Gardens in Paradise Tour Set for March 18

If you’re seeking inspiration to kick-start your spring gardening, the Sarasota Garden Club’s annual Gardens in Paradise home tour, taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, has it in spades.

Two home gardens in historic Avondale, two on Bird Key’s tony Meadowlark Drive and one just below Stickney Point Road in Schooner Bay will be featured on the popular tour. Three of the gardens are maintained by their owners; the other two were landscape architect-designed. Docents will be stationed at each home to give helpful gardening advice.

“It’s really diverse; there’s something for everyone,” says Garden Club spokeswoman Emily Yaffe about this year’s tour. “We really do live in the middle of paradise, and there are so many possibilities here—from stark and simple gardens that are pleasing to the eye to a very lush look. And a lot of it is very easy to do.”

Visit the Garden Club website on March 17 for a list of addresses. You can purchase tickets at any one of the homes on the day of the event, or in advance here.

Proceeds benefit the Garden Club’s scholarship program, civic beautification projects and public education workshops about such subjects as Florida-friendly gardening. The club is planning a big celebration for its 90th anniversary, with a gala dinner Nov. 17 and a free festival with plant vendors, food trucks and a petting zoo on Nov. 18. Stay tuned for details.