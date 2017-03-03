  1. Blogs
What I Wear to Work: Suncoast View's Joey Panek

The senior producer of the ABC7’s Suncoast View dishes on his hipster, Clark Kent-meets-Marty McFly style.

By Alicia King Robinson 3/3/2017 at 11:00am

Img 2606 lfxqxc

A New York native, Joey was a professional stage actor for 14 years. The senior producer of the ABC7’s Suncoast View dishes on his hipster, Clark Kent-meets-Marty McFly style and short-and-sweet style mantra. 

WHO: Joey Panek, age 39, senior producer of the Suncoast View, WWSB ABC7  

WHAT I DO: I oversee all aspects of daily production for the Suncoast View, from creating segment ideas and booking guests to directing production on the floor of the studio. I spend most of my days running around the building, waving my arms frantically. 

Img 2619 hlqbzx

FAVORITE ASPECT ABOUT YOUR JOB: Because of the wide range of topics we cover, I am capable of approximately five minutes of conversation on just about every topic. I'm like a walking Readers' Digest.  

BEST GUEST ON THE SUNCOAST VIEW: We've been very lucky to have so many great experiences with our guests. I love when we book out-of-town performing artists while they're here on the Suncoast. I also love when we highlight local residents doing unusual things.

MY STYLE: I would say that I gravitate toward form-fitted, trendy clothing with a hipster vibe. It’s Clark Kent meets Marty McFly. 

Img 2613 bbz6yp

HOW HAS YOUR STYLE EVOLVED? I was a recurring guest on the Suncoast View for its first year and half, and I was lucky to be styled by some awesome people. I always wore trendy, bold jacket and shirt combos. Now that I'm producing, my look has to be more functional. I never know when I have to crawl on the stage floor or shuffle around show furniture. However, I try to look "show ready" in case I have to suddenly hop into the host seat.  

FAVORITE DESIGNERS: Steve Madden, 7Diamonds, Jared Lang and Ben Sherman. Lately, I've gotten into Robert Graham, and I love me lululemon athletica dress shirts. 

WHOSE STYLE INSPIRES YOU? I'm 5'8" so I always have an eye out for short-guy style. Robert Downey Jr. has always impressed me on the red carpet. Justin Timberlake has always inspired me. He's the modern Renaissance man. He can do everything, but he doesn't take himself seriously. I love that. 

STYLE TIP FOR MEN: Find a tailor and use them. Also, wear good underwear and socks. You just never know. 

Img 2534 zrltsn

STYLE MANTRA: Dress for the day you'd like to have. 

MY GO-TO ITEMS: I have a pair of Steve Madden boots that I really dig. The heel gives me a little height help. And I love wooden watches. I have a few.  

MOST-PRIZED POSSESSION: I have a pair of drop-crotch lululemon shorts that are so ridiculously comfortable. If I'm not wearing them at home, they're in the wash.  

GREATEST EXTRAVAGANCE? I have two answers for this one. On top, I have a 7Diamonds leather jacket with attached hoodie that I want to be buried in. For the bottom, I have a pair of black jeans by Robert Graham...and I'm not normally a black jeans guy. They have some stretch, and they hug well. The jeans also have some shimmer, which adds dimension, and they have a satin stripe down the leg. When I first saw them, I knew I'd found love. 

FOR A NIGHT OUT ON THE TOWN: A button-down shirt or v-neck tee, tight jeans and boots or wing-tipped shoes. 

FAVORITE SARASOTA RESTAURANT? I love so many restaurants for so many reasons. I really dig The Table Creekside, and anywhere with a solid martini. That's my jam. 

Img 2597 vb4s8m

Joey is wearing Uniqlo jeans, button-down shirt by Ben Sherman, Steve Madden boots, Wewood watch, Korean Cedar beaded bracelet by Elysian Fields, an Italian white gold ring, a black gold Damiani ring and a headset courtesy of ABC7.

Similar Styles | Jeans: here or here | Button-down shirt: here or here | Boots: here, here or here | Watch: here | Bracelet: here

Alicia king headshot fe45gm

 A Florida native, Alicia King Robinson is the director of public relations at Sarasota-based ThreeSixOh Public Relations and the blogger behind New Version of You. Her love of fashion and eye for stylish living began at an early age. Meant to inspire, she explores fashion and the evolution and ever-changing versions of ourselves with style-inspired content.

Health & Fitness

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

Weddings

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

