Saying Good-bye to Gregg Allman

Musician Gregg Allman Image: Courtesy Barbara Strauss

Legendary rocker Gregg Allman, a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band and a solo performer with ties to our area, passed away May 27 at the age of 69.

A leader in the genre of Southern rock, a deeply talented musician and singer whose career spanned decades, both within and without the Allman Brothers Band, Allman lived for a time on Anna Maria Island’s Bradenton Beach, where he wrote some of his songs. He also performed here several times, at the Sarasota Blues Festival and most recently in a sold-out 2014 concert at the Circus Sarasota Arena.

Allman performing in Sarasota Image: Courtesy Barbara Strauss

Allman with Sarasota friend Barbara Strauss Image: Courtesy Barbara Strauss

That concert and the blues fest appearances were arranged by Sarasotan Barbara Strauss, who knew Allman for years and provided us with the photos you see here. You can read more about her memories of Gregg Allman in our August issue. We say farewell to the midnight rider, but never to his music.