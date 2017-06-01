  1. Home & Real Estate
A Ritz-Carlton Residences Condo is May’s Highest Residential Sale

The 14th floor unit sold for $3,495,000.

By Ilene Denton 6/1/2017 at 9:00am

Ritz carlton tower residence fdjwqd

35 Watergate Drive, #1401.

Image: Courtesy Michael Saunders and Company

A 14th floor condominium in the Ritz-Carlton Tower Residences sold in May for $3,495,000, making it the highest-priced residential sale in Sarasota County that month. It was an all-cash transaction. The three-bedroom, three-bath condo has 3,751 square feet of air-conditioned space (4,347 square feet when you factor in outdoor terraces) and Gulf and bay views from every room. It originally was listed last November for $3,975,000. Beth Afflebach and Joan Dickinson were the listing agents and Barbara May was the selling agent; all three are with Michael Saunders and Company.

