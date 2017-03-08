  1. Blogs
  2. A&E Insider

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: March 9-15

Kristin Chenoweth returns to the Van Wezel, Jim Breuer at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, Paul Duffy plays Irish music and more.

By Ilene Denton 3/8/2017 at 11:10am

Kristin chenoweth rzwzbl

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall 

An Intimate Evening with Kristin Chenoweth

March 12

Pint-sized but with talent that fills a stage, Tony Award-winning singer-actress Kristin Chenoweth returns to the Van Wezel for an evening of song. Her Sarasota debut last year was a highlight of the Van Wezel season.  

Victoria hulland marcelo gomes photo frank atura ne2lg4

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Ballet 

Sarasota Ballet’s Tribute to Ashton

March 10-11

The acclaimed ballet company brings in some guest star power this weekend when American Ballet Theatre principal Marcelo Gomes (shown here rehearsing with Victoria Hulland) performs in the Friday and Saturday evening performances of Sir Frederick Ashton’s The Two Pigeons. (Ricardo Rhodes takes over at the Saturday matinee.) Also on the program, the Sarasota Ballet becomes the first American company to perform Ashton’s Scènes de ballet. At the Van Wezel.  

Elizabeth tredent sings the role of fiora in the love of three kings photo by rod millington dqlakd

Image: Rod Millington 

Sarasota Opera presents The Love of Three Kings

March 11 

An early 20th-century masterpiece by Italo Montemezzi, it’s the passionate story of a lovers’ triangle—hey, it is opera, after all. Six performances through March 26. 

 

Jewish film festival spock itnpxx

Image: Courtesy Jewish Film Festival

 8th Annual Jewish Film Festival

March 12-19 

Eleven award-winning films—including Adam Nimoy’s tribute to his father, Leonard Nimoy (A Trekkie Celebration: For The Love of Spock), a drama about the man who secretly helped bring Nazi criminal Adolf Eichmann to justice (The People VS. Fritz Bauer), and a documentary portrait of the Israeli people told through their food (In Search of Israeli Cuisine)—comprise this weeklong film fest at Hollywood 20. 

 

Jim breuer imo4hw

Image: Courtesy McCurdy's Comedy Theatre

Jim Breuer at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre

March 9

Former SNL cast member and one of Comedy Central’s 100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time, Jim Breuer returns to McCurdy’s for two shows. 

Moon Over Myakka concert

March 10

Uproot Hootenanny headlines the concert series this month, held outdoors under the stars at Myakka River State Park, sponsored by the Friends of Myakka River.   

Paul duffy s3yuej

Image: Courtesy Paul Duffy

“When Irish Eyes Are Smiling” with Paul Duffy

March 12

It’s never too early to celebrate St. Patty’s Day, as former Commitments band member Paul Duffy knows well. Duffy joins master fiddle and mandolin performer Greg Holt for traditional Irish music and sea shanties Sunday afternoon at the Unitarian Universalist Church. Tickets are just $15.

Filed under
paul duffy, mccurdy's comedy theatre, moon over myakka, jewish film festival, sarasota opera, sarasota ballet, van wezel performing arts hall
Show Comments
In this Article

Concerts

Acclaimed Irish Musician and Vocalist Paul Duffy in “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling”

$15 Unitarian Universalist Church

Vocalist/guitarist Paul Duffy teams up with master fiddle and mandolin performer, Greg Holt for an early St. Patrick's Day celebration

Concerts

Moon Over Myakka Concert with Uproot Hootenanny

Editor’s Pick Myakka River State Park

The monthly outdoor concert series returns to Myakka River State Park.

Comedy

Jim Breuer at McCurdy's Comedy Theatre

Editor’s Pick $35 McCurdy's Comedy Theatre

Two shows Thursday evening.

Film

8th Annual Jewish Film Festival

Editor’s Pick Hollywood 20

Eleven award-winning films comprise this festival at Hollywood 20.

Opera

Sarasota Opera presents "The Love of Three Kings"

Sarasota Opera House

Italo Montemezzi's passionate masterpiece is presented by the Sarasota Opera.

Dance

Sarasota Ballet presents A Tribute to Ashton

Editor’s Pick $30-$110 Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The acclaimed ballet company presents Sir Frederick Ashton's "The Two Pigeons" and "Scènes de ballet."

