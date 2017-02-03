  1. Travel & Outdoors
Fabulous Flying Ford

Video: Flying in a 1929 Ford Tri-Motor Plane

The Experimental Aircraft Association brings the historic plane to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

By Hannah Wallace 2/3/2017 at 11:16am

Img 2684 hd9z5w

Image: Cooper Levey-Baker

Die-cast toy models of the 1920s Ford Tri-Motor airplane likely fueled many a childhood aviation dream over the last 90 years. This weekend, the real thing is in the skies above Sarasota, taking up groups of 10 flight enthusiasts at a time, thanks to the Experimental Aircraft Association's Fly the Ford program.

Experimental aircraft association 2 cji618

Image: Cooper Levey-Baker

 

Ford tri motor dngtmw

 Weighing in at just over 10,000 pounds, the  50-foot Ford Tri-Motor was the first all-metal, multi-engine commercial airliner. The particular plane that's in town this weekend came off the line in 1929, No. 146 of a total 199 ever made; its first flight was Aug. 21 of that year. The 15-minute flights will continue at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport through Sunday. Call (920) 379-8348 for more information and to book your ticket.

Experimental aircraft association 3 n8co7j

Image: Cooper Levey-Baker

Ford tri motor 4 xoduwq

The plane seats 10 passengers, plus a pilot and co-pilot.

Here are a few videos from our flight: 

Takeoff

Midair

Landing

