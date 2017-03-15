Eat This Now
Where and What to Eat This Week
This week: a sweet new sipper, perfect potato chips and more.
We got a preview of Jack Dusty's new cocktail menu Monday night, and trust us: you're in for a treat. Bartender Candice Marie has put together a bevy of beautiful and delicious craft cocktails that are totally refreshing and perfect for the warm spring months ahead. Our favorite: the Ruby Slipper, which is comprised of hibiscus-infused London dry gin, strawberry cordial, merlet creme de peche, lemon, cream, egg, Bitterman's Burlesque and rhubarb soda, then topped with an edible flower. To paraphrase Dorothy, there's no place like Jack Dusty.
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Irish Pub 32's excellent deep-fried potato planks, also known as chips. Sprinkle with malt vinegar or enjoy with ketchup or just a little salt. $12 if you have the large portion with fried fish (which you should).
Founded by retiring circus performers back in 1958, the Main Bar has been slinging deli sandwiches ever since in a long, narrow space lined with barstools and small leather-covered booths. Downtown condo dwellers, lawyers taking a break from court and all sorts of other 9-to-5ers pile in daily for the $7.50 “famous Italian,” stuffed with salami, ham, provolone, tomato, peppers, onions and a proprietary oil blend. Yum.
