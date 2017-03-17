  1. Blogs
  2. Style Watch

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Camilyn Beth

Designer Camilyn Beth dishes on her eponymous clothing line, her style inspirations and what a day in her life is like.

By Alicia King Robinson 3/17/2017 at 9:40am

Img 2661 wi6ch5

A Sarasota native, Camilyn Beth Leavitt is the mastermind behind her classic and romantic clothing line, also named Camilyn Beth. The super-sweet fashion design major showed us around her downtown design studio and showroom (and, let's be honest, a dress may have been purchased). Here, Camilyn reveals a big trend for spring/summer 2017, describes her typical workday and divulges where she derives her design inspiration. 

WHO: Camilyn Beth, 30, owner and designer of Camilyn Beth 

Img 2656 ejs4l0

MY TYPICAL DAY: Most mornings, I wake up around 7 a.m. with my husband and get him out the door for work. Then I head into the studio around 9 a.m. to tackle my inbox and have meetings. This is the time when Nicole, my director of operations, and I go over all the many aspects of the brand. 

Around noon, we work on social media by taking photos in the studio or around town. Afternoons, I like to work on new designs. Right now, I'm starting to piece together my spring 2018 collection. I design all the first samples of the new collections by physically sewing and sketching out the collection. I just got back from New York City and have lots of great fabrics that I can’t wait to bring to life.

Later in the afternoon, when my husband gets off work, we go over the business side of Camilyn Beth and plan for the long- and short-term. I use nights and weekends to catch up on anything that has a pressing deadline. We are still in the beginning stages of our business, so I know that using any extra time to work on Camilyn Beth will help us grow faster.

I travel often and attend three markets twice a year in New York, Dallas and Atlanta. This is where we show the latest collection to buyers and get purchase orders for upcoming seasons. Once we receive all our purchase orders from the buyers, we have a gauge on how much to produce for boutiques, our e-commerce website and our showroom in Sarasota. I travel to New York about four times a year to check on manufacturing and to source new fabrics and notions. It’s important to have clear communication with my manufactures so the dresses turn out perfectly.
I also make boutique and pop-up shop visits to spread the brand to new areas.  It’s a great way to meet customers and have sales meetings with the associates. 

Img 2659 jytkhg

FAVORITE ASPECT ABOUT THE BUSINESS: Designing is absolutely my favorite part of the business. Getting to create something new and special that will make women feel beautiful makes all the hard work and effort worth it. The designs are the core of the business and make all the other aspects of it exciting. 

WHERE DO YOU GET YOUR DESIGN INSPIRATION? I get inspiration from past styles from the 1950s to 1970s. I try to design pieces that have been consistent silhouettes throughout the decades. More importantly, I draw inspiration from my customers. I do try to stay on trend, but it’s more important to me to design pieces that can stay in your wardrobe for years to come. The style icons who inspire me are Jackie Kennedy and Audrey Hepburn. 

Img 2685 nv21d7

WHAT TRENDS CAN WE EXPECT FOR SPRING/SUMMER 2017? Ruffles! I’m always drawn to ruffles, and it happens to be a big trend for 2017. We have some dresses with ruffles on the sleeves and some with a ruffle off-the-shoulder detail. I am also using sweet pastels, like periwinkle and light pink, mixed with bold pops of color like royal blue and fuchsia 

MY STYLE: My personal style is similar to my brand: romantic, classic and all-American.

Img 2660 fbughx

HOW HAS YOUR STYLE EVOLVED?  In my early 20s, I would wear multiple accessories and go all-in with what I was wearing. I would wear fun belts, shoes and jewelry all at once. But as I get older, I prefer to invest in fewer pieces that will last longer. I go for an all-over "look" rather than going overboard with accessories. Right now, I am wearing all of one color or hue. For example, I will go with a chic all-white look, mixing different fabrics and textures all in the same shade. Blush has been on repeat for me lately.

Img 2670 ilicfv

FAVORITE DESIGNERS: Carolina Herrera, Katie Ermilio, Rosie Assoulin, Giambattista Valli and Oscar De La Renta.

WHOSE STYLE INSPIRES YOU? Olivia Palermo, Blair Eadie, Elin King and Natalie Portman.

BEST STYLE TIP: At the end of the day, have fun with your styles and wear what makes you feel most confident. I believe every woman is at her best when she feels confident.

FASHION MANTRA? "Fashion is about dressing according to what's fashionable. Style is more about being yourself." --Oscar de la Renta 

MY GO-TO ITEM: Kitten heels! They give me a little lift, and I can move around in them like sneakers.

FAVORITE ITEM IN YOUR COLLECTION RIGHT NOW: The Sinclair dress

Img 2696 mtz8iq

MOST-PRIZED POSSESSION: My engagement ring.

