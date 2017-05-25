Breadwinners
Our Five Favorite Loaves of Bread
From everyone's favorite sourdough to a German classic, here are our picks for the best loaves of bread in town.
Sourdough
Jim’s Small Batch Bakery
Pungent, with an interior marked with yeast exhalations ranging in size from pinpricks to pencil erasers. Crunchy shell provides bite.
Kalamata Olive Loaf
Mama G’s Coffee & Bakery
This hearty loaf is strewn with nibs of Greek olives that provide fruitiness and a dose of salt. Add a drizzle of olive oil.
Schwarzbrot
Thomas German Bakery
A favorite of our Facebook fans, this dense loaf is made with coarsely ground rye grains and baked slowly for a moist, chewy crumb.
Challah
Paisano’s Italian Bakery
Made for twisting apart, this challah is nutty, with a voluptuous shape and subtle sweetness.
Baguette
Rendez-Vous French Bakery & Delicatessen
How they do it in Montpellier, France, where chef Joël Garcia once lived. Ultra-crunchy outside, tender inside. Great for sandwiches.
Brioche
Ooh La La French Bakery
A classic creation that walks the line between bread and pastry with a crust that glistens.