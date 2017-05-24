  1. Eat & Drink
A Unicorn Cake Decorating Class, Red White and Brew Tour and More Local Dining Events

Including the sixth annual Venice Brew Bash and the OsFest at the Beach Club.

By Stephanie Hagan 5/24/2017 at 12:11pm

Beer stein l2yn65

Image: Courtesy Photo

Trending Cakes Decorating Class

May 26, 2017

Learn how to create a unicorn cake, buttercream star swirls and rosettes at USF Sarasota Manatee’s Culinary Innovation Lab with chef Andrea Salazar and her team. The class is about two hours long from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. More info here.

Venice Brew Bash VI

May 27, 2017

Sample over 60 different import ant craft beers at the sixth annual beer bash in Centennial park in Venice from 3-7 p.m. Beer representatives from the breweries will be there to answer any beer-related questions, along with beer on tap for sale and food vendors. More info here.

OsFest Music Festival

May 28, 2017

Hosted by Sarasota’s local Jah Movement Reggae Band, this festival at the Beach Club on Siesta Key will have food vendors, beer, and family activities including cornhole, face painting, a dunk tank and more, honoring the late Mr. Oswald ‘Ham’ Caines, a dedicated musician from the Tampa Bay area. There will be live music and guest DJs, and the event will run from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. More info here.

Red White and Brew Full Pint Tour

May 28, 2017

Celebrate Memorial Day with BrewThruTours on a full pint tour on an open air trolley, with stops at Mandeville Beer Garden, Calusa Brewing, Big Top Brewing and JDubs Brewing. Tickets are $65, and the tour starts at 12:30 p.m. More info here.

