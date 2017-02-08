Where and What to Eat This Week

Powdered sugar-covered paczkis. Image: Staff

Yummies Donuts & BBQ is getting ready to celebrate Paczkis Day on February 28, and we were lucky enough to get a preview of the Polish pastries that mark the holiday, which are similar to a jelly-filled doughnut but use a richer, slightly spiced batter. Yummies fills its paczkis with a variety of flavors, including apricot, apple, black raspberry, cheese, lemon, prunes, but we're partial to the creamy vanilla custard. The Venice doughnut shop is hoping to make 10,000 of these doughy treats this year, so pre-order or stop by the shop early on the 28th--there's always a line.

The 4 & 20 Pasty Company has been cranking out pasties and meat pies since forever, and if you haven't been in awhile, trust us: They're still as fabulous as ever. The shop packages pork sausages, ground lamb and ground beef in delicate pastry dough then bakes the concoctions till they're shiny and golden and perfect. Priced at $4.49-$7.94, they make for an ideal lunch. Or grab a handful and reheat them for dinner. If you can avoid wolfing them down in the car, that is.

For a quick, easy breakfast to go, stop by CROP Juice and order an Almond Joy ($12), a smoothie made with coconut water, coconut meat, almond milk, almond butter, dates, cacao, vanilla and Himalayan sea salt. It's just sweet and rich enough to feel like you're drinking a shake--but the all-organic, raw ingredients are totally healthy. We're sold.

At Sardinia (Victor Hazan's favorite restaurant in Sarasota), start your meal with the culurgiones, Sardinian ravioli stuffed with pecorino cheese, orange zest, and sauced with a dollop of tomato. Follow it with fish, and for dessert, don't miss the ricotta tart. Trust us.

Shore Diner's Sunday brunch is one of our go-tos, and the restaurant gets its French toast ($9) just right, thanks to perfectly fried, thick-sliced challah bread and Vermont maple syrup. It's a delicious, comforting breakfast that diners young and old can enjoy--especially with Shore's sweeping views of St. Armands Circle.