Parisian-Inspired Market Visits Five Points Park

"Re-imagining the world's resources, one artist at a time" is the theme of Le Marché Bohémien, a Parisian-style outdoor market at Five Points Park on February 25. Art collectors and casual fans alike will enjoy the vintage clothing and art all day.

Embracing the theme, artists will bring creations inspired by conservation, many of them made from recycled or repurposed materials. There will also be a large selection of vintage items. Some of the art to look forward to includes vintage apparel, accessories decorated with vintage photography, re-purposed furniture and home accessories with detailed chalk paint designs, stained glass wall hangings, jewelry made from antique buttons, silver and precious stones.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 5 p.m., and is free to attend. Click here to learn more.