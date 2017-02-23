Your Top 9 Things to Do: Feb. 23-March 1

Feb. 25

Spring training fever begins this weekend with two face-offs between the teams that train in our area—first Saturday afternoon the Pittsburgh Pirates welcome the Baltimore Orioles to the newly renamed LECOM Park in Bradenton, then Sunday afternoon the Birds return the favor when they play the Pirates in Sarasota at Ed Smith Stadium. We smell the hot dogs grilling now. To see the entire Pirates spring training schedule, visit pittsburgh.pirates.mlb.com/pit/spring_training/; and to see the Orioles’, visit baltimore.orioles.mlb.com/bal/spring_training/. And here's a fun read about attending fantasy baseball camp.

Opening Feb. 25

Alligators, crocodiles and caimans—oh, my—are the focus of Mote Aquarium’s newest exhibit opening Saturday. The Teeth Beneath: The Wild World of Gators, Crocs and Caimans examines these magnificent creatures found in Florida waters and wetlands.

Feb. 23

A flash of star power tonight, as the pianist hailed as “the hottest artist on the classical music planet” (The New York Times) visits the Van Wezel to perform works by Debussy, Liszt and Albanez’s stirring Suite Española, op. 47.

Feb. 27

Thank the Sarasota Ballet for bringing one of the world’s great modern dance troupes, the Paul Taylor Dance Company, to town. The response from local dance lovers has been so overwhelming—five sell-outs—that a Monday evening performance has been added. Tickets at https://www.sarasotaballet.org/ .

Feb. 23-26

The Grammy Award-winning Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir joins music director Anu Tali and the Sarasota Orchestra for a series of four Masterworks concerts featuring Mozart’s moving Requiem.

Feb. 23-26

Venice loves a good party, and this one’s a whopper: The 29th annual Venice Italian Feast & Carnival at the Venice Airport features rides for the kids, music and dancing (everything from folk to swing to oldies), fireworks on Saturday night, and mamma mia, the food!

Feb. 25

Next up from Guitar Sarasota, classical guitarist Marco Sartor in concert. Born in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sartor is a top prize-winner in numerous international competitions, and has performed solo and chamber music recitals on three continents to critical and public acclaim.

Feb. 25

Experience our Florida heritage at Crowley Museum and Nature Center Saturday, with demonstrations of everything from blacksmithing to homesteading skills, plus pony rides and other activities for the kids, live music, an archery poker shoot, Cracker food and more.

Feb. 25

It’s “Showtime” Saturday afternoon and evening, when the Chorus of the Keys presents its annual barbershop quartet extravaganza at the Riverview High School Performing Arts Center. Broadway hits, classic barbershop arrangements and patriotic songs are performed in charming style. http://www.chorusofthekeys.org/