Eight Summer Classes to Sharpen Your Plant-Care Skills

This summer brings several classes for people seeking to sharpen their skills in growing orchids, butterfly gardening, and even gardening with bamboo. Fees vary; visit each organization’s website for complete details.

May 31 and July 26, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Potting and Mounting Orchids, with assistant horticulture director Angel Lara.

June 2, 10 a.m.-noon

Growing Orchids in Southwest Florida; the class includes a tour of the orchids in the Tropical Conservatory.

Aug. 5, 10 a.m.

Orchids 101

If you’re a novice orchid grower, this is the class for you.

Aug. 10, noon-1 p.m.

Landscaping with Garden Friendly Bamboo

A Gardens horticulturist leads a discussion about the types of noninvasive, garden-friendly tropical bamboos.

June 6, 2:30 p.m.

Butterfly Garden Tour

A tour from the gazebo to the butterfly garden, with an emphasis on butterfly plants found along the way.

June 13, 2:30 p.m.

Potting and Re-potting Orchids

With resident orchid expert Bruce Weaver. Free, but reservations required.

May 27, 10 a.m. - noon

In the Palm of Your Hand: Survival Uses of Palms

Riley Winans leads a discussion of the many survival uses of palms and palmettos, from food to food gathering, housing and hunting.