New Model Homes at The Concession and The Estuary, plus EPCOT’s Flower and Garden Festival

News and notes from the real estate industry.

By Staff 2/24/2017 at 10:25am

The 24th EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is March 1 through May 29, with all kinds of gardens with that special Disney magic to inspire you—bonsais, butterfly plants, floating mini-gardens, a health and healing garden and lots more. How-to sessions with master gardeners and eco-friendly activities for families on the weekends, too. 

Construction has begun on the first model home at The Estuary, a new gated and maintenance-included community of 50 homes being developed by Neal Communities bordering the public Robinson Preserve in northwest Bradenton. Potential homebuyers will have a choice of two custom-designed Tuscan and country French elevations from the home builder’s Cove Series, including the Endless Summer 3, Bright Meadow and the Sea Mist and Sea Star, which are available in one- or two-story floor plans. Layouts range from 2,181 to 2,427 square feet.

The Claiborne II by Stock Signature Homes

Three new model homes have opened at The Concession: the Victoria by John Cannon Homes, the Marquesas by Anchor Builders and the Clairborne II by Stock Signature Homes. All three are in the Lindrick neighborhood of the luxury golf course community.

