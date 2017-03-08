Your Top 7 Things to Do: March 9-15

March 12

Pint-sized but with talent that fills a stage, Tony Award-winning singer-actress Kristin Chenoweth returns to the Van Wezel for an evening of song. Her Sarasota debut last year was a highlight of the Van Wezel season.

March 10-11

The acclaimed ballet company brings in some guest star power this weekend when American Ballet Theatre principal Marcelo Gomes (shown here rehearsing with Victoria Hulland) performs in the Friday and Saturday evening performances of Sir Frederick Ashton’s The Two Pigeons. (Ricardo Rhodes takes over at the Saturday matinee.) Also on the program, the Sarasota Ballet becomes the first American company to perform Ashton’s Scènes de ballet. At the Van Wezel.

March 11

An early 20th-century masterpiece by Italo Montemezzi, it’s the passionate story of a lovers’ triangle—hey, it is opera, after all. Six performances through March 26.

March 12-19

Eleven award-winning films—including Adam Nimoy’s tribute to his father, Leonard Nimoy (A Trekkie Celebration: For The Love of Spock), a drama about the man who secretly helped bring Nazi criminal Adolf Eichmann to justice (The People VS. Fritz Bauer), and a documentary portrait of the Israeli people told through their food (In Search of Israeli Cuisine)—comprise this weeklong film fest at Hollywood 20.

March 9

Former SNL cast member and one of Comedy Central’s 100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time, Jim Breuer returns to McCurdy’s for two shows.

March 10

Uproot Hootenanny headlines the concert series this month, held outdoors under the stars at Myakka River State Park, sponsored by the Friends of Myakka River.

March 12

It’s never too early to celebrate St. Patty’s Day, as former Commitments band member Paul Duffy knows well. Duffy joins master fiddle and mandolin performer Greg Holt for traditional Irish music and sea shanties Sunday afternoon at the Unitarian Universalist Church. Tickets are just $15.