FOR A NIGHT OUT ON THE TOWN: For my 30th birthday party, I wore a little red shift dress, which is from my upcoming summer collection, with a pair of tan mules and red lipstick.

Camilyn is wearing the Camilyn Beth Annie dress, ASOS heels, Madewell earrings, rose gold bracelet, Cluse watch from Influence Style, a platinum and diamond engagement ring and wedding band, rose gold watch (gifted from her husband and inscribed with their wedding date for their five-year anniversary), Glossier balm dotcom lip balm and Glossier pink nail color.

Similar Styles | Dress: here | Heels: here, here or here | Watch: here | Earrings: here | Lip balm: here | Nails: here

Alicia king headshot fe45gm

 A Florida native, Alicia King Robinson is the director of public relations at Sarasota-based ThreeSixOh Public Relations and the blogger behind New Version of You. Her love of fashion and eye for stylish living began at an early age. Meant to inspire, she explores fashion and the evolution and ever-changing versions of ourselves with style-inspired content.

Filed under
Camilyn Beth
Show Comments

Related Content

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: INfluence Style's Liz Jones

12/20/2016 By Alicia King Robinson

On the Catwalk

Preview Camilyn Beth's Spring/Summer 2017 Collection

10/28/2016 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Article

Camilyn Beth Launches 2013 Fall/Winter Collection

08/30/2013 By taylorm

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Review

Restaurant Review: Downtown Sarasota's Lila

01/03/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: The Fish's Whiskey Beet Drop

03/15/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Meating Agenda

6 Boss Butcher Shops

03/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker and David Hackett

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

03/15/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Faith and Begorrah

Irish Bars and St. Patrick's Day Celebrations

03/14/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 9 Things to Do: March 16-22

03/16/2017 By Ilene Denton

Purple Reign

Ringling Grad Syd Weiler Is the Creator of the Insanely Popular "Trash Dove"

03/16/2017 By Riley Board

Gulf Watch

Expert Says No Cure for Red Tide

03/15/2017 By Pam Daniel

Faith and Begorrah

Irish Bars and St. Patrick's Day Celebrations

03/14/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Preview

Sarasota Film Festival 2017 On Its Way

03/14/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Staff

The Image Maker

Photographer David Burnett Wins Greenfield Prize

03/13/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by David Burnett

Fashion & Shopping

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Camilyn Beth

9:40am By Alicia King Robinson

Brow Goals

Our Fashion Editor Goes Under the Microblade in the Name of Good Brows

03/15/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Hello, Foxy

Mark Your Calendar: Foxy Lady Trunk Show with Lisette L Montréal

03/13/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Get Personal

Meet Duende Founder Alden Hawkins

03/10/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Bauble Bar

Mark Your Calendar: Beth Miller Collection Trunk Show March 9 and 10 in Boca Grande

03/07/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Hustle and Glow

These Beauty Products Will Make You Glow--Even When You’re Breaking a Sweat

03/03/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

On the Homefront

An Architectural Exhibition at CFAS, a New Model Home, and Classes on Aging in Place

03/08/2017 By Staff

What I’m Crushing On

Jessica Napoli Shares Five Design Inspirations

03/07/2017 With Jessica Napoli

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: An Anna Maria Beach Cottage for $3.2 Million

03/07/2017 By Robert Plunket

Wow Effect

Back to the Future

03/07/2017 By Ilene Denton

Garden Home Tour

Gardens in Paradise Tour Set for March 18

03/06/2017 By Ilene Denton

State of the Market

The Latest Sarasota Real Estate News

03/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & Profiles

Gulf Watch

Expert Says No Cure for Red Tide

03/15/2017 By Pam Daniel

Time Is a Lie

Ethan Hawke Discusses Success, Failure, Art at Ringling College

03/09/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Accolades

Siesta Key Beach Ranked No. 5 in the World by TripAdvisor

03/06/2017 By Megan McDonald

Applause

U.S. News & World Report Names Sarasota One of the 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.

03/02/2017 By Megan McDonald

Preview

"The Teeth Beneath" Opens at Mote Marine

03/02/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Mr. Chatterbox

Our Humor Columnist Gets Enlightened at the Women's March

03/01/2017 By Bob Plunket

Travel & Outdoors

Road Trips

Apalachicola Is a Seafood Lover's Town

03/06/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Road Trips

Six Perfect Spring Road Trips

03/01/2017

Road Trips

How to Visit Palm Beach on the Cheap

03/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Road Trips

For Avid Golfers, Alabama's Golf Trail is a Glorious Getaway

03/01/2017 By David Hackett

Road Trips

For An Art-Filled Getaway, Head to St. Pete

03/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

Road Trips

The Panhandle's Caverns Reveal a Strange Side of Florida

03/01/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Health & Fitness

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

Weddings

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO