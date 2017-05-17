  1. Home & Real Estate
Eight Summer Classes to Sharpen Your Plant-Care Skills

How-to workshops at Selby Gardens, Historic Spanish Point, Crowley Nature Center.

By Ilene Denton 5/17/2017 at 3:06pm

 

Orch 008 eoila2

Image: Ali Hackathorn

This summer brings several classes for people seeking to sharpen their skills in growing orchids, butterfly gardening, and even gardening with bamboo. Fees vary; visit each organization’s website for complete details.

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens 

May 31 and July 26, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Potting and Mounting Orchids, with assistant horticulture director Angel Lara.

 

June 2, 10 a.m.-noon

Growing Orchids in Southwest Florida; the class includes a tour of the orchids in the Tropical Conservatory. 

 

Aug. 5, 10 a.m.

Orchids 101

If you’re a novice orchid grower, this is the class for you.

 

Aug. 10, noon-1 p.m.

Landscaping with Garden Friendly Bamboo

A Gardens horticulturist leads a discussion about the types of noninvasive, garden-friendly tropical bamboos.

Historic Spanish Point 

June 6, 2:30 p.m. 

Butterfly Garden Tour

A tour from the gazebo to the butterfly garden, with an emphasis on butterfly plants found along the way.

 

June 13, 2:30 p.m.

Potting and Re-potting Orchids

With resident orchid expert Bruce Weaver. Free, but reservations required. 

Crowley Museum and Nature Center 

May 27, 10 a.m. - noon

In the Palm of Your Hand: Survival Uses of Palms

Riley Winans leads a discussion of the many survival uses of palms and palmettos, from food to food gathering, housing and hunting.

