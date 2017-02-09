Your Top 11 Things to Do: Feb. 9-15

Circus Sarasota Celebrates 20 Years with SYNERGY

Feb. 10-March 5

Despite the terrible accident Wednesday that injured members of Nik Willenda's high-wire troupe, the Circus Sarasota 20th Anniversary show, SYNERGY, must go on, say circus officials. It opens Friday night in the Big Top at Nathan Benderson Park with such circus luminaries as aerialists Dolly Jacobs and Rafael Palacios, shown here. Tickets at circusarts.org

Chagall: The Color of Dreams at Selby Gardens

Opening Feb. 12

Three paintings by the 20th-century artist Marc Chagall highlight this blockbuster exhibition at Selby Gardens, the first ever to examine the natural world’s role in his paintings and stained-glass works. Garden vignettes that echo his time in the French Riviera, too, French-themed fare courtesy of Michael’s On East, and lots of special events throughout the run, which ends July 31. selby.org

The Philadelphia Orchestra at the Van Wezel

Feb. 9

Tonight, one of the world’s most acclaimed orchestras visits the Van Wezel with a powerful program: Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5 in D minor. Stéphane Denève is the conductor. vanwezel.org

Twyla Tharp

Feb. 15

The great America choreographer brings her company to the Van Wezel on its 50th anniversary tour, and, yes, they’ll be performing her classic Nine Sinatra Songs—playful and romantic duets set to the songs of Ol’ Blue Eyes. Can’t wait! vanwezel.org

Born Yesterday

Opening Feb. 10

Next up at the Asolo Rep: Garson Kanin’s classic—and timely—romantic comedy, Born Yesterday, about a not-so “dumb blonde” who learns how to succeed in Washington, D.C. Christina DeCicco, Eva Perón in the most recent Broadway revival of Evita, stars. Through April 5. asolorep.org

Madama Butterfly

Opening Feb. 11

Opening the Sarasota Opera’s winter season is Puccini’s masterful tale of the young geisha, Cio Cio San, known as Madama Butterfly, whose love affair with the dashing American Naval Lt. Pinkerton come to a tragic end. Ten additional performances through March 25. sarasotaopera.org

Sarasota Contemporary Dance

Feb. 9-12

This young eclectic company has named its 11th annual concert "Dance Makers" in honor of the nationally renowned choreographers—Michael Foley, Doug Gillespie and Adele Myers—whose works will be represented. Four performances at the FSU Center’s Cook Theatre. sarasotacontemporarydance.org

FST Stage III Series presents Gidion's Knot

Feb. 15-26

More provocative theater fare from FST’s edgiest series, Gidion’s Knot is a 90-minute conversation between a grieving mother and her dead son’s primary school teacher. Had he been bullied, or was he the abuser? Limited run through March 3 in FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre. floridastudiotheatre.org

FST Cabaret presents Older Than Dirt

Feb. 8-June 11

On a lighter note, FST’s final show of the winter cabaret season is a musical exploration of the joys—and pains—of getting older. Can we all relate? floridastudiotheatre.org

'Say I Do Again' on Valentine's Day

Feb. 14

Hey, all you sweethearts out there. Sarasota County parks and rec invites you to renew your wedding vows at sunset on Valentine’s Day at either Siesta Beach or Venice Beach. Both nondenominational ceremonies, led by local judges, start at 6 p.m. Pre-register by Feb. 10 and pay a $10 fee to get a certificate, gift, flower and refreshments. scgov.net.

Moon Over Myakka Concert

Feb. 10

Friends of Myakka River continue their wonderful winter outdoor concert series with the eclectic band, One Mile Final. Buy tickets in advance at friendsofmyakkariver.org/events/.