  1. Blogs
  2. A&E Insider

So You Want to Be in Pictures

Pine View Grad Adele Romanski Produced the Academy Award-Nominated Moonlight

Plus, just in time for the Oscars, meet a few film actors, writers and producers with Sarasota connections.

By Kay Kipling 2/23/2017 at 3:03pm

Movies n76mpn

Image: Shutterstock

Sarasotans sure have made a name for themselves in Hollywood. Alan Ball and Nancy Oliver were friends and members of an acting troupe here in the 1980s. Ball went on to write the Academy-Award winning film American Beauty and also wrote and produced TV’s multi-award-winning Six Feet Under and True Blood. And Oliver, who has worked with Ball in Hollywood, wrote the 2007 film Lars and the Real Girl, nominated for an Academy Award for “Best Original Screenplay.” More recently, Adele Romanski, a 2001 graduate of Pine View School for the Gifted, produced 2016’s Moonlight, which won a Golden Globe for “Best Motion Picture Drama” and is nominated for an Academy Award for “Best Picture.”

Here are a few more Sarasotans with film connections:

Carla Gugino

The connection: Born in Sarasota in 1971, Gugino grew up here and in California after her parents separated.

You may know her from: TV series Karen Sisco, Entourage and Chicago Hope. On the big screen, roles in the Spy Kids movies, Brian De Palma’s Snake Eyes, Sin City and Night at the Museum.

Now filming: Gerald’s Game, based on a novel by Casey Key’s Stephen King.

Stephen Root

The connection: Root was born in Sarasota in 1951 to a construction supervisor and his wife.

You may know him from: TV shows NewsRadio, The West Wing and as a voice actor on King of the Hill. On the big screen, in Office Space, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, O Brother, Where Art Thou? and No Country for Old Men.

Now filming: Life of the Party, a comedy starring Melissa McCarthy.

Ashley Rickards

The connection: Born in Sarasota in 1992, Rickards had her first acting experience in a Montessori school opera production.

You may know her from: TV shows One Tree Hill, MTV’s Awkward, Ugly Betty. On the big screen, Fly Away, At the Devil’s Door, A Haunted House 2.

Now filming: a recurring role on the CW series The Flash.

Paul Reubens

The connection: Born as Paul Rubenfeld in Peekskill, New York, the creator of Pee-wee Herman grew up here, attending Sarasota High and honing his chops on the Players stage.

You may know him from: Duh, Pee-wee’s Playhouse, Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, Big Top Pee-wee, and, of course, his big arrest here in 1991 at an adult movie theater.

Now filming: No news yet, but since his new Pee-wee’s Big Holiday did well on Netflix last year, we predict another Pee-wee payday.

Shanley Caswell

The connection: Caswell was born here in 1991 to arts-involved parents Chris and Patricia; she appeared locally with Teen Source theatre troupe and as Scout in To Kill a Mockingbird.

You may know her from: TV shows Zoey 101, iCarly, and The Middle. On the big screen: Detention, with Josh Hutcherson; The Conjuring, with Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson.

Now filming: a recurring role as Scott Bakula’s daughter on NCIS: New Orleans.

Dallas Roberts

The connection: Born in Houston, Roberts later moved to Sarasota with his parents, graduated from Sarasota High and attended then-Manatee Community College.

You may know him from: TV shows The Walking Dead, Rubicon, The Good Wife. On the big screen: A Home at the End of the World, Walk the Line, The Notorious Bettie Page.

Now filming: Two movies currently in post-production, My Friend Dahmer and Mayhem, with fellow Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun.

Filed under
movies
Show Comments

Related Content

Mr. Chatterbox

Pee-wee Herman, Paul Reubens and Sarasota

03/01/2016 By Bob Plunket

Article

Nancy and the Real Thing

04/01/2008 By staff

Dinner and a Movie

CinéBistro Opens Friday at Westfield Southgate

02/08/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Spirits of Sarasota

Drink of the Week: Cinebistro's Ginger Peach Whiskey Punch

02/19/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Review

Restaurant Review: Downtown Sarasota's Lila

01/03/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: Tommy Bahama's Tahitian Limeade

02/22/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

02/22/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Party Foul

Judge Grants Injunction Against Dub Shack

02/22/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

A Grilled Cheese Festival, Italian Carnival and More

02/22/2017 By Riley Board

Arts & Entertainment

So You Want to Be in Pictures

Pine View Grad Adele Romanski Produced the Academy Award-Nominated Moonlight

3:03pm By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 9 Things to Do: Feb. 23-March 1

2:25pm By Ilene Denton

Review

FSU/Asolo Conservatory Hits the Town with The Drunken City

11:07am By Kay Kipling Photography by Frank Atura

Limelight

Sarasota Orchestra Gala

02/22/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

SPARCC Fashion Show

02/20/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Iconcept 2017

02/20/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Fashion & Shopping

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Aimee DeMariano Cogan

02/17/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Step To It

Athleisure and Athletic Gear to Help You Keep the Pace

02/16/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Scent of a Woman

Haute Parfumier Anastasia Sokolow Wants to Help You Find Your Perfect Scent

02/14/2017 By Heather Dunhill

The Handmade's Tale

Meet the Maker: Bailey Spasovski of Cheek & Pen Paper Co.

02/13/2017 By Jasmine Respess

What I’m Crushing On

Five Terrific Design Trends From Skylar Sostack

02/10/2017 With Skylar Sostack

Ooh La La

Parisian-Inspired Market Visits Five Points Park

02/03/2017 By Riley Board

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A $26.5 Million Big Deal on Longboat

02/22/2017 By Robert Plunket

Parade of Homes

The 2017 Parade of Homes Opens Feb. 18 With 129 Model Homes on Display

02/16/2017 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: An Icon of Midcentury Modern Architecture

02/15/2017 By Robert Plunket

Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Why Millennials Struggle in Sarasota

02/14/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker Photography by Everett Dennison

What I’m Crushing On

Five Terrific Design Trends From Skylar Sostack

02/10/2017 With Skylar Sostack

On the Homefront

Urban Exploring, The Founders Club Tour of Homes and More.

02/10/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & Profiles

Place in the Sun

Siesta Key Beach Ranks No. 1 in the U.S. (Again, Some More)

12:03pm By Megan McDonald

Bee-utiful

I Tried It: Harvesting Honey at a Myakka Apiary

02/22/2017 By Jasmine Respess Photography by Daniel Anderson-Little

Star Trekker

De Soto Memorial No. 116 on Millennial's National Parks Tour

02/18/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Get Into the Groove

Meet Walker Lukens, the Excellent Austin Singer Who Headlines the Next Ringling Underground Concert

02/17/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Girl Interrupted

A Local Syrian Student is Derailed by War

02/15/2017 By Pam Daniel

Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Why Millennials Struggle in Sarasota

02/14/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker Photography by Everett Dennison

Travel & Outdoors

Fabulous Flying Ford

Video: Flying in a 1929 Ford Tri-Motor Plane

02/03/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Authentic Florida

Take a Trip to Seminole County

01/25/2017 By Robin Draper

Authentic Florida

Two Authentic Florida Festivals Celebrate Kumquats and Birds

01/09/2017 By Robin Draper

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Health & Fitness

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

Weddings

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO