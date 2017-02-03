  1. Blogs
Ooh La La

Parisian-Inspired Market Visits Five Points Park

Le Marché Bohémien will bring chic vintage clothing and art to Sarasota this month.

By Riley Board 2/3/2017 at 9:53am

10633979 805968132790330 6061192050141337755 o sideib

Image: Courtesy Le Marche Bohemien

"Re-imagining the world's resources, one artist at a time" is the theme of Le Marché Bohémien, a Parisian-style outdoor market at Five Points Park on February 25. Art collectors and casual fans alike will enjoy the vintage clothing and art all day. 

Embracing the theme, artists will bring creations inspired by conservation, many of them made from recycled or repurposed materials. There will also be a large selection of vintage items. Some of the art to look forward to includes vintage apparel, accessories decorated with vintage photography, re-purposed furniture and home accessories with detailed chalk paint designs, stained glass wall hangings, jewelry made from antique buttons, silver and precious stones. 

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 5 p.m., and is free to attend. Click here to learn more. 

Le Marche Bohemien, five points park
Ooh La La

Parisian-Inspired Market Visits Five Points Park

9:53am By Riley Board

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: BMW of Sarasota's Victor Young

9:42am By Alicia King Robinson

Valentine's Day

Skip the Chocolates and Flowers. Here are 6 Points-Earning Valentine's Day Gifts

02/02/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fashion I.Q.

The Best Fashion and Beauty Finds for February

02/01/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Vintage Vibes

Shop Talk: Ashley Rogers of Canned Ham Vintage

02/01/2017 By Jasmine Respess

What I’m Crushing On

Five Beautiful Finds from Melissa Allen of Romanza Interior Design

01/27/2017 With Melissa Allen

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Mid-Century Bargain in Kensington Park

02/02/2017 By Robert Plunket

Top Sales

Aqua Condo Sale Makes History at $7.79 Million; On Siesta Key, Spice Bay Model Sells for $2,235,000

02/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

Coming Up

Gardening Workshops at The Ringling, Palm Springs Modernism Documentary, the Evolution of Florida Modernism Lecture

01/27/2017 By Staff

Meanwhile back at the Ranch

Make Way For Millennials in Lakewood Ranch

01/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Going Up

The Strand on Whitaker Bayou Premieres

01/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

What I’m Crushing On

Five Beautiful Finds from Melissa Allen of Romanza Interior Design

01/27/2017 With Melissa Allen

Deadly Waters

Our Local Waters are Beautiful But Deadly

02/01/2017 By Tom Bayles Illustrations by Andrew Theophilopoulous

Great Scots!

It's Highland Games Time

02/01/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Lost That Loving Feeling

Attorney John Strickland on Love, Loss and Making Divorce Work

02/01/2017 By Susan Burns

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Up the Creek

Hidden in Plain Sight, Phillippi Creek is Rich in Nature and History

02/01/2017 By John McCarthy

Black History Month

The Story of Jeffrey Bolding, Sarasota's First Slave

02/01/2017 By John McCarthy

Fabulous Flying Ford

Video: Flying in a 1929 Ford Tri-Motor Plane

11:16am By Hannah Wallace

Authentic Florida

Take a Trip to Seminole County

01/25/2017 By Robin Draper

Authentic Florida

Two Authentic Florida Festivals Celebrate Kumquats and Birds

01/09/2017 By Robin Draper

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

