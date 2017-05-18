Five Fab Ideas for the Kitchen

Multi-level design elements. Image: Courtesy Tiffany Farrell

Multi-level design elements add dimension and ergonomics to a space. Multi-level design can really make your kitchen stand out, whether applied to shelf and cabinetry installations or to a lowered cooktop and raised cutting area for maximum ergonomic comfort.

Living herb wall. Image: Williams Sonoma

Mixed media. Bringing organic elements into a contemporary space adds depth and warmth. Organic elements such as wood, stone, art or even a living wall with organic herbs can make any contemporary space feel welcoming and warm while maintaining a clean elegant look.

Kitchen sculpture. Image: Courtesy Tiffany Farrell

Adding sculpture to the kitchen is a wonderful way to add a wow factor to completely individualize your space. It’s a conversation starter that can be changed seasonally for fun.

Revashelf shelving. Image: Courtesy Tiffany Farrell

Cabinet organization and accessories. We are seeing more and more people wanting to stay in their homes, but this can be challenging without proper accessibility in the kitchen. No more ladders! Bring your pantry down to you and stay in your favorite place for a lifetime.

Miele flush downdraft. Image: Courtesy Tiffany Farrell

Brand-new Miele flush downdrafts go with your new flush induction cooktop; it’s the sleekest ventilation, keeping your sightline open.