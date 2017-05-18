Your Top 7 Things to Do: May 18-24

Frankie Valli. Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

May 20

The original Jersey Boy, Frankie Valli, brings his Four Seasons to the Van Wezel for a night of soaring four-part harmonies. Everybody, now, “Sherry, Sherry baby…”.

May 21

Same era, a whole different kind of music when local bands pay tribute Sunday evening to Nobel Prize-winning (!) folk superstar Bob Dylan at the Fogartyville Community Center, among them Ship of Fools, the Steve Arvey Band and Roy Handcuff.

May 21

This month’s Garden Music Concert goes indoors with a classical music visit from four young Perlman Music Program/Suncoast alum. Bonus: from 10 a.m.-noon they’ll set up a musical “petting zoo,” so you can test your own musical creativity. Free with regular admission to Selby Gardens.

St. Armands Seafood & Music Festival Image: Courtesy Paragon Festivals

May 20-21

After the success of the inaugural Venice Seafood & Music Festival two weeks ago, the producer brings the same winning formula to St. Armands Circle: live music from Ocean’s Eleven Big Band, Kettle of Fish and more, plus plenty of fresh seafood dishes prepared right before your eyes for purchase from area restaurants.

Mark Mannino Image: Courtesy Jazz Club of Sarasota

May 21

The Mark Mannino Jazz Sextet headlines this free outdoor Joys of Jazz concert at Centennial Park in downtown Venice. Expect toe-tapping tunes from the Great American Songbook with a jazzy feel. Produced by the Jazz Club of Sarasota.

May 24

Time for the South Florida Museum’s popular monthly star-gazing conversation with Bishop Planetarium director Jeff Rodgers, who will take you through what to expect stelliferously in June’s night skies.

Sarasota Opera House. Image: John Pirman

HD at the Opera House Summer Series

Starting May 21

The Sarasota Opera has just the ticket if you’re hankering for opera in the off-season. Its popular HD at the Opera House—a series of Sunday afternoon filmed performances from the great opera houses of the world—kicks off Sunday with Verdi’s Un ballo in maschera, a production from the Munich National Theater. Get the complete lineup here.