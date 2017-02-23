  1. Blogs
  2. A&E Insider

Weekend Planner

Your Top 9 Things to Do: Feb. 23-March 1

Spring training starts, Mote premieres an exhibit with teeth, Lang Lang at the Van Wezel and more.

By Ilene Denton 2/23/2017 at 2:25pm

120323 edsmith12 718 jcp7e9

Image: Robert Pope Photography

Play Ball!

Feb. 25

Spring training fever begins this weekend with two face-offs between the teams that train in our area—first Saturday afternoon the Pittsburgh Pirates welcome the Baltimore Orioles to the newly renamed LECOM Park in Bradenton, then Sunday afternoon the Birds return the favor when they play the Pirates in Sarasota at Ed Smith Stadium. We smell the hot dogs grilling now. To see the entire Pirates spring training schedule, visit pittsburgh.pirates.mlb.com/pit/spring_training/; and to see the Orioles’, visit baltimore.orioles.mlb.com/bal/spring_training/. And here's a fun read about attending fantasy baseball camp

Mote american alligator qrauqq

Image: Rusty Dodson

Mote Aquarium brings us The Teeth Beneath

Opening Feb. 25

Alligators, crocodiles and caimans—oh, my—are the focus of Mote Aquarium’s newest exhibit opening Saturday. The Teeth Beneath: The Wild World of Gators, Crocs and Caimans examines these magnificent creatures found in Florida waters and wetlands.

Lang lang credit xun chi okjdcz

Image: Xun Chi

Van Wezel presents Lang Lang

Feb. 23

 

A flash of star power tonight, as the pianist hailed as “the hottest artist on the classical music planet” (The New York Times) visits the Van Wezel to perform works by Debussy, Liszt and Albanez’s stirring Suite Española, op. 47. 

Ptdc lavender 2 qcpnks

Image: James Houston

Paul Taylor Dance Company

Feb. 27

Thank the Sarasota Ballet for bringing one of the world’s great modern dance troupes, the Paul Taylor Dance Company, to town. The response from local dance lovers has been so overwhelming—five sell-outs—that a Monday evening performance has been added. Tickets at https://www.sarasotaballet.org/

Sarasota orchestra estonian choir ip7gdw

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Orchestra 

Sarasota Orchestra Masterworks: Estonian Voices

Feb. 23-26

The Grammy Award-winning Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir joins music director Anu Tali and the Sarasota Orchestra for a series of four Masterworks concerts featuring Mozart’s moving Requiem

Italian feast and carnival bmrvr9

Image: Justin Fennell

Italian Feast & Carnival

Feb. 23-26

 

Venice loves a good party, and this one’s a whopper: The 29th annual Venice Italian Feast & Carnival at the Venice Airport features rides for the kids, music and dancing (everything from folk to swing to oldies), fireworks on Saturday night, and mamma mia, the food!   

Marco sartor c9syog

Image: Courtesy Guitar Sarasota 

Guitar Sarasota presents classical guitarist Marco Sartor

Feb. 25

Next up from Guitar Sarasota, classical guitarist Marco Sartor in concert. Born in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sartor is a top prize-winner in numerous international competitions, and has performed solo and chamber music recitals on three continents to critical and public acclaim. 

Southwest Florida Heritage Festival

Feb. 25

Experience our Florida heritage at Crowley Museum and Nature Center Saturday, with demonstrations of everything from blacksmithing to homesteading skills, plus pony rides and other activities for the kids, live music, an archery poker shoot, Cracker food and more.

Sarasota Chorus of the Keys 

Feb. 25

It’s “Showtime” Saturday afternoon and evening, when the Chorus of the Keys presents its annual barbershop quartet extravaganza at the Riverview High School Performing Arts Center. Broadway hits, classic barbershop arrangements and patriotic songs are performed in charming style. http://www.chorusofthekeys.org/

Filed under
sarasota chorus of the keys, GuitarSarasota, italian feast and carnival, Crowley Museum, sarasota ballet, sarasota orchestra masterworks, van wezel performing arts hall, Mote Aquarium, pittsburgh pirates, baltimore orioles
Show Comments
In this Article

Concerts

Sarasota Chorus of the Keys "Showtime 2017"

Editor’s Pick Riverview High School Performing Arts Center

The award-winning barbershop ensemble's annual public show.

Family, Special Events

Southwest Florida Heritage Festival

$10 per carload (includes parking and admission) Crowley Museum and Nature Center

Local heritage celebration at Crowley Museum and Nature Center

Concerts

Guitar Sarasota presents Marco Sartor

Unitarian Universalist Church

The Uruguian classical guitarist performs at the Unitarian Universalist Church.

