Employment Recruiter Doug Warrington Helps a Local Youngster Thrive

Doug Warrington, a CareerSource Suncoast employment recruiter, reached out to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast in 2013 when he saw its newspaper ad looking for 100 male volunteers in 100 days. Today, his “Little,” Landon, is 10 years old.

“Landon was 7, being raised by a single mom. I knew the second I saw him this guy would be fun. We throw the football, Frisbee, we play baseball. We’ve been to a Rays game and college basketball games. He’s won prizes at every fishing tournament we’ve ever been to. I’m 54. When I’m with him I feel like I’m 15.”

“We meet for three hours a week and we also talk on the phone. Landon’s a really good kid; we’ve had good discussions. I care about this kid and he knows it. I can’t think of a better program than Big Brothers Big Sisters to make that connection. One-on-one quality time—it doesn’t get much better than that.”

“I’m in it for the long haul. I’ve told him, ‘I’m going to your wedding.’ He’s as close as I have to a son and I treat him that way.”

Want to help? For info about Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast, visit bbbssun.org.