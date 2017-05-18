What I’m Crushing On
Five Fab Ideas for the Kitchen
Tiffany Farrell, president of Affinity Kitchens & Baths, weighs in on today’s trends.
Multi-level design elements add dimension and ergonomics to a space. Multi-level design can really make your kitchen stand out, whether applied to shelf and cabinetry installations or to a lowered cooktop and raised cutting area for maximum ergonomic comfort.
Mixed media. Bringing organic elements into a contemporary space adds depth and warmth. Organic elements such as wood, stone, art or even a living wall with organic herbs can make any contemporary space feel welcoming and warm while maintaining a clean elegant look.
Adding sculpture to the kitchen is a wonderful way to add a wow factor to completely individualize your space. It’s a conversation starter that can be changed seasonally for fun.
Cabinet organization and accessories. We are seeing more and more people wanting to stay in their homes, but this can be challenging without proper accessibility in the kitchen. No more ladders! Bring your pantry down to you and stay in your favorite place for a lifetime.
Brand-new Miele flush downdrafts go with your new flush induction cooktop; it’s the sleekest ventilation, keeping your sightline open.