Special Events

Italian Feast & Carnival

Editor’s Pick 4:00 PM Venice Airport Festival Grounds

A four-day festival at the Venice Airport Fairgrounds

Classical Music

Sarasota Orchestra Masterworks: Mozart's Requiem

Editor’s Pick 8:00 PM Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The orchestra is joined by the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir for its next Masterworks concerts. Thursday night's concert is at Neel PAC; all others at Van Wezel PAH.

Dance

Paul Taylor Dance Company

Editor’s Pick FSU Center for the Performing Arts

Monday evening performance added to sold-out run.

Classical Music

Van Wezel presents Lang Lang in Concert

Editor’s Pick 8:00 PM Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The classical piano superstar performs works by Debussy, Liszt and Albeniz.

Family

Mote Aquarium presents The Teeth Beneath: The Wild World of Gators, Crocs and Caimans

Editor’s Pick Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium

Mote Aquarium's newest exhibit features these creatures found in Florida waters and wetlands.

Sports

Spring Training Opens

Editor’s Pick Ed Smith Stadium

Spring training opens Saturday for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday for the Orioles.

Related Content

Interior Design

A Sneak Peek at the Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse

01/27/2017 By Ilene Denton Photography by Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse

The Weekend Starts Now

Your Top 7 Things to Do: March 31-April 6

03/31/2016 By Sarasota Magazine Staff

Weekend Planner

Your Top 11 Things to Do: June 16-22

06/16/2016 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 10 Things to Do: Feb. 2-8

02/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Review

Restaurant Review: Downtown Sarasota's Lila

01/03/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: Tommy Bahama's Tahitian Limeade

02/22/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

02/22/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Party Foul

Judge Grants Injunction Against Dub Shack

02/22/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

A Grilled Cheese Festival, Italian Carnival and More

02/22/2017 By Riley Board

Arts & Entertainment

So You Want to Be in Pictures

Pine View Grad Adele Romanski Produced the Academy Award-Nominated Moonlight

3:03pm By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 9 Things to Do: Feb. 23-March 1

2:25pm By Ilene Denton

Review

FSU/Asolo Conservatory Hits the Town with The Drunken City

11:07am By Kay Kipling Photography by Frank Atura

Limelight

Sarasota Orchestra Gala

02/22/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

SPARCC Fashion Show

02/20/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Iconcept 2017

02/20/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Fashion & Shopping

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Aimee DeMariano Cogan

02/17/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Step To It

Athleisure and Athletic Gear to Help You Keep the Pace

02/16/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Scent of a Woman

Haute Parfumier Anastasia Sokolow Wants to Help You Find Your Perfect Scent

02/14/2017 By Heather Dunhill

The Handmade's Tale

Meet the Maker: Bailey Spasovski of Cheek & Pen Paper Co.

02/13/2017 By Jasmine Respess

What I’m Crushing On

Five Terrific Design Trends From Skylar Sostack

02/10/2017 With Skylar Sostack

Ooh La La

Parisian-Inspired Market Visits Five Points Park

02/03/2017 By Riley Board

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A $26.5 Million Big Deal on Longboat

02/22/2017 By Robert Plunket

Parade of Homes

The 2017 Parade of Homes Opens Feb. 18 With 129 Model Homes on Display

02/16/2017 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: An Icon of Midcentury Modern Architecture

02/15/2017 By Robert Plunket

Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Why Millennials Struggle in Sarasota

02/14/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker Photography by Everett Dennison

What I’m Crushing On

Five Terrific Design Trends From Skylar Sostack

02/10/2017 With Skylar Sostack

On the Homefront

Urban Exploring, The Founders Club Tour of Homes and More.

02/10/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & Profiles

Place in the Sun

Siesta Key Beach Ranks No. 1 in the U.S. (Again, Some More)

12:03pm By Megan McDonald

Bee-utiful

I Tried It: Harvesting Honey at a Myakka Apiary

02/22/2017 By Jasmine Respess Photography by Daniel Anderson-Little

Star Trekker

De Soto Memorial No. 116 on Millennial's National Parks Tour

02/18/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Get Into the Groove

Meet Walker Lukens, the Excellent Austin Singer Who Headlines the Next Ringling Underground Concert

02/17/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Girl Interrupted

A Local Syrian Student is Derailed by War

02/15/2017 By Pam Daniel

Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Why Millennials Struggle in Sarasota

02/14/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker Photography by Everett Dennison

Travel & Outdoors

Fabulous Flying Ford

Video: Flying in a 1929 Ford Tri-Motor Plane

02/03/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Authentic Florida

Take a Trip to Seminole County

01/25/2017 By Robin Draper

Authentic Florida

Two Authentic Florida Festivals Celebrate Kumquats and Birds

01/09/2017 By Robin Draper

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Health & Fitness

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

Weddings

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO