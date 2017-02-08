  1. Blogs
  2. Eat Beat

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: Shore's Mai Tai

A rum classic in a chic tropical setting.

By Hannah Wallace 2/8/2017 at 10:23am

Shore mai tai mjpfdf

Image: Megan McDonald

This week: The Mai Tai at Shore Diner

The drink:  Light rum, pineapple juice, orange curaçao, dark rum, and oregeat liqueur. Sometimes substituted for amaretto, orgeat is what lends the classic mai tai a subtle floral note. Nothing foreign or profound, but very much a thing you'd have while sitting on a deck in the February sunshine.

The bar: Shore's airy, adaptable second-floor space can accommodate all kinds of groups, with front and back open-air seating and an open interior dining room and long bar.

Food: Elevated tropical comfort food like shrimp and mango ceviche or Korean pork belly lettuce wraps.

Other notable potables: Check out the intriguing Thai One, with gin, lemongrass, cilantro and a chili kick. Or, for a whiskey treat, Nice Guy Mike's cocktail infuses bourbon with a subtle vanilla sweetness. 

tropical cocktails
Shore Diner

$$$ New American 465 John Ringling Boulevard

At Shore Diner, the mid-century modern ambiance is reason enough to stop in for a cocktail and a meal.

