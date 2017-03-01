  1. Eat & Drink

Made in Sarasota

Bradenton-Based Tropicana is the World's Largest Producer of Branded Juice

The nationally known OJ is made right in Manatee County.

By Pam Daniel 3/1/2017 at 3:25pm Published in the March 2017 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Gr361 59pp bottle fruit image okpd9p

For Anthony T. Rossi, an Italian immigrant who arrived in the U.S. with just $25, Florida orange juice proved to be liquid gold. Rossi founded Tropicana in Bradenton in 1947, delivering fresh-squeezed juice to local residents. In 1954, he found a way to pasteurize the juice and was soon shipping millions of gallons around the country. Today Tropicana, now a division of PepsiCo, is the world’s largest producer of branded juice. And although citrus greening and changing tastes have reduced consumption in recent years, the average American still drinks more than three gallons of the sweet, sunny-hued beverage a year.

100 percent oranges: A 59-ounce container contains juice from 16 fresh oranges and a tiny amount of natural oils from the peel.

Juice extractors squeeze 34,000 oranges per minute; the plant processes 48 million oranges and fills 2.5 million containers in one day, for a total of 900 million containers per year.

Citrus greening has dropped Florida orange production from 244 million boxes in 1998 to 70 million this season. Florida produces 49 percent of U.S. oranges, just behind California, where greening hasn’t hit commercial groves.

Brazil is the No. 1 orange producer; the U.S. is No. 4, behind China and the European Union.

Tropicana is the No. 1 buyer of Florida oranges—and all Florida fruit.

Taste testers sample and score various aspects of the juice produced every day; only juice that passes all the tests is released. 

350 trailers of oranges a day arrive at the Bradenton plant during growing season.

Filed under
Made in Sarasota, Tropicana
Show Comments

Related Content

Cup, Cup and Away

Made in Sarasota: Tervis Tumbler

09/28/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Hats Off to Dolly!

Circus Gala

02/02/2016 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Best of Sarasota 2016 Party (Part 2)

04/26/2016 Photography by Lori Sax

Architecture

Vote for Your Favorite in the Spirit of Sarasota Architecture Awards!

05/03/2016 By Sarasota Magazine Staff

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Review

Restaurant Review: Downtown Sarasota's Lila

01/03/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Smoke Gets in His Eyes

On a Barstool at Memories Lounge, a 91-Year-Old Reveals His Secret of Longevity

03/01/2017 By Isaac Eger

Made in Sarasota

Bradenton-Based Tropicana is the World's Largest Producer of Branded Juice

03/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

03/01/2017 By Eat Beat Team

The Inn Crowd

Four Fantastic Hotel Bars

03/01/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Arts & Entertainment

Words of Wisdom

Historian David McCullough Enlightens and Entertains at Gulf Coast Community Foundation Luncheon

03/02/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Weekend Planner

Your Top 10 Things to Do: March 2-8

03/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

Preview

"The Teeth Beneath" Opens at Mote Marine

03/02/2017 By Jasmine Respess

All Sewn Up

This Month's "Quilts in Paradise" Goes Beyond the Expected

03/01/2017 By Kay Kipling

Heat Index

Employment Recruiter Doug Warrington Helps a Local Youngster Thrive

03/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

Circling Back

Two Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Members Call Our Region Home

03/01/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Shop To It

Shopping for the Indoor-Outdoor Transition

03/02/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Aimee DeMariano Cogan

02/17/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Step To It

Athleisure and Athletic Gear to Help You Keep the Pace

02/16/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Scent of a Woman

Haute Parfumier Anastasia Sokolow Wants to Help You Find Your Perfect Scent

02/14/2017 By Heather Dunhill

The Handmade's Tale

Meet the Maker: Bailey Spasovski of Cheek & Pen Paper Co.

02/13/2017 By Jasmine Respess

What I’m Crushing On

Five Terrific Design Trends From Skylar Sostack

02/10/2017 With Skylar Sostack

Home & Real Estate

State of the Market

The Latest Sarasota Real Estate News

03/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

Revival of the Fittest

The Next Great Sarasota Neighborhoods

03/02/2017 By Robert Plunket

Top Sale

Lakewood Ranch Notches Highest-Ever Resale at $4.6 million

03/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

Historic Homes Tour

Indian Beach is the Focus of the 2017 Historic Homes Tour

02/24/2017 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

New Model Homes at The Concession and The Estuary, plus EPCOT’s Flower and Garden Festival

02/24/2017 By Staff

What I’m Crushing On

David Brown on the Thoughtfully Layered Home

02/24/2017 With David Brown

News & Profiles

Applause

U.S. News & World Report Names Sarasota One of the 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.

03/02/2017 By Megan McDonald

Preview

"The Teeth Beneath" Opens at Mote Marine

03/02/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Mr. Chatterbox

Our Humor Columnist Gets Enlightened at the Women's March

03/01/2017 By Bob Plunket

Listen to Your Enemy

A USF Sarasota-Manatee Professor's New Book Sheds Light on Terrorism

03/01/2017 By Susan Burns

Smoke Gets in His Eyes

On a Barstool at Memories Lounge, a 91-Year-Old Reveals His Secret of Longevity

03/01/2017 By Isaac Eger

Made in Sarasota

Bradenton-Based Tropicana is the World's Largest Producer of Branded Juice

03/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Travel & Outdoors

Fabulous Flying Ford

Video: Flying in a 1929 Ford Tri-Motor Plane

02/03/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Authentic Florida

Take a Trip to Seminole County

01/25/2017 By Robin Draper

Authentic Florida

Two Authentic Florida Festivals Celebrate Kumquats and Birds

01/09/2017 By Robin Draper

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Health & Fitness

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

Weddings

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO