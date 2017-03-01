Four Fantastic Hotel Bars

The W XYZ bar at downtown Sarasota's Aloft. Image: Courtesy Photo

The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota | 1111 Ritz-Carlton Drive, Sarasota

The bar: Cool and upscale, J.D. occupies the sweet spot—both literally and figuratively—between The Ritz’s luxurious lobby and its laid-back poolside scene.

Clientele: Muckety-mucks kicking back in resort wear; bespoke businesspeople talking through deals.

Drink: The Siren, an impeccable Prosecco-based cocktail with gin or vodka, elderflower liqueur and fruit juice ice cubes.

Hyatt Regency Sarasota | 1000 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota

The bar: A warm, wood-and-linen space opening off the Hyatt’s lobby, the marina-front bar echoes the experience of relaxing on a spacious, contemporary luxury yacht.

Clientele: Traveling professionals unwinding; arts lovers enjoying a pre-show drink.

Drink: Hendrick’s Lemonade, a clean gin-and-cucumber sipper that suits the fresh, elegant space.

Aloft Sarasota | 1401 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota

The bar: A truly urban space abutting a downtown Sarasota sidewalk, W XYZ punctuates sleek, contemporary-industrial lines with fun flourishes of color.

Clientele: Young, energized professionals loosening their ties and playing pool; vacationing friends prepping for a night on the town.

Drink: Panamanian Ponche, pairing tequila and ginger ale to keep up with the bar’s young, stylish set.

Lido Beach Resort | 700 Benjamin Franklin Drive, Sarasota

The bar: With Sarasota’s best bar view, the lounge lives up to its name with an eighth-floor, Gulf-front panorama.

Clientele: Couples getting romantic after a day at the beach; locals celebrating special occasions.

Drink: Raspberry Lemon Drop Martini, a classy citrus sipper with limoncello, vodka and Chambord, which also gives it a fiery sunset hue.