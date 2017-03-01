  1. Blogs
  2. Eat Beat

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

Gooey enchiladas. Crispy yucca fries. Sardinian ravioli. It's a good week to be hungry in Sarasota.

By Eat Beat Team 3/1/2017 at 11:07am

16194924 1606404606041990 6548140826321311722 n wfei7l

Image: Courtesy La Brisa Tacos Y Mariscos

The ceviche and tacos at Sarasota's La Brisa Tacos Y Mariscos are tough to pass over whenever we stop in, but on a recent occasion we resisted the urge to order our old standbys and instead ordered the eatery's enchiladas. (A lunch special with two goes for $5.99.) Served in high Tex-Mex style with rice and beans and punctuated by spoonfuls of perfection from one of the region's best salsa carousels, a pair of these gooey guys makes for a splendiferous midday repast.

Whatever else you order at Tommy Bahama, be sure you’re getting yucca fries ($5). Roasted to a slight crisp outside, their flavor resembles a very mild sweet potato. The thick, yellow batons of meaty, starchy goodness are served with a spicy remoulade--just the thing to balance out your sweet tropical cocktail.

Whether you're vegan or not, don't miss the beet carpaccio ($12) at Louies Modern. It's a stunning plate of thinly sliced beets, sunchokes, cucumbers, radishes and shaved fennel, gently touched with chili-lime vinaigrette, which gives just the dish a pop of spice. It's a show-stopping presentation.

Full disclosure: the goat cheese from Yolkers Wilde Hatchery and Dairy Goats (available at the Central Sarasota Farmer's Market on Saturday mornings) is intended for pets because it's unpasturized, but the goat cheese (and other products) make pungent additions to human meals. 

At Sardinia, don't leave without ordering the culurgiones, Sardinian ravioli stuffed with pecorino cheese, orange zest, and sauced with a dollop of tomato. They're Victor Hazan's favorite, and for good reason. 

Filed under
italian food, cheese, enchiladas, tacos
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Sardinia

$$ Italian 5770 S. Tamiami Trail

At Sardinia, after agonizing over which of the pastas to choose, we might yield to the enticement of a half order of culurgiones, Sardinian ravioli stuffed w...

Editor’s Pick

Louies Modern

$$$ New American 1289 North Palm Avenue

This handsome downtown focuses on farm-fresh, sophisticated American cuisine as well as craft beer and handcrafted cocktails.

Editor’s Pick

Tommy Bahama

$$$ New American, Seafood 300 John Ringling Blvd.

Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar is the quintessential tropical vacation destination.

Related Content

Best Restaurants 2017

This is Victor Hazan's Favorite Restaurant in Sarasota

01/31/2017 By Victor Hazan

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: Tommy Bahama's Tahitian Limeade

02/22/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Weekly Planner

A Grilled Cheese Festival, Italian Carnival and More

02/22/2017 By Riley Board

Eat This Now

Brasa & Pisco Opens on Lockwood Ridge Road

02/23/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Review

Restaurant Review: Downtown Sarasota's Lila

01/03/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

11:07am By Eat Beat Team

The Inn Crowd

Four Fantastic Hotel Bars

9:59am By Hannah Wallace

Weekly Planner

Cookies and Craft Beer, Vegan Treats in Village of the Arts and More

9:35am By Riley Board

Wake Up

5 Great Sarasota Coffee Shops

02/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

Goodwill Manasota Mardi Gras

9:44am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Synesthetes

Chargaux Mixes Visual and Audio for One-of-a-Kind Art

02/28/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Preview

Jazz Legend Dick Hyman Leads 2017 Sarasota Jazz Festival

02/28/2017 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Florida Studio Theatre Fifties Shindig

02/28/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Preview

FABulous Arts Boutique Offers Works by Local Creatives

02/28/2017 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Mardi Gras Madness

02/27/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Fashion & Shopping

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Aimee DeMariano Cogan

02/17/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Step To It

Athleisure and Athletic Gear to Help You Keep the Pace

02/16/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Scent of a Woman

Haute Parfumier Anastasia Sokolow Wants to Help You Find Your Perfect Scent

02/14/2017 By Heather Dunhill

The Handmade's Tale

Meet the Maker: Bailey Spasovski of Cheek & Pen Paper Co.

02/13/2017 By Jasmine Respess

What I’m Crushing On

Five Terrific Design Trends From Skylar Sostack

02/10/2017 With Skylar Sostack

Ooh La La

Parisian-Inspired Market Visits Five Points Park

02/03/2017 By Riley Board

Home & Real Estate

Historic Homes Tour

Indian Beach is the Focus of the 2017 Historic Homes Tour

02/24/2017 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

New Model Homes at The Concession and The Estuary, plus EPCOT’s Flower and Garden Festival

02/24/2017 By Staff

What I’m Crushing On

David Brown on the Thoughtfully Layered Home

02/24/2017 With David Brown

Wall Flowers

Tips for Taking Your Landscaping Vertical

02/24/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A $26.5 Million Big Deal on Longboat

02/22/2017 By Robert Plunket

Parade of Homes

The 2017 Parade of Homes Opens Feb. 18 With 129 Model Homes on Display

02/16/2017 By Staff

News & Profiles

Place in the Sun

Siesta Key Beach Ranks No. 1 in the U.S. (Again, Some More)

02/23/2017 By Megan McDonald

Bee-utiful

I Tried It: Harvesting Honey at a Myakka Apiary

02/22/2017 By Jasmine Respess Photography by Daniel Anderson-Little

Star Trekker

De Soto Memorial No. 116 on Millennial's National Parks Tour

02/18/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Get Into the Groove

Meet Walker Lukens, the Excellent Austin Singer Who Headlines the Next Ringling Underground Concert

02/17/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Girl Interrupted

A Local Syrian Student is Derailed by War

02/15/2017 By Pam Daniel

Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Why Millennials Struggle in Sarasota

02/14/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker Photography by Everett Dennison

Travel & Outdoors

Fabulous Flying Ford

Video: Flying in a 1929 Ford Tri-Motor Plane

02/03/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Authentic Florida

Take a Trip to Seminole County

01/25/2017 By Robin Draper

Authentic Florida

Two Authentic Florida Festivals Celebrate Kumquats and Birds

01/09/2017 By Robin Draper

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Health & Fitness

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

Weddings

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO