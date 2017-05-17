Gardening
Eight Summer Classes to Sharpen Your Plant-Care Skills
How-to workshops at Selby Gardens, Historic Spanish Point, Crowley Nature Center.
This summer brings several classes for people seeking to sharpen their skills in growing orchids, butterfly gardening, and even gardening with bamboo. Fees vary; visit each organization’s website for complete details.
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens
May 31 and July 26, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Potting and Mounting Orchids, with assistant horticulture director Angel Lara.
June 2, 10 a.m.-noon
Growing Orchids in Southwest Florida; the class includes a tour of the orchids in the Tropical Conservatory.
Aug. 5, 10 a.m.
Orchids 101
If you’re a novice orchid grower, this is the class for you.
Aug. 10, noon-1 p.m.
Landscaping with Garden Friendly Bamboo
A Gardens horticulturist leads a discussion about the types of noninvasive, garden-friendly tropical bamboos.
Historic Spanish Point
June 6, 2:30 p.m.
Butterfly Garden Tour
A tour from the gazebo to the butterfly garden, with an emphasis on butterfly plants found along the way.
June 13, 2:30 p.m.
Potting and Re-potting Orchids
With resident orchid expert Bruce Weaver. Free, but reservations required.
Crowley Museum and Nature Center
May 27, 10 a.m. - noon
In the Palm of Your Hand: Survival Uses of Palms
Riley Winans leads a discussion of the many survival uses of palms and palmettos, from food to food gathering, housing and hunting.