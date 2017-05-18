Your Top 7 Things to Do: May 18-24

  1. Arts & Entertainment
Frankie Valli at the Van Wezel, a free Joys of Jazz concert in Venice, a musical tribute to Bob Dylan and more.

By Ilene Denton 5/18/2017 at 9:50am

Frankie valli wl2lvv

Frankie Valli.

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

May 20

The original Jersey Boy, Frankie Valli, brings his Four Seasons to the Van Wezel for a night of soaring four-part harmonies. Everybody, now, “Sherry, Sherry baby…”

Bob dylan shutterstock.com doddis77 datoux

Bob Dylan.

Image: Doddis77 Shutterstock.com

Bob’s Birthday Bash at Fogartyville

May 21

Same era, a whole different kind of music when local bands pay tribute Sunday evening to Nobel Prize-winning (!) folk superstar Bob Dylan at the Fogartyville Community Center, among them Ship of Fools, the Steve Arvey Band and Roy Handcuff.

Pmp alum pwigvs

PMP/ Suncoast alum Doori Na, Siwoo Kim, Caeli Smith, Nico Olarte-Hayes.

Image: Courtesy Perlman Music Program Suncoast

Selby Gardens’s Garden Music Concert

May 21

This month’s Garden Music Concert goes indoors with a classical music visit from four young Perlman Music Program/Suncoast alum. Bonus: from 10 a.m.-noon they’ll set up a musical “petting zoo,” so you can test your own musical creativity. Free with regular admission to Selby Gardens.

St armands seafood and music festival fxnikv

St. Armands Seafood & Music Festival

Image: Courtesy Paragon Festivals

St. Armands Seafood & Music Festival

May 20-21

After the success of the inaugural Venice Seafood & Music Festival two weeks ago, the producer brings the same winning formula to St. Armands Circle: live music from Ocean’s Eleven Big Band, Kettle of Fish and more, plus plenty of fresh seafood dishes prepared right before your eyes for purchase from area restaurants.

Joys of jazz marc mannino svpxa7

Mark Mannino

Image: Courtesy Jazz Club of Sarasota

Joys of Jazz

May 21

The Mark Mannino Jazz Sextet headlines this free outdoor Joys of Jazz concert at Centennial Park in downtown Venice. Expect toe-tapping tunes from the Great American Songbook with a jazzy feel. Produced by the Jazz Club of Sarasota. 

Stargazing shutterstock ekg7bi

Stargazing.

Image: Shutterstock.com

Stelliferous Live at the Bishop Planetarium

May 24

Time for the South Florida Museum’s popular monthly star-gazing conversation with Bishop Planetarium director Jeff Rodgers, who will take you through what to expect stelliferously in June’s night skies.

Ois opera fm7pax

Sarasota Opera House.

Image: John Pirman

HD at the Opera House Summer Series

Starting May 21

The Sarasota Opera has just the ticket if you’re hankering for opera in the off-season. Its popular HD at the Opera House—a series of Sunday afternoon filmed performances from the great opera houses of the world—kicks off Sunday with Verdi’s Un ballo in maschera, a production from the Munich National Theater. Get the complete lineup here.

In this Article

Concerts

Jazz Club of Sarasota free outdoor concert

Free Centennial Park

Featuring the Mark Mannino Jazz Sextet at Centennial Park, Venice

Food & Drink

St. Armand's Seafood and Music Festival

Free Admission St. Armands Circle

An inaugural seafood festival in St. Armands Circle Park.

Concerts

Selby Gardens Garden Music Concert: PMP Suncoast

Editor’s Pick Included in admission to Selby Gardens Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

This month, featuring musicians of the Perlman Music Program/Suncoast.

Concerts

Bob's Birthday Bash

Editor’s Pick $10 advance; $12 at the door Fogartyville Community Media & Arts Center

A musical celebration of Bob Dylan's birthday at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center.

Concerts

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Editor’s Pick $86 - $121 Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

One of America's top pop groups returns to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

