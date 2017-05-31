  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Beer

Beer Buds

Calusa Beers Now Available in Bars and Restaurants

Calusa Brewing is expanding its reach, but the owners are committed to new quality beers instead of rapid growth.

By Rick Morgan 5/31/2017 at 12:03pm

Calusabrewingco yd8olb

Vic Falck, Geordie Rauch and Jason Thompson (from left to right) opened Calusa Brewing Co. last year

Image: Salvatore Brancifort

Friends poke fun at Calusa Brewing Co. co-owners Vic Falck and Geordie Rauch and head brewer Jason Thompson for choosing a job that allows you to “just drink beer all day," but the reality of running a brewery isn't so glamorous. Around 3 p.m. on a Wednesday, Thompson is covered in water and sweat from brewing his recipes and Falck complains that he spends most of his day in front of a computer.

These guys are busy. And getting busier. They opened as a brewpub last year, but the company recently began distributing outside of its own location. After signing a deal with Tampa distributor J.J. Taylor in May, thirsty customers can now find Calusa beers on draft in various bars and restaurants around the Sarasota area. Indigenous, Shakespeare's, Growler's and Walt's are just a few of the places already pouring Calusa brews.

Calusa opened in April 2016 and has grown ever since, but Calusa’s owners have no plans of a drastic expansion anytime soon.

“We’ll organically grow, hopefully, our reach with draft distribution,” Falck says. “Beyond that, we don’t really have any huge plans for expansion. Really what we’re focused on is expanding our barrel-aging program and some of our premium beers.”   

The barrel-aging program is displayed on the back wall of the tasting room. Customers drink beers next to wine barrels stacked on shelves reaching about two-thirds of the way to the ceiling. The barrel-aging tradition originated in Belgium and uses different forms of yeast to put the beer through a third fermentation process. The end result is a beer that is more sour and tart.

Calusa barrels hqt8mk

Barrels hold Calusa's new sour beer, which the owners plan on releasing within the next few months. The beer has been aging for over a year now.

Image: Courtesy Calusa Brewing Co.

There is no short answer for how long the process takes. “The beers kind of choose when they’re done,” Thompson says. It can take as little as a month or as long as four years. The sour beer has been aging in the wine barrels for over a year now. Thompson, Rauch and Falck will taste the beer on Monday and take notes on taste. They plan on releasing the final product within the next few months. 

When Calusa first opened last year, the three said they appreciated the camaraderie in the craft beer community. That mindset hasn’t changed. 

“We help each other out a lot, share ingredients,” Falck says. “All the local breweries get along great.” JDubs Brewing Company partially sponsored the inaugural SRQ Beer Industry Golf Invitational, which benefited veterans, and the three Calusa operators participated. Brew Life is a new brewing company that just opened down the street from Calusa, and its owner swings by to talk.

Falck and Rauch, Sarasota natives who are actually brothers-in-law, talked about opening a brewery while stationed in San Diego with the Navy. Rauch says he discussed a rough Calusa business plan while in Iraq in 2011, three years before he even got out of the Navy. Thompson was a friend of a friend of Rauch’s who made an offhand comment at a wedding about wanting to help with the brewing, and two weeks later he received a phone call and a request to join the Calusa team.

The three admit they have hit the normal stumbles of starting a small business. They say the hardest challenge was just finding their current building. “We would literally just get in the car and drive around,” Rauch says. It took 10 months for them to find their current home at 5701 Derek Avenue. Despite the struggles, the three say Calusa's reception by Sarasota drinkers has been positive, with new customers popping in regularly.

But new customers mean more work. Falck, Rauch and Thompson leave the tasting room and return to their tasks. Beers need brewing, accounts need managing and customers need attending. They can’t just sit around and drink beer all day.

Filed under
breweries, beer, Calusa Brewing, craft beer
Show Comments

Related Content

Beer Drops

New Bradenton Brewery Starts Pouring

01/11/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Beer Me

Your Guide to Sarasota's Best Breweries

03/28/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Hoppy Days

Calusa Brewing Opens North of Clark Road

04/01/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Party Foul

Judge Grants Injunction Against Dub Shack

02/22/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Restaurant Review

Restaurant Review: Downtown Sarasota's Lila

01/03/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Weekly Planner

National Doughnut Day, a Make-Your-Own-Herbal-Tea Workshop and More Local Dining Events

05/31/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Beer Buds

Calusa Beers Now Available in Bars and Restaurants

05/31/2017 By Rick Morgan

Icelandia

Cold Brew Coffee Makes Sarasota Summers Survivable

05/30/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Meat to the Street

Meet Trent Sexton, the Converted Barbecue Master

05/30/2017 By Rick Morgan

Arts & Entertainment

Art Treasures

Everything You Need to Know About The Ringling's David

05/31/2017 By Alice Murphy

Tribute

Saying Good-bye to Gregg Allman

05/31/2017 By Kay Kipling

Star Circus

Circus Sarasota Heads to the Smithsonian Folklife Festival

05/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Score!

Fine Arts Society of Sarasota Hits Million Dollar Milestone

05/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Animal Attraction

A Monumental Sculpture Exhibition Comes to The Ringling

05/25/2017 By Kay Kipling

A&E Insider

Meet Jeffrey Kahane, the New Sarasota Music Festival Director

05/25/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Garden Party

Trend Report: Florals

05/26/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Shop To It

The Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales

05/26/2017 By ShopTalk Team

In the Glow

Stylist and California Girl Lissa Murphy Shares Her Beauty Secrets

05/18/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Neighborhood Guide

Where to Shop on St. Armands Circle and Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By Staff

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Blush Bridal Sarasota’s Fondren Watts

05/11/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

In the Glow

Salon Pro and Bon Vivant Terry McKee Shares His Skincare Secrets

05/04/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

View Master

Home Tour: A Sleek New Golden Gate Point Condo

05/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Lilly Pulitzer Colors in a Riverview Boulevard Home

05/22/2017 By Robert Plunket

What I’m Crushing On

Five Fab Ideas for the Kitchen

05/18/2017 With Tiffany Farrell

Village of Cortez

New “Cracker Cottage” Community Proposed for Historic Cortez

05/17/2017 By Ilene Denton

Gardening

Eight Summer Classes to Sharpen Your Plant-Care Skills

05/17/2017 By Ilene Denton

Neighborhood Guide

Where to Live on St. Armands, Lido and Longboat Keys

05/15/2017 By Robert Plunket, Ilene Denton, Susan Burns, and Cooper Levey-Baker

News & City Life

Queen of the Night

Rare Cactus Will Bloom Tonight at Selby Gardens

05/31/2017 By Megan McDonald

From the Editor

A Gator Tale

05/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

Heat Index

Nancy Parrish Leads a National Battle Against Sexual Harassment in the Military

05/26/2017 By Kay Kipling

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Intelligence Matters, Part 2

Trump's Sharing of Top-Secret Information With Russians Alarms Former Intelligence Official

05/16/2017 By David Hackett

Nesting Season

First Sea Turtle Nests of 2017 Reported in Venice

05/01/2017 By Megan McDonald

Travel & Outdoors

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Great Boating Adventures

Your Guide to Boating in Sarasota

03/31/2017 By Tom Bayles

From the Editor

Behind the Scenes of Our Boating Issue

03/29/2017 By Pam Daniel

Health & Fitness

Takin' It to the Bleat

Try This: Goat Yoga at Geraldson Community Farm

05/10/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Saving Babies

Infant Swimming Resource Helps Kids Learn Water-Survival Techniques

04/26/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Multiplicity

Quadruplets Born at Sarasota Memorial Hospital are Thriving

04/21/2017 By Megan McDonald

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weddings

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Cody and Jana Stapleton at the South Florida Museum

10/07/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

Article

Their Sarasota Wedding: Tristan and Leslie's Powel Crosley Celebration

09/22/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe