The Florida Strawberry Festival, a Royal Tea and More Food Events

Amish Baking Company's "Strawberry Sweetheart" doughnut. Image: Courtesy Amish Baking Company

March 8

March is the last month to visit the Powel Crosley Estate for a Royal Tea service hosted by Simply Gourmet Caterers. Enjoy antique tea sets, finger food and English tea from the Seagate Mansion. Tickets are $35.

March 9

Head to JDub's for its monthly movie night and settle in on the lawn or a picnic table to watch the movie Fletch, starring Chevy Chase. Dashing Dingo Pizza Co. and Baltimore Snowball Factory will be serving up pizza and sweet treats, too.

March 10

The second annual Foodlosophy event, held at Michael's On East, features local chefs Christian Hershman, Darwin Santa Maria, Christine Nordstrom, Erik Walker, Veth Senenoi and Derek Blackburn. They'll partner with local farms to create memorable Southern dishes that highlight Memphis, the home of St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Tickets are $200.

March 12

Crafts, games, hayrides, face painting, an Easter egg hunt, crazy hat contest, baby spring animals and, of course, food: The Fruitville Grove Berry Festival has it all. Strawberry shortcake and strawberry milkshakes will feature.

Through March 12

Now in its 87th year, the Florida Strawberry Festival offers 10 days of agriculture, music, entertainment and strawberries. Sarasota's Amish Baking Company will be serving their classic glazed doughnuts, as well as the “Strawberry Sweetheart” doughnut, which will only be served at the festival. Hurry, the festival ends Sunday!