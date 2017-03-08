  1. Blogs
Weekly Planner

The Florida Strawberry Festival, a Royal Tea and More Food Events

Everything to eat in Sarasota (and beyond) this week.

By Riley Board 3/8/2017 at 10:33am

Screen shot 2017 03 08 at 10.17.51 am qhwop8

Amish Baking Company's "Strawberry Sweetheart" doughnut. 

Image: Courtesy Amish Baking Company

Royal Tea Series by Simply Gourmet Caterers

March 8

 March is the last month to visit the Powel Crosley Estate for a Royal Tea service hosted by Simply Gourmet Caterers. Enjoy antique tea sets, finger food and English tea from the Seagate Mansion. Tickets are $35.

Movie Night in the Beer Garden at JDub's Brewing Company

March 9

Head to JDub's for its monthly movie night and settle in on the lawn or a picnic table to watch the movie Fletch, starring Chevy Chase. Dashing Dingo Pizza Co. and Baltimore Snowball Factory will be serving up pizza and sweet treats, too.

St. Jude Presents Foodlosophy

March 10

The second annual Foodlosophy event, held at Michael's On East, features local chefs Christian Hershman, Darwin Santa Maria, Christine Nordstrom, Erik Walker, Veth Senenoi and Derek Blackburn. They'll partner with local farms to create memorable Southern dishes that highlight Memphis, the home of St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Tickets are $200.  

Fruitville Grove Berry Festival

 March 12 

Crafts, games, hayrides, face painting, an Easter egg hunt, crazy hat contest, baby spring animals and, of course, food: The Fruitville Grove Berry Festival has it all. Strawberry shortcake and strawberry milkshakes will feature.

Florida Strawberry Festival

Through March 12

Now in its 87th year, the Florida Strawberry Festival offers 10 days of agriculture, music, entertainment and strawberries. Sarasota's Amish Baking Company will be serving their classic glazed doughnuts, as well as the “Strawberry Sweetheart” doughnut, which will only be served at the festival. Hurry, the festival ends Sunday!

