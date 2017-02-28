FABulous Arts Boutique Offers Works by Local Creatives

In the market for some artwork created by local talents? You might want to drop by the 15th annual FABulous Arts Boutique at Art Center Sarasota this weekend.

Seventy-five artists in all, representing six area fine art and craft guilds, will be displaying and selling their work, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 2, Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4. There is no charge for admission.

Browsers can expect to find works in ceramics, decorative fiber, jewelry, wearable art, mixed-media and shell art. The boutique was the brainchild of Manasota Weavers Guild members Pat Fox and Kathie Hayes back in 2002; the event has now grown to include not only that guild but also the Florida West Coast Bead Society, Sarasota Shell Club, Surface Design Society of Sarasota; Southwest Art Yarn Guild and the Venetian Society of Basket Weavers as well.

Shell art by Karen Banko Image: Courtesy Photo

For more information about the FABulous Arts Boutique, visit fabsarasota.weebly.com.