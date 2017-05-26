  1. Fashion & Shopping
Garden Party

Trend Report: Florals

Rugs, cards, dinnerware and more: here's how to get your flower on.

By Alicia King Robinson 5/26/2017 at 12:01pm

Flowers are springing up everywhere, from Prabal Gurung’s dark, romantic blooms and Oscar de la Renta’s feminine florals to vintage-inspired takes on the trend. We found beautiful blooms all over town, in fashion, décor and more.

Shannon kirsten floral heart card pk2pxr

1. Shower your loved ones with sweet greetings from Bradenton-based illustrator Shannon Kirsten. She transfers her original hand-painted watercolor and gouache designs and digitally prints them on 110-pound card stock. The cards are blank inside for a personal message and sold with a white A-2 envelope. $4.50. Shannon Kirsten Studio, shannonkirstenstudio.com 

Lotus persimmon copal large jar kgixzj 

2. Bring the outdoors in with the scent of fresh flowers by Voluspa. The persimmon and copal scent boasts notes of Japanese persimmon, lychee flower and red copal. The 16-ounce candle’s hues glimmer as the flame illuminates the embossing on the delicate glass jar and Japanese-inspired blooms. With their burn time of approximately 100 hours, you’ll savor the smell of the hand-poured formula, free of phthalates, parabens and sulfate. $32. Lotus, 1451 Main St., (941) 906-7080

Rugs as art rug6 yaa0um

3. Your home will blossom with the addition of this one-of-a-kind rug, hand-knotted in Pakistan. The 8-foot by 10-foot and 8-inch floor covering has a medallion center complemented by softly flowing blooms in an ivory shade. With a Persian Kerman motif influence, it’s naturally dyed with an antique wash. $5,129. Rugs As Art, 6650 S. Tamiami Trail, (941) 921-1900

Saks alexander mcqueen clutch ueyobi

 

 

 

4. Alexander McQueen’s sleek snakeskin clutch epitomizes decadent romance. Made in Italy, the standout leather bag features metallic hardware, pearl, crystal and floral-embellished knuckles with an embossed logo and open-top design. $3,695. Saks Fifth Avenue at The Mall at University Town Center, 120 University Town Center Drive, (941) 364-5300

Flowers irp6f5

5. Flame-worked glass artist Margaret Neher is a foremost authority on botanical glass, and we can see why. Her stunning 13-inch orchid sculpture perfectly captures the beauty of the bloom. $1,760. 530 Burns Gallery, 530 Burns Lane, (941) 951-0620

Refinery blush floral bow tie shadow egqpyg

 

 

 

 

6. Handcrafted in Austin, Texas, Fox & Brie’s blush floral bow tie reveals a softer side to the trend. Curated to reflect easy modern style, the limited-edition pieces are made using a mixture of new, vintage and dead stock fabrics. $48. Refinery at The Mall at University Town Center, 140 University Town Center Drive, (727) 362-4040

Wallpaper jfytsi

7. Go bold with Romo Black Edition Herbaria wallpaper in obsidian. The innovative large-scale floral design is digitally printed with a soft, opalescent finish. Cover a wall or a canvas with this fresh take on a beautiful bouquet. $215 per yard. Blu Home & Blu Interiors, 1830 S. Osprey Ave., Suite 101, (941) 364-2900

Mk designs necklace bic0eu

 

 

 

 

8. An abstract hand-carved flower design sets the stage for the 3.6-carat Oregon sunstone. Adorn your décolletage with this piece by MK Designs, which is sprinkled with white diamonds and green sapphires for a feminine finishing touch. $4,200. MK Designs at Golden Image, 30 S. Palm Ave., (941) 364-8439

Macys kate spade rose park set b0yywc

 

9. Everything is coming up roses with the Rose Park dinnerware collection by Kate Spade New York. The classically styled five-piece china set takes an elegant, modern approach to the traditional print. Painterly roses are paired with chic black trim and sleek metallic edges. $139. Macy’s at Westfield Southgate, 600 Southgate Shopping Plaza, (941) 329-3300

Filed under
Trend Report
