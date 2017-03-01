  1. Blogs
Lakewood Ranch Notches Highest-Ever Resale at $4.6 million

The Tuscan-inspired estate is in The Lake Club.

By Ilene Denton 3/1/2017 at 2:07pm

15410 anchorage place lakewood ranch jxjmw9

Image: Courtesy Michael Saunders and Company

 

Villa Lago Eterno, a 13,000-square-foot Tuscan-inspired estate built in 2014 in The Lake Club at Lakewood Ranch, sold this week for $4.6 million, making it the highest-ever resale in the master-planned community. Barbara Najmy of Michael Saunders & Company was the listing agent.

Set on more than an acre of landscaped grounds, the home has four bedroom suites—the master suite alone is 1,500 square feet—five bathrooms, three half-baths, five fireplaces and a five-car garage. A separate two-story guesthouse has a gym, study, bar and bathroom.

Michael Saunders, founder and CEO of the eponymous real estate company, says the sale of Villa Lago Eterno “indicates growing strength in the east county luxury market and the desire of buyers for the best in quality and distinctive design.” The last highest sale in The Lake Club was $3.98 million in March 2016.

lakewood ranch, top sale
