  1. Features
  2. The Best Bakeries in Sarasota

Dough Nut

How to Grow Your Own Sourdough Starter

One writer's maniacal quest.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 5/25/2017 at 3:42pm

Shutterstock 578069665 o3uw13

You, too, can grow your own sourdough starter.

Image: Shutterstock

“It’s alive!”

I cackle and quote from Frankenstein as I look into the glass jar that’s the incubator for my sourdough starter. What began as a paste of all-purpose flour, whole-grain flour and warm tap water has transformed overnight. Small bubbles pock the surface of the tan concoction. Little specks of air are visible from the sides. With a big inhale, I catch a funky whiff, part grain, part beer, part sock.

Like all growing critters, my starter is hungry. I dispose of most of it, add more flour and water and set it back on the counter, uncovered. For now, the beast is subdued.

What exactly is happening in that jar? Wild yeasts and bacteria—some from the flour, some from my hands, some from the fresh air wafting in from my open kitchen window—are slowly nibbling away at the sugars in the flour, expelling the carbon dioxide that makes those little bubbles pop and that, I hope, will give my finished sourdough loaf a soft, spongy crumb.

I’m following the regimen laid out in Michael Pollan’s Cooked: A Natural History of Transformation, which traces the making of sourdough back 6,000 years to the ancient Egyptians. I follow Pollan on Twitter, and after his book came out, I started noticing photos of sourdough loaves pop up in my feed. Pollan was reposting images of bread made with his recipe that were sent to him by fans, and they looked incredible.

But here’s the rub. I’m a great cook. I can braise, I can hand-crank fresh pappardelle, I can make a killer cast-iron cheeseburger. But baking my own bread? Too scientific. Too technical. If it requires a digital scale, count me out. But then I’d open Twitter and there would be another loaf. The exteriors were dark brown, almost burnt in spots; the interiors were shot through with irregular holes ranging in size from pebbles to golf balls. I could just picture myself slicing a big wedge, slathering it with butter… I needed to try this.

The cool thing about growing your own starter is that it’s one-of-a-kind. The flavor that’s developing in the glass jar on my counter depends on the specific yeasts and bacteria that happen to live in my kitchen or float around my front yard as well as variables like how often I feed it.

Pollan suggests it can take up to a week to get your starter going, but mine is thriving after just a couple days. My wife wonders if the results of my tinkering will be safe to consume, but I’ve come this far. There’s no going back. The night before I bake, I transfer some of my starter to a bowl with more flour and water to make what’s called a leaven, and then I soak the flour that will make up the main loaves. In the morning, nothing looks right. The dough is too squishy; it looks like it hasn’t risen enough. Perhaps I should have bought that digital scale rather than try to translate grams to ounces?

But I forge ahead. And the result is a triumph, bread with an ultra-crunchy exterior, a dense but tender crumb and a sour flavor that can only have been born in my home. My wife joins me in devouring half a loaf right out of the oven.

Starters can theoretically live forever, as long as they’re fed and loved. Some are handed down through generations. When I began, I wasn’t sure if my critter would survive his first bake. Would it be worth preserving? But after my first bite, I know I can’t abandon it. I mix up a little flour paste and add it to the jar. It shall live.

Filed under
Best Bakeries
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. The Best Bakeries in Sarasota

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

Your guide to the region’s best bakeries, plus pastry perfection, loaves we love—and more.

Tom Gumpel Dreams Up Great New Goodies for Panera

"Wherever flour flies, you'll find me."

How The Great British Baking Show Can Save Your Sanity

In an era where all news seems to be bad news, this delightful British show offers a sweet escape from real life.

Our Five Favorite Loaves of Bread

From everyone's favorite sourdough to a German classic, here are our picks for the best loaves of bread in town.

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Restaurant Review

Restaurant Review: Downtown Sarasota's Lila

01/03/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Breadwinners

Our Five Favorite Loaves of Bread

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Dough Nut

How to Grow Your Own Sourdough Starter

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Comfort Tube

How The Great British Baking Show Can Save Your Sanity

05/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Animal Attraction

A Monumental Sculpture Exhibition Comes to The Ringling

05/25/2017 By Kay Kipling

A&E Insider

Meet Jeffrey Kahane, the New Sarasota Music Festival Director

05/25/2017 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: May 25-31

05/25/2017 By Ilene Denton

New Voices

FST's Festival Day Celebrates Young Playwrights

05/24/2017 By Kay Kipling

Preview

This Summer is IncrediBello! at the Ringling

05/24/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Preview

Grab Some Laughs with the Sarasota Improv Festival

05/24/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

In the Glow

Stylist and California Girl Lissa Murphy Shares Her Beauty Secrets

05/18/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Neighborhood Guide

Where to Shop on St. Armands Circle and Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By Staff

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Blush Bridal Sarasota’s Fondren Watts

05/11/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

In the Glow

Salon Pro and Bon Vivant Terry McKee Shares His Skincare Secrets

05/04/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Best of Sarasota 2017

Best in Show: Best of Sarasota "A Warhol Happening" Pop Society Soiree

04/28/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Hey Mama

Mother's Day is May 14. We've Rounded Up Seven Great Gift Ideas.

04/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Lilly Pulitzer Colors in a Riverview Boulevard Home

05/22/2017 By Robert Plunket

What I’m Crushing On

Five Fab Ideas for the Kitchen

05/18/2017 With Tiffany Farrell

Village of Cortez

New “Cracker Cottage” Community Proposed for Historic Cortez

05/17/2017 By Ilene Denton

Gardening

Eight Summer Classes to Sharpen Your Plant-Care Skills

05/17/2017 By Ilene Denton

Neighborhood Guide

Where to Live on St. Armands, Lido and Longboat Keys

05/15/2017 By Robert Plunket, Ilene Denton, Susan Burns, and Cooper Levey-Baker

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Modern Luxury on Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Intelligence Matters, Part 2

Trump's Sharing of Top-Secret Information With Russians Alarms Former Intelligence Official

05/16/2017 By David Hackett

Nesting Season

First Sea Turtle Nests of 2017 Reported in Venice

05/01/2017 By Megan McDonald

Ghosts of the Circus

All Over Our Region, Haunting Relics of the Greatest Show on Earth Remain

05/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Best of Sarasota 2017

Best of Sarasota 2017: Readers' Poll

04/26/2017 By Staff

Crystal Vision

The Amateur Sand Sculpture Competition Returns This Month

04/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

Travel & Outdoors

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Great Boating Adventures

Your Guide to Boating in Sarasota

03/31/2017 By Tom Bayles

From the Editor

Behind the Scenes of Our Boating Issue

03/29/2017 By Pam Daniel

Health & Fitness

Takin' It to the Bleat

Try This: Goat Yoga at Geraldson Community Farm

05/10/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Saving Babies

Infant Swimming Resource Helps Kids Learn Water-Survival Techniques

04/26/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Multiplicity

Quadruplets Born at Sarasota Memorial Hospital are Thriving

04/21/2017 By Megan McDonald

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weddings

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Cody and Jana Stapleton at the South Florida Museum

10/07/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

Article

Their Sarasota Wedding: Tristan and Leslie's Powel Crosley Celebration

09/22/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe