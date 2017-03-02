U.S. News & World Report Names Sarasota One of the 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.

With a score of 6.9 out of 10, Sarasota ranks No. 21 on U.S. News & World Report's annual list of the 100 best places to live in the United States. It's the highest-ranking Florida city on the list (Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, Ft. Myers, Melbourne, Lakeland, Daytona Beach and Miami also made it into the top 100; Austin, Texas, ranked No. 1 overall).

Lauding our warm temperatures, beaches and arts and cultural scenes, U.S. News also commends our restaurants, shopping and "sizable job market" (especially for those in health care or tourism industries, or those who own small businesses)--but also addresses the pressure that our growing populations puts on infrastructure and traffic.

Still: "Living in Sarasota has elements of what many consider paradise," the report says.

We're sure we can all agree that's true.