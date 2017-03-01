Cookies and Craft Beer, Vegan Treats in Village of the Arts and More

March 1

A celebration of all things relating to Buffalo, New York, although non-New Yorkers are welcome too. Buffalo native Tim Mitten is bringing the music, entertainment and, of course, food of the north to Sarasota; expect Buffalo chicken wings, authentic New York pasta, hot dogs, pizza, ice cream, sausage and more.

March 2

Join the Girl Scouts at Motorworks Brewing for a cookie-and-beer tasting that includes four cookies paired with four of Motorworks' beers and the tapping of a firkin of Motorworks' Midnight Espresso Porter, which is infused with the Girls Scouts' s'mores cookies. There will also be a special Girl Scout cookie-themed cocktail. And if you want to take some cookies home with you, the Girl Scouts will be selling on-site, too.

March 3

A free outdoor concert on Lakewood Ranch Main Street. Beer, wine and food will be available for sale, alongside face-painting, balloon twisting, and caricature art.

March 3

Visit the Village of the Arts' monthly artwalk and stop by Retrobaked and Ray's Vegan Soul for a variety of vegan foods and treats. Options include Samoa and candied orange fudge cupcakes, oatmeal cream pies, vegan mac 'n cheese, carrot dogs and jackfruit Rubens.

March 4

Eat all the chili your little heart desires at this weekend's Parrish Chili Cookoff, which is part of Manatee Heritage Days. Tickets are $8 in advance ($10 at the gate); in addition to chili, there's other food and beverage vendors, live music and activities for kids. Parade begins on 121st Avenue at 10:30 a.m.; chili cookoff starts at 11 a.m.

March 5

The Tampa-based Craving Donuts truck will make the trek south to Big Top Brewing Company this Saturday, serving up fresh doughnuts and coffee in the beer garden alongside mimosas made with Big Top's Trapeze Monk Belgian Wit.