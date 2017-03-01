  1. News & Profiles
  2. City & Region

From the Editor

Can We Talk About Growth?

Like Sarasota, other popular cities, from Portland to Austin, are struggling to balance growth and quality of life.

By Pam Daniel 3/1/2017 at 2:52pm

Daniel pam 2011 out sm uyqbiw

When they were young, my two children spent alternating weekends with my ex-husband. One Saturday, he and his new wife had a dinner party, and when 6-year-old Kate came home, she asked, “When you and Henry were married, did you have people come over and sit on the sofa and talk about real estate?” At the time, most of my friends were writers and other impoverished bohemians, and I remember assuring her that boring old real estate was not a subject that came up at my parties.

How things have changed! These days, everybody is talking about Sarasota real estate, and that includes me, grown-up Kate and those old bohemian friends, several of whom now supplement their Social Security by owning and renting out houses.

As we report in our cover story, real estate, the time-honored engine of our economy, is off and roaring again, fueled by a surge in population. After stalling during the recession, the growth rate in Sarasota-Manatee is now the 11th fastest in the nation, and more people—most of them retiring baby boomers—are on the way. We don’t have enough houses for people who want to live here. Low inventory and high demand drove up Sarasota’s median home price by more than 10 percent last year alone. In response, developers have launched plans for thousands of new homes in South County and east of I-75, while in town and on the keys, modest old homes are being replaced by grand new structures. And $1 billion worth of new projects, from 18-story condos to townhomes and hotels, are rising downtown.

This place won’t look or feel the same a few years from now, and for many of us, that’s disorienting. Yes, our homes are worth more (but what could we buy if we sold them?) and we have more entertainment, shopping and dining choices than ever before. An expanding economy also helps businesses like this magazine thrive and allowed my kids to return after college and find jobs and raise their families here at home. (Though as Cooper Levey-Baker reports in this issue, that’s still not the case for many millennials.)

But growth also has driven housing prices too high for many workers, and it threatens to destroy the beauty and livability that drew so many of us here. Some—like the new activist group called STOP!—say we’ve already passed the tipping point. And while departing City Commissioner Suzanne Atwell charges that STOP! members just long for the old days—as if that could stop growth—they’re not alone. For the last three years, in an annual survey by the University of South Florida, county residents have named growth and development their No. 1 concern.

Other popular cities, from Portland, Oregon, to Austin, Texas, are also struggling to balance growth and quality of life. The places that are succeeding—Charleston and Nashville come to mind—have managed to develop consensus and to plan how they want to grow while preserving what makes them special.

Unfortunately, in contentious Sarasota, consensus is in short supply. From the Ringling Bridge to roundabouts, new projects are greeted with fear and outrage, and developers often oppose reasonable regulations and concerns.

Like our divided red and blue nation, we suspect each other of the worst and talk over rather than to each other.

Maybe it’s the split nature of our population—well-heeled retirees who fell in love with this place just the way it was and working people who need growth to pay their bills—that prevents us from collaborating on solutions. But as now retired developer Gil Waters used to tell me, our failure to hold productive conversations about growth is nothing new.

In the late ’60s, Waters was one of a progressive group of city commissioners who supported a number of landmark projects, including building the Van Wezel. At a public hearing for one of those projects, a tiny, white-haired woman clamored for her turn to ask a question. But when she got the microphone, she instead started listing all the reasons she and her friends didn’t want the project. “Your question, ma’am?” Waters finally asked. “Please—what is your question?”

The woman glared at Waters, took a deep breath, and said, “My question—my question is—we don’t want it.”

More than half a century later, it’s time for us to do better than that.

Filed under
from the editor
Show Comments

Related Content

Exit Interview

Departing Commissioner Suzanne Atwell Sounds Off on City Government

03/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Why Millennials Struggle in Sarasota

02/14/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker Photography by Everett Dennison

From the Editor

How to Fall in Love with Sarasota

11/30/2016 By Pam Daniel

Article

From the Editor: State of the Art

07/28/2014 By Pam Daniel

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Review

Restaurant Review: Downtown Sarasota's Lila

01/03/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Smoke Gets in His Eyes

On a Barstool at Memories Lounge, a 91-Year-Old Reveals His Secret of Longevity

03/01/2017 By Isaac Eger

Made in Sarasota

Bradenton-Based Tropicana is the World's Largest Producer of Branded Juice

03/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

03/01/2017 By Eat Beat Team

The Inn Crowd

Four Fantastic Hotel Bars

03/01/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Arts & Entertainment

Words of Wisdom

Historian David McCullough Enlightens and Entertains at Gulf Coast Community Foundation Luncheon

03/02/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Weekend Planner

Your Top 10 Things to Do: March 2-8

03/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

Preview

"The Teeth Beneath" Opens at Mote Marine

03/02/2017 By Jasmine Respess

All Sewn Up

This Month's "Quilts in Paradise" Goes Beyond the Expected

03/01/2017 By Kay Kipling

Heat Index

Employment Recruiter Doug Warrington Helps a Local Youngster Thrive

03/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

Circling Back

Two Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Members Call Our Region Home

03/01/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Shop To It

Shopping for the Indoor-Outdoor Transition

03/02/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Aimee DeMariano Cogan

02/17/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Step To It

Athleisure and Athletic Gear to Help You Keep the Pace

02/16/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Scent of a Woman

Haute Parfumier Anastasia Sokolow Wants to Help You Find Your Perfect Scent

02/14/2017 By Heather Dunhill

The Handmade's Tale

Meet the Maker: Bailey Spasovski of Cheek & Pen Paper Co.

02/13/2017 By Jasmine Respess

What I’m Crushing On

Five Terrific Design Trends From Skylar Sostack

02/10/2017 With Skylar Sostack

Home & Real Estate

State of the Market

The Latest Sarasota Real Estate News

03/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

Revival of the Fittest

The Next Great Sarasota Neighborhoods

03/02/2017 By Robert Plunket

Top Sale

Lakewood Ranch Notches Highest-Ever Resale at $4.6 million

03/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

Historic Homes Tour

Indian Beach is the Focus of the 2017 Historic Homes Tour

02/24/2017 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

New Model Homes at The Concession and The Estuary, plus EPCOT’s Flower and Garden Festival

02/24/2017 By Staff

What I’m Crushing On

David Brown on the Thoughtfully Layered Home

02/24/2017 With David Brown

News & Profiles

Applause

U.S. News & World Report Names Sarasota One of the 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.

03/02/2017 By Megan McDonald

Preview

"The Teeth Beneath" Opens at Mote Marine

03/02/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Mr. Chatterbox

Our Humor Columnist Gets Enlightened at the Women's March

03/01/2017 By Bob Plunket

Listen to Your Enemy

A USF Sarasota-Manatee Professor's New Book Sheds Light on Terrorism

03/01/2017 By Susan Burns

Smoke Gets in His Eyes

On a Barstool at Memories Lounge, a 91-Year-Old Reveals His Secret of Longevity

03/01/2017 By Isaac Eger

Made in Sarasota

Bradenton-Based Tropicana is the World's Largest Producer of Branded Juice

03/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Travel & Outdoors

Fabulous Flying Ford

Video: Flying in a 1929 Ford Tri-Motor Plane

02/03/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Authentic Florida

Take a Trip to Seminole County

01/25/2017 By Robin Draper

Authentic Florida

Two Authentic Florida Festivals Celebrate Kumquats and Birds

01/09/2017 By Robin Draper

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Health & Fitness

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

Weddings

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO