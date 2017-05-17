St. Armands Seafood Festival, Yoga at JDub's and More Local Dining Events

Yoga in the Beer Garden

May 17, 2017

Head to JDub’s Brewing Co. for their weekly craft beer and yoga class outside on the deck Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Classes are free and both beginners and seasoned yogis are welcome. Non-alcoholic drinks are also available, including Kombucha 221bc on tap. More info here.

St. Armands Seafood & Music Festival

May 20-21, 2017

This inaugural festival kicks off in St. Armands Circle Park with two days full of local and sustainable seafood from local restaurants, live music and craft exhibitors. Admission is free, and the event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. More info here.

Zinfest 2017

May 20, 2017

Head to Morton’s Gourmet Market for one of their most popular wine tastings, featuring over 30 red Zinfandels and special paired food by Morton’s chefs. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event. More info here.

Asolo Rep’s Men Who Cook & Brew

May 21, 2017

Enjoy craft beer from local vendors, food from Sarasota and Bradenton’s finest chefs, and live music by the bay at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $200. More info here.

Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week

June 1 to June 14, 2017

Enjoy a multi-course meal for lunch or dinner made by chefs from award-winning Savor Sarasota restaurants representing many different types of cuisine during Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week. Lunch is $16 per person and dinner is $32 per person at any of the selected restaurants. More info here.