Our Five Favorite Loaves of Bread

Our favorite loaves. Image: Kathryn Brass-Piper

Sourdough

Pungent, with an interior marked with yeast exhalations ranging in size from pinpricks to pencil erasers. Crunchy shell provides bite.

Kalamata Olive Loaf

This hearty loaf is strewn with nibs of Greek olives that provide fruitiness and a dose of salt. Add a drizzle of olive oil.

Schwarzbrot

Thomas German Bakery

A favorite of our Facebook fans, this dense loaf is made with coarsely ground rye grains and baked slowly for a moist, chewy crumb.

Challah

Made for twisting apart, this challah is nutty, with a voluptuous shape and subtle sweetness.

Baguette

How they do it in Montpellier, France, where chef Joël Garcia once lived. Ultra-crunchy outside, tender inside. Great for sandwiches.

Brioche

A classic creation that walks the line between bread and pastry with a crust that glistens.