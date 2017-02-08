  1. News & Profiles
  2. City & Region

Breaking News

Five Circus Sarasota Performers Fall From High Wire

The extent of the performers' injuries is unknown at this time.

By Staff 2/8/2017 at 2:41pm

16265860 778170562332996 2299128892973019024 n gvxclb

Image: Courtesy Circus Arts Conservatory

Our thoughts and prayers are with our beloved Circus Sarasota.

This afternoon while performers were practicing a human pyramid on the high wire, they lost their balance. Five fell from the high wire and were sent to area hospitals. We don't know the extent of their injuries. 

Nik Wallenda, who was part of the group, was not injured.  The circus' new show, Synergy, is scheduled to open this Friday, February 10. 

Filed under
circus sarasota, Circus Arts Conservatory
Show Comments

Related Content

Article

Exclusive: Nik Wallenda on Family, Fame, Fortune—and the Grand Canyon

06/03/2013 Photography by Troy Plota By Tony D'Souza

Summer Experience Series

Summer Circus Spectacular Provides Thrills for All Ages at The Ringling

07/25/2016 By Felicity Warner

Hats Off to Dolly!

Circus Gala

02/02/2016 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Circus Days

Circus Arts Conservatory Goes National

04/21/2016 By Ilene Denton

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Review

Restaurant Review: Downtown Sarasota's Lila

01/03/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: Shore's Mai Tai

10:23am By Hannah Wallace

Coming Home

10 Bucks or Less: Bianca's Mexican Restaurant

10:17am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

9:37am By Eat Beat Team

Super Snacks

The Best Chicken Wings for Super Bowl Sunday

02/02/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

The Color of Dreams

Marc Chagall Exhibit is Coming to Selby This Month

02/06/2017 By Ilene Denton

Preview

Sarasota Opera Announces Its 2017-18 Season

02/06/2017 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Palm Ball

02/06/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Venice YMCA Gala

02/06/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Weekend Planner

Your Top 10 Things to Do: Feb. 2-8

02/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

Limelight

Junior League Legacy Luncheon

02/02/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Fashion & Shopping

Ooh La La

Parisian-Inspired Market Visits Five Points Park

02/03/2017 By Riley Board

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: BMW of Sarasota's Victor Young

02/03/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Valentine's Day

Skip the Chocolates and Flowers. Here are 6 Points-Earning Valentine's Day Gifts

02/02/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fashion I.Q.

The Best Fashion and Beauty Finds for February

02/01/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Vintage Vibes

Shop Talk: Ashley Rogers of Canned Ham Vintage

02/01/2017 By Jasmine Respess

What I’m Crushing On

Five Beautiful Finds from Melissa Allen of Romanza Interior Design

01/27/2017 With Melissa Allen

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Mid-Century Bargain in Kensington Park

02/02/2017 By Robert Plunket

Top Sales

Aqua Condo Sale Makes History at $7.79 Million; On Siesta Key, Spice Bay Model Sells for $2,235,000

02/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

Coming Up

Gardening Workshops at The Ringling, Palm Springs Modernism Documentary, the Evolution of Florida Modernism Lecture

01/27/2017 By Staff

Meanwhile back at the Ranch

Make Way For Millennials in Lakewood Ranch

01/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Going Up

The Strand on Whitaker Bayou Premieres

01/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

What I’m Crushing On

Five Beautiful Finds from Melissa Allen of Romanza Interior Design

01/27/2017 With Melissa Allen

News & Profiles

Breaking News

Five Circus Sarasota Performers Fall From High Wire

2:41pm By Staff

The Rest of Your Life

How to Retire to Sarasota

02/07/2017 By Ilene Denton

Deadly Waters

Our Local Waters are Beautiful But Deadly

02/01/2017 By Tom Bayles Illustrations by Andrew Theophilopoulous

Great Scots!

It's Highland Games Time

02/01/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Lost That Loving Feeling

Attorney John Strickland on Love, Loss and Making Divorce Work

02/01/2017 By Susan Burns

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Travel & Outdoors

Fabulous Flying Ford

Video: Flying in a 1929 Ford Tri-Motor Plane

02/03/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Authentic Florida

Take a Trip to Seminole County

01/25/2017 By Robin Draper

Authentic Florida

Two Authentic Florida Festivals Celebrate Kumquats and Birds

01/09/2017 By Robin Draper

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Health & Fitness

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

Weddings

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO