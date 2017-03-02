Shopping for the Indoor-Outdoor Transition

A seamless transition between indoors and out is the new design mantra among trendsetters, but that’s been Sarasota style all along. Here are some of the latest ways to add polish and fun to the outdoor spaces where we in the Sunshine State live and entertain.

Chinoiserie for outdoor entertaining adds an elegant charm to everyday occasions. Go retro with this ’60s-style, turquoise-on-white lattice dinnerware (starting at $7.95/piece). The melamine tableware features decorative bamboo-look rims; dishwasher-safe. Pier 1, 3800 S. Tamiami Trail, #24, Sarasota, (941) 373-3935.

Give your picnic style a reboot with a modern take on a nostalgic classic. The Red Picnic Cooler ($69.95), outfitted with a bottle opener, is perfect for day trips and entertaining. Crate & Barrel, The Mall at University Town Center, 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota, (941) 702-9900.

At 11 ½ feet long, the Sylva Bench ($7,500) is intrepidly cosmopolitan. Crafted locally by Terraform, it’s composed of 81 pieces of high-quality, Baltic Birch plywood and can be purchased in natural wood hue or stains of golden oak, walnut, black or white satin. Terraform, etsy.com/shop/TerraformDesigns

The coquettish Eclipse trishaw ($9,500) by Kenneth Cobonpue is as handsome on the lanai as it is fun to use. The whitewashed cycle built for three is weatherproof and crafted of recyclable polyethylene, and the composition of circles forms a lightweight frame for a touring excursion. Home Resource, 741 Central Ave., Sarasota, (941) 366-6690.

An eye-catching embellishment like this tile installation (priced based on quote) is a game-changing outdoor element. Each tile is designed and hand sculpted by artisans and crafted of wood-fired clay—an old-world vibe teamed with polished modern ease. Tile Market of Sarasota, 1962 Main St., Suite 120, Sarasota, (941) 365-2356.

Jan Barboglio’s blown glass hurricane lantern ($535) shelters candles in hand-forged iron, which enhances the glow with mood-transforming appeal. Pecky, 100 Central Ave #1026, Sarasota, (941) 957-0300.

A fire element, such as this Topanga Round Fire Table ($2,395), is a conversation pit MVP. Striking in its simplicity, the fire table has a rustic modern feel that’s a guaranteed conversation starter. Restoration Hardware, International Plaza, 2223 N. Westshore Blvd., B221, Tampa, (813) 258-9062.

Every outdoor space needs an inviting place to land with a book. This custom-made Millbrook Lounge Chair ($1,509) combines English garden and West Indies lanai style. Ethan Allen, 271 N. Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, (941) 924-3875.