Concerts

An Intimate Evening with Kristin Chenoweth

Editor’s Pick Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth returns to the Van Wezel.

Related Content

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Mid-Century Bargain in Kensington Park

02/02/2017 By Robert Plunket

One Day

A Day in the Life of Sarasota Police Officer Devin Epps

09/02/2016 By Pam Daniel Photography by Robert Castro

Weekend Planner

Your Top 11 Things to Do: Feb. 9-15

02/09/2017 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 11 Things to Do: June 16-22

06/16/2016 By Ilene Denton

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Review

Restaurant Review: Downtown Sarasota's Lila

01/03/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: Mi Pueblo's El Jefe Margarita

10:40am By Hannah Wallace

Weekly Planner

The Florida Strawberry Festival, a Royal Tea and More Food Events

10:33am By Riley Board

Chapters and Chow

New Book, Coffee, Sandwich Spot Opens Near Ringling College

10:14am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Oui, Oui

Côté France Serves French Classics in Venice

03/07/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: March 9-15

11:10am By Ilene Denton

Chapters and Chow

New Book, Coffee, Sandwich Spot Opens Near Ringling College

10:14am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Review

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's Girl Groups Show Brings Back the Hits

9:58am By Kay Kipling Photography by Don Daly Photo

Preview

Jewish Film Festival Promises a Varied Line-up of New Movies

03/07/2017 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Go Behind the Scenes at the Creators & Collectors Tour

03/07/2017 By Kay Kipling

When the Environment Turns Extreme

Photographer James Balog Talks About Climate Change

03/06/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Bauble Bar

Mark Your Calendar: Beth Miller Collection Trunk Show March 9 and 10 in Boca Grande

03/07/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Hustle and Glow

These Beauty Products Will Make You Glow--Even When You’re Breaking a Sweat

03/03/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Suncoast View's Joey Panek

03/03/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Shop To It

Shopping for the Indoor-Outdoor Transition

03/02/2017 By Heather Dunhill

What I’m Crushing On

David Brown on the Thoughtfully Layered Home

02/24/2017 With David Brown

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Aimee DeMariano Cogan

02/17/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Home & Real Estate

On the Homefront

An Architectural Exhibition at CFAS, a New Model Home, and Classes on Aging in Place

9:24am By Staff

What I’m Crushing On

Jessica Napoli Shares Five Design Inspirations

03/07/2017 With Jessica Napoli

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: An Anna Maria Beach Cottage for $3.2 Million

03/07/2017 By Robert Plunket

Wow Effect

Back to the Future

03/07/2017 By Ilene Denton

Garden Home Tour

Gardens in Paradise Tour Set for March 18

03/06/2017 By Ilene Denton

State of the Market

The Latest Sarasota Real Estate News

03/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & Profiles

Accolades

Siesta Key Beach Ranked No. 5 in the World by TripAdvisor

03/06/2017 By Megan McDonald

Applause

U.S. News & World Report Names Sarasota One of the 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.

03/02/2017 By Megan McDonald

Preview

"The Teeth Beneath" Opens at Mote Marine

03/02/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Mr. Chatterbox

Our Humor Columnist Gets Enlightened at the Women's March

03/01/2017 By Bob Plunket

Listen to Your Enemy

A USF Sarasota-Manatee Professor's New Book Sheds Light on Terrorism

03/01/2017 By Susan Burns

Smoke Gets in His Eyes

On a Barstool at Memories Lounge, a 91-Year-Old Reveals His Secret of Longevity

03/01/2017 By Isaac Eger

Travel & Outdoors

Road Trips

Apalachicola is a Seafood Lover's Town

03/06/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Road Trips

Six Perfect Spring Road Trips

03/01/2017

Road Trips

How to Visit Palm Beach on the Cheap

03/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Road Trips

For Avid Golfers, Alabama's Golf Trail is a Glorious Getaway

03/01/2017 By David Hackett

Road Trips

For An Art-Filled Getaway, Head to St. Pete

03/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

Road Trips

The Panhandle's Caverns Reveal a Strange Side of Florida

03/01/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Health & Fitness

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

Weddings

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO