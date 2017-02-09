  1. Blogs
  2. A&E Insider

Weekend Planner

Your Top 11 Things to Do: Feb. 9-15

Circus Sarasota, Twyla Tharp, Madama Butterfly, Chagall at Selby Gardens and so much more.

By Ilene Denton 2/9/2017 at 10:48am

Circus sarasota dolly jacobs rafael palacios kznbzo

Image: Courtesy Circus Arts Conservatory 

Circus Sarasota Celebrates 20 Years with SYNERGY

Feb. 10-March 5

Despite the terrible accident Wednesday that injured members of Nik Willenda's high-wire troupe, the Circus Sarasota 20th Anniversary show, SYNERGY, must go on, say circus officials. It opens Friday night in the Big Top at Nathan Benderson Park with such circus luminaries as aerialists Dolly Jacobs and Rafael Palacios, shown here. Tickets at circusarts.org

Chagall the lovers qyku9b

Image: Courtesy of the Israel Museum, Jerusalem

Chagall: The Color of Dreams at Selby Gardens 

Opening Feb. 12

Three paintings by the 20th-century artist Marc Chagall highlight this blockbuster exhibition at Selby Gardens, the first ever to examine the natural world’s role in his paintings and stained-glass works. Garden vignettes that echo his time in the French Riviera, too, French-themed fare courtesy of Michael’s On East, and lots of special events throughout the run, which ends July 31. selby.org  

Philadelphia orchestra photo jessicagriffin zpok41

Image: Jessica Griffin

The Philadelphia Orchestra at the Van Wezel 

Feb. 9

Tonight, one of the world’s most acclaimed orchestras visits the Van Wezel with a powerful program: Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5 in D minor. Stéphane Denève is the conductor. vanwezel.org

Twyla tharp nhketl

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Twyla Tharp 

Feb. 15

The great America choreographer brings her company to the Van Wezel on its 50th anniversary tour, and, yes, they’ll be performing her classic Nine Sinatra Songs—playful and romantic duets set to the songs of Ol’ Blue Eyes. Can’t wait! vanwezel.org

Asolo rep born yesterday qw3nuo

Image: Courtesy Asolo Rep

Born Yesterday 

Opening Feb. 10

Next up at the Asolo Rep: Garson Kanin’s classic—and timely—romantic comedy, Born Yesterday, about a not-so “dumb blonde” who learns how to succeed in Washington, D.C. Christina DeCicco, Eva Perón in the most recent Broadway revival of Evita, stars. Through April 5. asolorep.org

Joanna parisi in the title role of puccini s madama butterfly photo by rod millington ykgniw

Image: Rod Millington 

Madama Butterfly

Opening Feb. 11

Opening the Sarasota Opera’s winter season is Puccini’s masterful tale of the young geisha, Cio Cio San, known as Madama Butterfly, whose love affair with the dashing American Naval Lt. Pinkerton come to a tragic end. Ten additional performances through March 25. sarasotaopera.org 

Sarasota contemporary dance pc daniel perales o4dn0d

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Contemporary Dance

Sarasota Contemporary Dance

Feb. 9-12

This young eclectic company has named its 11th annual concert "Dance Makers" in honor of the nationally renowned choreographers—Michael Foley, Doug Gillespie and Adele Myers—whose works will be represented. Four performances at the FSU Center’s Cook Theatre. sarasotacontemporarydance.org

FST Stage III Series presents Gidion's Knot

Feb. 15-26

More provocative theater fare from FST’s edgiest series, Gidion’s Knot is a 90-minute conversation between a grieving mother and her dead son’s primary school teacher. Had he been bullied, or was he the abuser? Limited run through March 3 in FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre. floridastudiotheatre.org    

FST Cabaret presents Older Than Dirt 

Feb. 8-June 11

On a lighter note, FST’s final show of the winter cabaret season is a musical exploration of the joys—and pains—of getting older. Can we all relate? floridastudiotheatre.org   

'Say I Do Again' on Valentine's Day

Feb. 14

Hey, all you sweethearts out there. Sarasota County parks and rec invites you to renew your wedding vows at sunset on Valentine’s Day at either Siesta Beach or Venice Beach. Both nondenominational ceremonies, led by local judges, start at 6 p.m. Pre-register by Feb. 10 and pay a $10 fee to get a certificate, gift, flower and refreshments. scgov.net.

Moon Over Myakka Concert

Feb. 10

Friends of Myakka River continue their wonderful winter outdoor concert series with the eclectic band, One Mile Final. Buy tickets in advance at friendsofmyakkariver.org/events/.

Filed under
moon over myakka, Valentine's Day, Sarasota Contemporary Dance, florida studio theatre, selby gardens, asolo repertory theatre, van wezel performing arts hall, circus sarasota
Show Comments

Related Content

Breaking News

Five Circus Sarasota Performers Fall From High Wire

02/08/2017 By Staff

Limelight

Asolo Rep Gala

03/07/2016 By Rebecca Baxter

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Mid-Century Bargain in Kensington Park

02/02/2017 By Robert Plunket

The Weekend Starts Now

The Top 7 Things to Do This Week: March 17-23

03/17/2016 By Sarasota Magazine Staff

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Review

Restaurant Review: Downtown Sarasota's Lila

01/03/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: Shore's Mai Tai

02/08/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Coming Home

10 Bucks or Less: Bianca's Mexican Restaurant

02/08/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

02/08/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Super Snacks

The Best Chicken Wings for Super Bowl Sunday

02/02/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

Wise Fools' SEESAW Shines Light on the Joys and Trials of Immigration

11:19am By Jasmine Respess

Weekend Planner

Your Top 11 Things to Do: Feb. 9-15

10:48am By Ilene Denton

Review

An Evening of Classic Lily Tomlin

10:06am By Kay Kipling

Valentine's Day

Watch/Listen/Love: Our Favorite Valentine's Day Songs

7:00am By Staff

The Color of Dreams

Marc Chagall Exhibit is Coming to Selby This Month

02/06/2017 By Ilene Denton

Preview

Sarasota Opera Announces Its 2017-18 Season

02/06/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Ooh La La

Parisian-Inspired Market Visits Five Points Park

02/03/2017 By Riley Board

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: BMW of Sarasota's Victor Young

02/03/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Valentine's Day

Skip the Chocolates and Flowers. Here are 6 Points-Earning Valentine's Day Gifts

02/02/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fashion I.Q.

The Best Fashion and Beauty Finds for February

02/01/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Vintage Vibes

Shop Talk: Ashley Rogers of Canned Ham Vintage

02/01/2017 By Jasmine Respess

What I’m Crushing On

Five Beautiful Finds from Melissa Allen of Romanza Interior Design

01/27/2017 With Melissa Allen

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Mid-Century Bargain in Kensington Park

02/02/2017 By Robert Plunket

Top Sales

Aqua Condo Sale Makes History at $7.79 Million; On Siesta Key, Spice Bay Model Sells for $2,235,000

02/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

Coming Up

Gardening Workshops at The Ringling, Palm Springs Modernism Documentary, the Evolution of Florida Modernism Lecture

01/27/2017 By Staff

Meanwhile back at the Ranch

Make Way For Millennials in Lakewood Ranch

01/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Going Up

The Strand on Whitaker Bayou Premieres

01/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

What I’m Crushing On

Five Beautiful Finds from Melissa Allen of Romanza Interior Design

01/27/2017 With Melissa Allen

News & Profiles

Breaking News

Five Circus Sarasota Performers Fall From High Wire

02/08/2017 By Staff

The Rest of Your Life

How to Retire to Sarasota

02/07/2017 By Ilene Denton

Deadly Waters

Our Local Waters are Beautiful But Deadly

02/01/2017 By Tom Bayles Illustrations by Andrew Theophilopoulous

Great Scots!

It's Highland Games Time

02/01/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Lost That Loving Feeling

Attorney John Strickland on Love, Loss and Making Divorce Work

02/01/2017 By Susan Burns

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Travel & Outdoors

Fabulous Flying Ford

Video: Flying in a 1929 Ford Tri-Motor Plane

02/03/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Authentic Florida

Take a Trip to Seminole County

01/25/2017 By Robin Draper

Authentic Florida

Two Authentic Florida Festivals Celebrate Kumquats and Birds

01/09/2017 By Robin Draper

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Health & Fitness

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

Weddings

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO