  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Shopping & Trends

Shop To It

The Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales

A long weekend means more time to shop.

By ShopTalk Team 5/26/2017 at 10:23am

Shopping fu3gnk

Image: Shutterstock

L. Boutique

Today and Saturday, May 27, take 20 percent off one red, white or blue item. 556 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota

Dream Weaver

From today through Monday, get 25-80 percent off select merchandise. 364 St. Armands Circle, Sarasota

Scout & Molly's

Through Monday, take a whopping 60 percent off all clearance merchandise and enter to win a $50 gift card. 1413 First St., Sarasota

T. Georgiano's 

At the shop's annual blowout clearance sale, get 50-70 percent off storewide. 1409-B First St., Sarasota

Anthropologie

All weekend, take 40 percent off already reduced merchandise. The Mall at University Town Center, 140 Town Center Drive, Sarasota

Kate Spade New York

Take 25 percent off sale styles through May 30. The Mall at University Town Center, 140 Town Center Drive, Sarasota

Banana Republic

Get 40 percent off your purchase through May 30 (some exclusions apply). The Mall at University Town Center, 140 Town Center Drive, Sarasota

Tumi

Get 20 percent off select pieces during the luggage brand's semi-annual sale. The Mall at University Town Center, 140 Town Center Drive, Sarasota

Williams-Sonoma

Take 20 percent off select outdoor cooking tools, including cookware, drinkware and more. Some exclusions apply. The Mall at University Town Center, 140 Town Center Drive, Sarasota

Z Gallerie

Get 15 percent off furniture through May 30. The Mall at University Town Center, 140 Town Center Drive, Sarasota

Online

Net-a-Porter.com

Get up t0 50 percent off designer styles during the online retailer's annual sale.

Nordstrom.com

Save up to 40 percent off on thousands of pieces during the annual half-yearly sale, which runs through June 4.

Filed under
sales
Show Comments

Related Content

Shop Til You Drop

This Month's Can't-Miss Shopping Sales

09/15/2016 By Lana Allen

Weekly Planner

This Week's Best Shopping Deals

09/30/2016 By Lana Allen

Shop Til You Drop

This Weekend's Best Shopping Deals

06/10/2016 By Felicity Warner

Top Sale

Sapphire Shores Notches a Top Sale

06/17/2016 By Ilene Denton

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Restaurant Review

Restaurant Review: Downtown Sarasota's Lila

01/03/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Breadwinners

Our Five Favorite Loaves of Bread

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Dough Nut

How to Grow Your Own Sourdough Starter

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Comfort Tube

How The Great British Baking Show Can Save Your Sanity

05/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Animal Attraction

A Monumental Sculpture Exhibition Comes to The Ringling

05/25/2017 By Kay Kipling

A&E Insider

Meet Jeffrey Kahane, the New Sarasota Music Festival Director

05/25/2017 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: May 25-31

05/25/2017 By Ilene Denton

New Voices

FST's Festival Day Celebrates Young Playwrights

05/24/2017 By Kay Kipling

Preview

This Summer is IncrediBello! at the Ringling

05/24/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Preview

Grab Some Laughs with the Sarasota Improv Festival

05/24/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Garden Party

Trend Report: Florals

05/26/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Shop To It

The Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales

05/26/2017 By ShopTalk Team

In the Glow

Stylist and California Girl Lissa Murphy Shares Her Beauty Secrets

05/18/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Neighborhood Guide

Where to Shop on St. Armands Circle and Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By Staff

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Blush Bridal Sarasota’s Fondren Watts

05/11/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

In the Glow

Salon Pro and Bon Vivant Terry McKee Shares His Skincare Secrets

05/04/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Lilly Pulitzer Colors in a Riverview Boulevard Home

05/22/2017 By Robert Plunket

What I’m Crushing On

Five Fab Ideas for the Kitchen

05/18/2017 With Tiffany Farrell

Village of Cortez

New “Cracker Cottage” Community Proposed for Historic Cortez

05/17/2017 By Ilene Denton

Gardening

Eight Summer Classes to Sharpen Your Plant-Care Skills

05/17/2017 By Ilene Denton

Neighborhood Guide

Where to Live on St. Armands, Lido and Longboat Keys

05/15/2017 By Robert Plunket, Ilene Denton, Susan Burns, and Cooper Levey-Baker

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Modern Luxury on Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

From the Editor

A Gator Tale

05/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

Heat Index

Nancy Parrish Leads a National Battle Against Sexual Harrassment in the Military

05/26/2017 By Kay Kipling

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Intelligence Matters, Part 2

Trump's Sharing of Top-Secret Information With Russians Alarms Former Intelligence Official

05/16/2017 By David Hackett

Nesting Season

First Sea Turtle Nests of 2017 Reported in Venice

05/01/2017 By Megan McDonald

Ghosts of the Circus

All Over Our Region, Haunting Relics of the Greatest Show on Earth Remain

05/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Travel & Outdoors

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Great Boating Adventures

Your Guide to Boating in Sarasota

03/31/2017 By Tom Bayles

From the Editor

Behind the Scenes of Our Boating Issue

03/29/2017 By Pam Daniel

Health & Fitness

Takin' It to the Bleat

Try This: Goat Yoga at Geraldson Community Farm

05/10/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Saving Babies

Infant Swimming Resource Helps Kids Learn Water-Survival Techniques

04/26/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Multiplicity

Quadruplets Born at Sarasota Memorial Hospital are Thriving

04/21/2017 By Megan McDonald

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weddings

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Cody and Jana Stapleton at the South Florida Museum

10/07/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

Article

Their Sarasota Wedding: Tristan and Leslie's Powel Crosley Celebration

09/22/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe