building

06/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

What I’m Crushing On

Jeff Hart Highlights Interior Design Trends from the High Point Spring Market

06/01/2017 With Jeff Hart

On the Homefront

News and Notes from the Real Estate Industry.

06/01/2017 By Staff

Top Sale

A Ritz-Carlton Residences Condo is May’s Highest Residential Sale

06/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Preview

A Sneak Peek at Lakewood Ranch’s Newest Village, Waterside

06/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

View Master

Home Tour: A Sleek New Golden Gate Point Condo

05/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Heat Wave

Think Sarasota Summers are Unbearable? Just Wait.

06/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Hart’s Landing, Weekday Morning

06/01/2017 By John Pirman

Queen of the Night

Rare Cactus Will Bloom Tonight at Selby Gardens

05/31/2017 By Megan McDonald

From the Editor

A Gator Tale

05/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

Heat Index

Nancy Parrish Leads a National Battle Against Sexual Harassment in the Military

05/26/2017 By Kay Kipling

Travel & Outdoors

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Great Boating Adventures

Your Guide to Boating in Sarasota

03/31/2017 By Tom Bayles

Health & Fitness

Takin' It to the Bleat

Try This: Goat Yoga at Geraldson Community Farm

05/10/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Saving Babies

Infant Swimming Resource Helps Kids Learn Water-Survival Techniques

04/26/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Multiplicity

Quadruplets Born at Sarasota Memorial Hospital are Thriving

04/21/2017 By Megan McDonald

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weddings

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Cody and Jana Stapleton at the South Florida Museum

10/07/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

Article

Their Sarasota Wedding: Tristan and Leslie's Powel Crosley Celebration

09/22/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe