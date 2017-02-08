Breaking News
Five Circus Sarasota Performers Fall From High Wire
The extent of the performers' injuries is unknown at this time.
Our thoughts and prayers are with our beloved Circus Sarasota.
This afternoon while performers were practicing a human pyramid on the high wire, they lost their balance. Five fell from the high wire and were sent to area hospitals. We don't know the extent of their injuries.
Nik Wallenda, who was part of the group, was not injured. The circus' new show, Synergy, is scheduled to open this Friday, February 10.