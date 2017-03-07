Mark Your Calendar: Beth Miller Collection Trunk Show March 9 and 10 in Boca Grande

Beth Miller Image: Courtesy Beth Miller Collection

Beth Miller and her eponymous jewelry line have become a go-to for celebs, A-listers and stylish women across the country--not only for Miller's eye for design and richness of materials, but also because Miller prefers to work with clients one-on-one via private trunk shows. That means you can find her anywhere from the suburban home of a friend to the storied halls of the Sunset Marquis Hotel in Hollywood. And this weekend, you can find Miller, along with other vendors, at the Banyan Street Trunk Show in Boca Grande on March 9 and 10 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Here, I chat with Beth about everything from what's next in jewelry trends to what mistakes we make when it comes to our personal collections...

Image Courtesy of Beth Miller Collection

What goes on behind the scenes of designing a collection of gems? Do you have a set of “notes” that each piece must hit before it goes to wax ?

The collection represents pieces I both design and curate. The pieces that we design are executed by a talented team of local artisans that I have been working with since the inception of my business. We also have built relationships with manufacturers who design pieces that we private label, and are often one-of-a-kind or limited edition.

What’s the next trend we should be looking for?

There are a couple of trends I'm seeing, which include mixed-metal pieces that pair oxidized sterling silver with either rose or yellow gold. I'm also seeing a lot of small studs in a myriad of cool designs, like stars, flowers, daggers, bars and clovers.

Image Courtesy of Beth Miller Collection Image: Courtesy Beth Miller Collection

Tell us about your latest collection and what we’ll be seeing at the trunk show in Boca Grande?

We will be debuting some of those stud and mixed-metal pieces and showcasing our ethereal collections of starbursts.

How would you describe your jewelry wardrobe?

I am the biggest fan of my collection and typically sell it right off of my body. I'm a huge proponent of wearing diamonds day to night and layering. I also love to change it up on a daily basis to showcase the breadth of our collection.

What mistakes do women make when it comes to their personal collection?

I think many women may worry about matching their jewelry, or are hesitant to take risks. There are no mistakes when it comes to accessorizing. It's all about developing your own personal style.