Video: Flying in a 1929 Ford Tri-Motor Plane

Die-cast toy models of the 1920s Ford Tri-Motor airplane likely fueled many a childhood aviation dream over the last 90 years. This weekend, the real thing is in the skies above Sarasota, taking up groups of 10 flight enthusiasts at a time, thanks to the Experimental Aircraft Association's Fly the Ford program.

Weighing in at just over 10,000 pounds, the 50-foot Ford Tri-Motor was the first all-metal, multi-engine commercial airliner. The particular plane that's in town this weekend came off the line in 1929, No. 146 of a total 199 ever made; its first flight was Aug. 21 of that year. The 15-minute flights will continue at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport through Sunday. Call (920) 379-8348 for more information and to book your ticket.

The plane seats 10 passengers, plus a pilot and co-pilot.

Here are a few videos from our flight:

Takeoff

Midair

Landing